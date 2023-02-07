Firefighters were still putting out hot spots hours after a house was destroyed in Evergreen early on Tuesday. Evergreen Fire Rescue confirmed no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. According to Evergreen Fire Rescue tweets, crews were in the 3800 block of Spring Valley Trail around 1 a.m. responding to a house fire. The house was fully engulfed in flames and in a remote location, where snow and ice on the road initially made it hard for crews to get to the scene. "Another big challenge during the winter especially is snow and ice can impact access...

EVERGREEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO