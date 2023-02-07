Read full article on original website
Consumer Goods and Retail Leaders Will Bring Data to Life at Analytics Unite 2023
When: May 3-5 Where: The Drake Hotel, Chicago. Major players like Mondelēz International, Procter & Gamble, and Lowe's are bringing data to life in transformative ways. Learn more about what's happening across the retail and consumer goods industries and some of the tech we look forward to analyzing and discussing.
Chris Peterson Takes CEO Reins at Newell, Building on Supply Chain Innovation and Corporate Turnaround Track Record
Chris Peterson has been president of Newell Brands since May 2022, and now he’s tacking on the title of chief executive officer at the company. Newell has tapped Peterson due to his role in the company’s turnaround strategy over the past four years, said chairman of the board Patrick Campbell. According to a corporate spokesperson, Peterson has led several initiatives, including overseeing Project Ovid, Newell’s supply chain transformation initiative, and “driving operational excellence through automation and productivity improvements.”
Fortune Brands Elevating Pricing Prowess
Home products company Fortune Brands is investing in its trade promotion planning and pricing capabilities in a bid to better navigate today’s retail volatility. As consumer behavior shape-shifts into new patterns — and inflation and supply chain disruption persists — consumer goods companies are increasingly seeking the ability to not only identify the right price at the right time, but also have this information shared across the enterprise to predict and lessen the impact of out-of-stocks. Thirty-nine percent of respondents in CGT’s October Sales & Market Report said they were either in process of a major upgrade of their TPM/TPO technologies or intended to do so within the next 12 months.
General Mills Forging Digital Connections In Consumer Kitchens
General Mills is exploring home IoT devices to better understand consumer behavior partners. The consumer goods company has partnered with Smarter, a start-up that manufactures the Wi-Fi- and voice-enabled FridgeCam. Smarter’s cameras integrate with Amazon, Apple, IFTTT (If This Then That) third-party devices to track the contents of a refrigerator, which consumers can monitor on a mobile app to create grocery lists, receive notifications when they’re running low on items, and automatically reorder items via Amazon Fresh.
