Karla Martin
1d ago
Regardless of why he was in jail he didn’t deserve the beating he took. Prayers for him and his family
KTEN.com
Ardmore mom accused of leaving child in dumpster charged
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Police say an Ardmore woman accused of leaving her child in a dumpster last month is facing multiple charges. Kieara Lopez, 22, was located February 4 by police in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb. Lopez is accused of leaving her child in a dumpster in...
KXII.com
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
KXII.com
Accused child predator arrested again for meth in Healdton
HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man arrested last fall, accused of soliciting a minor for sex, faces a new charge after police caught him with meth. According to court records from the state of Oklahoma, Anthony Leroy Byrd, 61, was arrested on Sunday for possession with intent to distribute.
KXII.com
Durant detectives sworn in as FBI Task Force officers
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Three detectives in the criminal investigation division of the Durant Police Department were sworn in as Federal Bureau Investigation Task Force officers on Monday. This is a first for Durant PD. The sworn in officers are Detective Randall Cheney, Detective Brandon Mitchell and Detective Rick Ford.
KXII.com
Police: High speed chase in stolen pickup ends in arrest
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen pickup, police said. According to court documents, Troy Haney, 25, attempted to elude police on Monday while driving a stolen vehicle, endangering many people in the process. Haney stole a...
News On 6
Ardmore Mother Charged After 1-Month-Old Found In Dumpster
An Ardmore mother has been charged with child abuse after investigators said she threw her one-month-old son into a dumpster. Police said 22-year-old Kieara Lopez admitted to police that she dumped the child. Court documents showed that she led them to the dumpster where the baby was found face down...
KPLC TV
Mom charged after throwing 1-month-old baby in dumpster, court documents say
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) – A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse after she threw her 1-month-old son into a dumpster, court documents state. Fortunately, the child only suffered minor injuries. Kieara Aliyah Lopez, 22, is also charged with abandonment of a child under 10, according...
KXII.com
McAlester doctor pleads guilty to unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A McAlester doctor plead guilty to six county of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance on Tuesday. According to a press release, Nelson Onaro, 61, was initially charged by a federal grand jury in Sept. 2020 with 24 counts of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance.
KXII.com
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur public school teacher was placed on leave, following his arrest on drug trafficking charges. According to court documents, Andrew Swartz, 37, was pulled over for speeding, when a state trooper smelled alcohol on his breath, leading to a probable cause search of the vehicle.
Oklahoma death row inmate says his father killed OU student
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a University of Oklahoma dance student in 1996 is seeking to have his death sentence thrown out, alleging in a court filing that his late father is the actual killer. Attorneys for Anthony Sanchez, 44, asked...
KXII.com
Durant PD asking for help identifying suspect vehicle
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department is asking for you help identifying a vehicle that was allegedly used in a dump trailer theft. If anyone can identify the suspect vehicle, you are asked to call Durant PD at (580) 924-3737.
KTEN.com
Ada police officer recovering after falling on ice
ADA, Okla., (KTEN) — Ada Police Department Capt. Casey Northcutt was seriously injured after a fall due to icy conditions on January 30. Northcutt has worked for the department for 25 years, and is a father, husband, and grandfather. Northcutt was transported by ambulance from Mercy Ada to OU...
KTEN.com
Johnston County Sheriff decries 'soft on crime' policies
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Johnston County Sheriff's office recently had an encounter with undocumented immigrants. It's not the first time, and officials believe the trafficking of immigrants is linked to Oklahoma's problem of illegal marijuana grow farms. "Illegal immigrants that are funneled across the border, they owe...
News On 6
Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home
A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
KFOR
GoFundMe link for Captain Casey Northcutt, Ada PD
ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Captain Casey Northcutt has worked with the Ada Police Department for 25 years. According to his GoFundMe organizer, he unfortunately was injured on Jan. 30 after falling due to icy weather conditions. Capt. Northcutt was unconscious for several minutes and experienced paralysis of his arms...
KXII.com
Arkansas man injured in Atoka Co. crash
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Arkansas man was pinned, and southbound US-69 was shut down after a crash in Atoka County Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tony McGee, 63, was southbound on US-69 when a semi overturned and he struck it. McGee was pinned for approximately 20...
KXII.com
Charles Christopher Palmer appointed Chickasaw Lighthorse Chief of Police
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby appointed Charles Christopher Palmer Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department chief of police to fill the leadership vacancy created when former chief Michael K. Manning recently retired, the Chickasaw Nation announced Tuesday. “Chief Palmer has the education, training, and experience needed to continue...
Norman vehicle accident leaves intersection shutdown
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 caught a two car vehicle accident in Norman near the intersection of Lahoma and Acres and a few blocks away from a well known park in the area from Andrews Park.
KTEN.com
Durant residence destroyed in explosion, fire
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A small frame house in Durant exploded in flames on Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the alarm at a residence on East Mississippi Street around 4 a.m. The flames were quickly extinguished, and Durant police said no one was hurt, but the structure and a...
KOCO
US Postal Service carrier robbed at knifepoint in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — A U.S. Postal Service carrier was robbed at knifepoint in Norman. This was the second postal worker targeted just this week. Norman police said it happened Monday, just before 3 p.m., near North Berry Road and Main Street. The armed thief is believed to be in...
