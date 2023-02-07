ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc County, OK

Comments / 3

Karla Martin
1d ago

Regardless of why he was in jail he didn’t deserve the beating he took. Prayers for him and his family

Reply
4
Related
KTEN.com

Ardmore mom accused of leaving child in dumpster charged

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Police say an Ardmore woman accused of leaving her child in a dumpster last month is facing multiple charges. Kieara Lopez, 22, was located February 4 by police in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb. Lopez is accused of leaving her child in a dumpster in...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Accused child predator arrested again for meth in Healdton

HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man arrested last fall, accused of soliciting a minor for sex, faces a new charge after police caught him with meth. According to court records from the state of Oklahoma, Anthony Leroy Byrd, 61, was arrested on Sunday for possession with intent to distribute.
HEALDTON, OK
KXII.com

Durant detectives sworn in as FBI Task Force officers

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Three detectives in the criminal investigation division of the Durant Police Department were sworn in as Federal Bureau Investigation Task Force officers on Monday. This is a first for Durant PD. The sworn in officers are Detective Randall Cheney, Detective Brandon Mitchell and Detective Rick Ford.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Police: High speed chase in stolen pickup ends in arrest

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen pickup, police said. According to court documents, Troy Haney, 25, attempted to elude police on Monday while driving a stolen vehicle, endangering many people in the process. Haney stole a...
DURANT, OK
News On 6

Ardmore Mother Charged After 1-Month-Old Found In Dumpster

An Ardmore mother has been charged with child abuse after investigators said she threw her one-month-old son into a dumpster. Police said 22-year-old Kieara Lopez admitted to police that she dumped the child. Court documents showed that she led them to the dumpster where the baby was found face down...
ARDMORE, OK
5NEWS

Oklahoma death row inmate says his father killed OU student

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a University of Oklahoma dance student in 1996 is seeking to have his death sentence thrown out, alleging in a court filing that his late father is the actual killer. Attorneys for Anthony Sanchez, 44, asked...
NORMAN, OK
KXII.com

Durant PD asking for help identifying suspect vehicle

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department is asking for you help identifying a vehicle that was allegedly used in a dump trailer theft. If anyone can identify the suspect vehicle, you are asked to call Durant PD at (580) 924-3737.
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Ada police officer recovering after falling on ice

ADA, Okla., (KTEN) — Ada Police Department Capt. Casey Northcutt was seriously injured after a fall due to icy conditions on January 30. Northcutt has worked for the department for 25 years, and is a father, husband, and grandfather. Northcutt was transported by ambulance from Mercy Ada to OU...
ADA, OK
KTEN.com

Johnston County Sheriff decries 'soft on crime' policies

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Johnston County Sheriff's office recently had an encounter with undocumented immigrants. It's not the first time, and officials believe the trafficking of immigrants is linked to Oklahoma's problem of illegal marijuana grow farms. "Illegal immigrants that are funneled across the border, they owe...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home

A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KFOR

GoFundMe link for Captain Casey Northcutt, Ada PD

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Captain Casey Northcutt has worked with the Ada Police Department for 25 years. According to his GoFundMe organizer, he unfortunately was injured on Jan. 30 after falling due to icy weather conditions. Capt. Northcutt was unconscious for several minutes and experienced paralysis of his arms...
KXII.com

Arkansas man injured in Atoka Co. crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Arkansas man was pinned, and southbound US-69 was shut down after a crash in Atoka County Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tony McGee, 63, was southbound on US-69 when a semi overturned and he struck it. McGee was pinned for approximately 20...
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Charles Christopher Palmer appointed Chickasaw Lighthorse Chief of Police

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby appointed Charles Christopher Palmer Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department chief of police to fill the leadership vacancy created when former chief Michael K. Manning recently retired, the Chickasaw Nation announced Tuesday. “Chief Palmer has the education, training, and experience needed to continue...
ADA, OK
KTEN.com

Durant residence destroyed in explosion, fire

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A small frame house in Durant exploded in flames on Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the alarm at a residence on East Mississippi Street around 4 a.m. The flames were quickly extinguished, and Durant police said no one was hurt, but the structure and a...
DURANT, OK
KOCO

US Postal Service carrier robbed at knifepoint in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — A U.S. Postal Service carrier was robbed at knifepoint in Norman. This was the second postal worker targeted just this week. Norman police said it happened Monday, just before 3 p.m., near North Berry Road and Main Street. The armed thief is believed to be in...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy