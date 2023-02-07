Home products company Fortune Brands is investing in its trade promotion planning and pricing capabilities in a bid to better navigate today’s retail volatility. As consumer behavior shape-shifts into new patterns — and inflation and supply chain disruption persists — consumer goods companies are increasingly seeking the ability to not only identify the right price at the right time, but also have this information shared across the enterprise to predict and lessen the impact of out-of-stocks. Thirty-nine percent of respondents in CGT’s October Sales & Market Report said they were either in process of a major upgrade of their TPM/TPO technologies or intended to do so within the next 12 months.

