Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center to host Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival toward end of month
The 14th annual Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is set to return to Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will be hosted by the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center and will transport audiences to stunning landscapes, diverse cultures and up close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports.
Summit Daily News
Ski clubs aren’t as hip as they used to be, but they are key to diversifying Colorado’s slopes
Ski clubs were a huge deal in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. Those groups introduced countless new skiers to the sport with discounted trips, lift tickets, gear and transportation. Today, as the resort industry focuses on discounted season passes as a way to increase participation, those clubs have lost their economic allure. While resorts still offer group discounts, the number of clubs is declining and membership is waning.
Summit Daily News
‘The modern, athletic family’: Summit County family uses sports and flexible schooling to foster well-rounded family
Growing up it is not uncommon for kids to play multiple sports. Most kids will play at least one sport for every season — but for Summit County’s Eli Aldana — the norm is to engage in several all at once. Slopestyle skiing, ski cross, jiu-jitsu, BMX...
Summit Daily News
Soup for the Soul, Bread for the Clinic event returns to benefit those in need of health care
The Summit Community Care Clinic’s annual Soup for the Soul, Bread for the Clinic event will be returning to the Keystone Conference Center on Saturday, March 25. The event will include fun, food and dancing with music by one of Colorado’s most popular dance bands, HomeSlice. Early bird...
Summit Daily News
Watch 3,000 Christmas trees burn at Frisco’s Spontaneous Combustion bonfire event
If you see flames at the corner of Marina Road and Summit Bouelvard in Frisco on Saturday, Feb. 11, don’t be alarmed. The town is hosting its annual Spontaneous Combustion event where it will burn 3,000 former Christmas trees. According to the town’s website, the bonfire kicks off at...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The article called This Week in History each week is a gem
The “This Week in History” regular feature is a gem. I am not a resident of Summit County, but a frequent visitor and keep up with the news daily. Not only are these columns informative from a historical perspective, but the form and language of the day is so simple and honest.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Ski Resort is officially 100% open for the season
On Sunday, Feb. 5, Breckenridge Ski Resort announced that its slopes are officially 100% open for the 2022-23 ski and ride season. The last rope to drop was on Peak 8’s Snow White run, which opened up on Sunday afternoon. All of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s high-Alpine terrain is now...
Summit Daily News
Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week
Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The Silverthorne Post Office is having delivery issues, too
In the middle of October, I ordered a gift on line from Macy’s for my granddaughter’s Oct. 29 birthday. Macy’s sent it UPS, which delivered it to the Silverthorne Post Office for delivery, which then returned it to sender. This happened four times, and she still does not have her birthday gift.
Summit Daily News
Civil trial involving Gypsum contractor over disagreements in Leadville development gets underway
On Monday, what is expected to be a weeklong jury trial got underway at the Eagle County Justice Center in Judge Paul Dunkleman’s district courtroom. A six-person jury will hear the case in a civil disagreement between the prior partners of Affordable Mountain Homes LLC, the developer of the new Leadville affordable housing neighborhood called Railyard.
Summit Daily News
Colorado State Patrol has outfitted all 725 troopers with body-worn cameras — including those working in Summit County
The Colorado State Patrol announced this week that all 725 active troopers statewide are now equipped with body-worn cameras. State Patrol began phasing in Axon body-worn cameras — in addition to their existing in-car camera systems — in August 2022, with plans of completing the rollout by February 2023, according to a news release from the agency.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Summit County commissioners should be careful what they wish for
Be aware! Your rights and freedom of speech are in jeopardy. I attended a recent Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting and no public comment was allowed about short-term rental regulations being proposed! Why? Because just as the Breckenridge Town Council did, the county is trying to push this through.
Summit Daily News
Eagle County coroner releases name of man killed in officer-involved shooting in Edwards
EDWARDS — Joseph Leoni, 57, has been identified as the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 31 in Edwards. Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis released Leoni’s name to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which is conducting the ongoing probe into the shooting. Susan Medina, a spokesperson...
Summit Daily News
After complaints from homeowners, Summit County officials eye remedies for Antlers Gulch Road in Keystone
Roughly a month after hearing public testimony from Keystone property owners concerned about the impacts a nearby workforce housing complex has had on flood mitigation and traffic, the Summit Board of County Commissioners is eyeing ways to remedy potential issues. Discussed during a Feb. 7 meeting, county staff presented an...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne Town Council to fill vacancy after former council member Mike Spry resigns for ‘personal reasons’
The town of Silverthorne is searching for a new council member following the resignation of Mike Spry last month. Spry’s resignation was first publicly stated in a Feb. 8 Silverthorne Town Council memo. Spry, who did not make any announcement of his resignation during a council meeting, sent an...
Summit Daily News
Summit County’s largest nonprofit served nearly a third of the county’s population in 2022, more people ‘than ever before’
Six years ago, Brianne Snow would describe 24 visits to her nonprofit’s food market as a busy day. Today, busy looks more like 363 daily visits. That increase exemplifies the pressure Summit County’s largest nonprofit, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, is currently facing as the need for vital services from food to healthcare to mental health skyrocket, staff say.
Summit Daily News
2 threats in 2 weeks: Summit School District superintendent says protocols kept students safe, but messaging to parents could have been faster.
First, someone posted threats against Summit School District staff on Instagram, prompting an increased police presence at Summit County schools on Jan. 25. Then, in a separate incident less than two weeks later, someone called in a threat against the high school on Feb. 6, prompting a districtwide lockdown. In...
