Frisco, CO

Summit Daily News

Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center to host Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival toward end of month

The 14th annual Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is set to return to Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will be hosted by the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center and will transport audiences to stunning landscapes, diverse cultures and up close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Ski clubs aren’t as hip as they used to be, but they are key to diversifying Colorado’s slopes

Ski clubs were a huge deal in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. Those groups introduced countless new skiers to the sport with discounted trips, lift tickets, gear and transportation. Today, as the resort industry focuses on discounted season passes as a way to increase participation, those clubs have lost their economic allure. While resorts still offer group discounts, the number of clubs is declining and membership is waning.
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: The article called This Week in History each week is a gem

The “This Week in History” regular feature is a gem. I am not a resident of Summit County, but a frequent visitor and keep up with the news daily. Not only are these columns informative from a historical perspective, but the form and language of the day is so simple and honest.
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge Ski Resort is officially 100% open for the season

On Sunday, Feb. 5, Breckenridge Ski Resort announced that its slopes are officially 100% open for the 2022-23 ski and ride season. The last rope to drop was on Peak 8’s Snow White run, which opened up on Sunday afternoon. All of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s high-Alpine terrain is now...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week

Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: The Silverthorne Post Office is having delivery issues, too

In the middle of October, I ordered a gift on line from Macy’s for my granddaughter’s Oct. 29 birthday. Macy’s sent it UPS, which delivered it to the Silverthorne Post Office for delivery, which then returned it to sender. This happened four times, and she still does not have her birthday gift.
Summit Daily News

Civil trial involving Gypsum contractor over disagreements in Leadville development gets underway

On Monday, what is expected to be a weeklong jury trial got underway at the Eagle County Justice Center in Judge Paul Dunkleman’s district courtroom. A six-person jury will hear the case in a civil disagreement between the prior partners of Affordable Mountain Homes LLC, the developer of the new Leadville affordable housing neighborhood called Railyard.
LEADVILLE, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado State Patrol has outfitted all 725 troopers with body-worn cameras — including those working in Summit County

The Colorado State Patrol announced this week that all 725 active troopers statewide are now equipped with body-worn cameras. State Patrol began phasing in Axon body-worn cameras — in addition to their existing in-car camera systems — in August 2022, with plans of completing the rollout by February 2023, according to a news release from the agency.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Summit County’s largest nonprofit served nearly a third of the county’s population in 2022, more people ‘than ever before’

Six years ago, Brianne Snow would describe 24 visits to her nonprofit’s food market as a busy day. Today, busy looks more like 363 daily visits. That increase exemplifies the pressure Summit County’s largest nonprofit, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, is currently facing as the need for vital services from food to healthcare to mental health skyrocket, staff say.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

2 threats in 2 weeks: Summit School District superintendent says protocols kept students safe, but messaging to parents could have been faster.

First, someone posted threats against Summit School District staff on Instagram, prompting an increased police presence at Summit County schools on Jan. 25. Then, in a separate incident less than two weeks later, someone called in a threat against the high school on Feb. 6, prompting a districtwide lockdown. In...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

