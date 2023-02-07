Read full article on original website
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Really? Harrison Ford Said _____ About Montana on The Late Show?
For the last few years, I refused to watch the insanely popular television series Yellowstone. When it debuted, I didn't have the Paramount Network. Then the show exploded and it was all everyone could talk about. Later, I felt it was too late to catch up by the second or third season. Then it became a weird sort of stubborn pride that I was one of the few people on earth who hadn't seen a single episode.
10 Possibly Blush-Worthy Sounding Places in Montana
With over 147,000 square miles, Montana is a big state dotted with mostly small towns. Many of the smaller towns aren't even technically towns, but are unincorporated communities consisting of a few houses and maybe a post office and/or bar. We scoured Google maps and found ten places around the...
10 Ways You Can Tell Someone is Down-Low Rich in Montana
Despite the hubbub about so many rich people moving to Montana, the fact remains that the majority of Montanans are not rich. In fact, our beloved state frequently ranks near the bottom for salaries in many industries. According to the Montana Department of Labor's 2021 Informational Wage Rates by Occupation Report (lengthy pdf HERE), the median income in Montana is a measly $38,050. Click that link if you want to see wages for your specific industry.
STD Rates in Montana Rise a Whopping 237% Since 2000
When I read the statistics on a recent report that arrived in my inbox today, I was shocked to learn that Montana saw the 3rd highest increase in STDs in the nation (according to data collected between 2000 and 2020). Wow. I mean... we ALL know how to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. It's not like it's an impossible concept to understand or some kind of mysterious secret.
Negative Tests! Some Good (Finally) Montana Brucellosis News
With a sampling this size, here's hoping it is a very good sign for a popular Montana wildlife species. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been involved in a multi-year "Targeted Elk Brucellosis Surveillance Project." The elk just tested were captured last month in the Pioneer Mountains northwest of Dillon.
The Cornfield Bomber. One Of Montana’s Craziest Stories Ever
One of the most unique Montana stories has to be the "Cornfield Bomber". The day an F-106 Delta Dart fighter jet decided to have a mind of its own. 53 years ago on February 2nd, 1970, Major (retired) Gary Foust would go down in not only the Montana history books but the fighter pilot books as well.
“Gays Against Groomers” Supports Montana Bill to Protect Kids
Montana State Senator John Fuller (R-Kalispell) is a great Vietnam Veteran and former school teacher who continues to serve his country. He has a bill in the Montana Legislature, SB 99, to protect kids from the radical transgender agenda that wants to push for life altering surgeries and treatments on little kids.
Even at these prices, Egg Smuggling won’t go over easy in Montana
It was only a matter of time before the "shell shock" of higher prices would prompt residents along the border to start "smuggling" eggs into the United States. But some words of caution lest that idea crosses your mind coming back into Montana after that trip to Canada. Food &...
EPA Urging Montanan’s to ‘Test Your Nest’ for Radioactive Gas
The US Environmental Protection Agency announced a radon awareness campaign this week with the catchy slogan "Test Your Nest." Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that occurs naturally in the soil and rocks as they decay. Radon is very common in the West, especially in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, the Dakotas, and Montana.
How Dolly Parton is Getting Montana Kids to Read
Have you heard about Dolly Parton's Imagination Library books? It's a great program that sends out books to children under the age of 5. So far this organization has sent out almost two million books to kids. Pretty impressive. And now some of those books are coming to Montana. The...
Montana Gas Prices Will Remain ‘Uncomfortably High’ For Now
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the price of regular unleaded gas jumped twenty cents in one day a few weeks ago, KGVO News immediately reached out to Patrick DeHaan, the answer man for gas prices from Gas Buddy, who became available for an interview on Monday. DeHaan said a...
