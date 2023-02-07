ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, CO

The Longmont Leader

Airport shuttle looks for a new home

Transportation is one of the leading contributors to pollution. Simon Chen, owner of Eight Black, plans to change that along the Front Range as he builds a transportation hub of the future. Eight Black is an airport shuttle service that serves Longmont and Boulder. Just a year ago, Eight Black...
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Historic Colorado park and museum hits the market at $1.5 million

For the first time since it was built in 1883, the former Humphrey History Park and Museum is for sale in Evergreen. According to the listing agency, LIV Sotheby's International Reality, the asking price for the approximately 30-acre property is $1.5 million dollars. The Humphrey History Park and Museum was established to preserve the area's heritage and to tell the story of the Humphrey family. During its prime, the museum would host "living history experiences" to educate visitors. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
coloradosun.com

Colorado libraries keep closing for meth contamination. Is it their problem to solve?

Librarians will tell you the role of public libraries hasn’t changed — they’ve always been a community space open to all, with a mission to educate and serve. What changes is the world outside, and whatever is going on in society, will go on in the library. The rise in homelessness, untreated mental illness and drug use have forced libraries to adapt, from extensive staff training in how to de-escalate outbursts to hiring social workers and security guards.
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield could switch to a Universal Waste Collection program

The City of Broomfield is exploring the possibility of switching to a Universal Waste Collection program and they would like your feedback!. A Universal Collection program would change the current residential waste collection system from many licensed haulers to a City and County of Broomfield managed contract consisting of a single hauler or a few haulers assigned to different parts of Broomfield.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Recently purchased house destroyed in fire in Evergreen

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots hours after a house was destroyed in Evergreen early on Tuesday. Evergreen Fire Rescue confirmed no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. According to Evergreen Fire Rescue tweets, crews were in the 3800 block of Spring Valley Trail around 1 a.m. responding to a house fire. The house was fully engulfed in flames and in a remote location, where snow and ice on the road initially made it hard for crews to get to the scene. "Another big challenge during the winter especially is snow and ice can impact access...
EVERGREEN, CO
99.9 The Point

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: The Silverthorne Post Office is having delivery issues, too

In the middle of October, I ordered a gift on line from Macy’s for my granddaughter’s Oct. 29 birthday. Macy’s sent it UPS, which delivered it to the Silverthorne Post Office for delivery, which then returned it to sender. This happened four times, and she still does not have her birthday gift.
CBS Denver

Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills

A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
DENVER, CO
aboutboulder.com

Discovering the Hidden Gems of Boulder, Colorado

Nestled at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder, Colorado, is a gem waiting to be discovered. With its rich history and breathtaking natural beauty, this city is the perfect destination for adventure seekers and those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. But, what many visitors don’t know is that beyond its well-known attractions, there are hidden gems waiting to be uncovered.
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: The article called This Week in History each week is a gem

The “This Week in History” regular feature is a gem. I am not a resident of Summit County, but a frequent visitor and keep up with the news daily. Not only are these columns informative from a historical perspective, but the form and language of the day is so simple and honest.
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge Ski Resort is officially 100% open for the season

On Sunday, Feb. 5, Breckenridge Ski Resort announced that its slopes are officially 100% open for the 2022-23 ski and ride season. The last rope to drop was on Peak 8’s Snow White run, which opened up on Sunday afternoon. All of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s high-Alpine terrain is now...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

