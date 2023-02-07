Ashe County Schools announces new transportation director

ASHE COUNTY - Ashe County Schools’ Transportation department will soon be under new leadership. Lisa Ashley has been announced as the new director, after the retirement of previous transportation director Shea Coldiron.

“Lisa has provided consistent leadership during this transition,” said Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox. “She has been learning the TIMS system, driving routes when needed, and maintaining her current duties. Ashe County Schools will continue to provide safe and reliable transportation to our students under Lisa’s leadership and look for ways to improve.”

More recently, Ashley has been employed as the Cost Clerk/Office Assistant at Ashe County Schools’ Bus Garage. Ashley’s expertise with the transportation system and her relationships with bus drivers and mechanics will serve her well in her new role.

Ashley has been an employee of Ashe County Schools for nine years, four of which have been spent working in the transportation department. She is a lifelong resident of Ashe County and is married to former ACS principal, Bobby Ashley. She has two children who currently attend NC State University.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to provide the safest and most reliable transportation for the students of Ashe County Schools,” Ashley said when asked what she looks forward to most in her new role. “We have the most dedicated and hardworking staff around, because of them this should be an easy transition.”

One of her favorite quotes by Thomas A. Edison is, “When you have exhausted all possibilities, remember this: you haven’t.”