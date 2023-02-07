ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
The US Sun

US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down

THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Montana Talks

Really? Harrison Ford Said _____ About Montana on The Late Show?

For the last few years, I refused to watch the insanely popular television series Yellowstone. When it debuted, I didn't have the Paramount Network. Then the show exploded and it was all everyone could talk about. Later, I felt it was too late to catch up by the second or third season. Then it became a weird sort of stubborn pride that I was one of the few people on earth who hadn't seen a single episode.
Montana Talks

10 Possibly Blush-Worthy Sounding Places in Montana

With over 147,000 square miles, Montana is a big state dotted with mostly small towns. Many of the smaller towns aren't even technically towns, but are unincorporated communities consisting of a few houses and maybe a post office and/or bar. We scoured Google maps and found ten places around the...
Montana Talks

10 Ways You Can Tell Someone is Down-Low Rich in Montana

Despite the hubbub about so many rich people moving to Montana, the fact remains that the majority of Montanans are not rich. In fact, our beloved state frequently ranks near the bottom for salaries in many industries. According to the Montana Department of Labor's 2021 Informational Wage Rates by Occupation Report (lengthy pdf HERE), the median income in Montana is a measly $38,050. Click that link if you want to see wages for your specific industry.
Montana Talks

STD Rates in Montana Rise a Whopping 237% Since 2000

When I read the statistics on a recent report that arrived in my inbox today, I was shocked to learn that Montana saw the 3rd highest increase in STDs in the nation (according to data collected between 2000 and 2020). Wow. I mean... we ALL know how to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. It's not like it's an impossible concept to understand or some kind of mysterious secret.
Montana Talks

How Dolly Parton is Getting Montana Kids to Read

Have you heard about Dolly Parton's Imagination Library books? It's a great program that sends out books to children under the age of 5. So far this organization has sent out almost two million books to kids. Pretty impressive. And now some of those books are coming to Montana. The...
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

