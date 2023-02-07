Read full article on original website
Go ‘Cosmic Tubing’ at this Colorado ski resortBrittany AnasWinter Park, CO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Ex-deputies petition court to drop charges in Glass shooting deathHeather WillardSilver Plume, CO
Photographer captures Vail aerial shots from open-air helicopterBrittany AnasVail, CO
OnlyInYourState
This Floating Restaurant In Colorado Is Such A Unique Place To Dine
Are you looking for a place that not only has stellar food and drinks but a fantastic ambiance to boot? There are plenty of these places here in Colorado, but we happen to be partial to this floating restaurant that may just be one of the most unique places to eat in the state:
Summit Daily News
Soup for the Soul, Bread for the Clinic event returns to benefit those in need of health care
The Summit Community Care Clinic’s annual Soup for the Soul, Bread for the Clinic event will be returning to the Keystone Conference Center on Saturday, March 25. The event will include fun, food and dancing with music by one of Colorado’s most popular dance bands, HomeSlice. Early bird...
Airport shuttle looks for a new home
Transportation is one of the leading contributors to pollution. Simon Chen, owner of Eight Black, plans to change that along the Front Range as he builds a transportation hub of the future. Eight Black is an airport shuttle service that serves Longmont and Boulder. Just a year ago, Eight Black...
Summit Daily News
Boulder-based band Leftover Salmon to perform Feb. 18 and 19 at the 10 Mile Music Hall in Frisco
Leftover Salmon is making its return to Summit County. The band is scheduled to play at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19, at the 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. According to the band’s website, Leftover Salmon got its start as “a forward-thinking, progressive...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Historic Colorado park and museum hits the market at $1.5 million
For the first time since it was built in 1883, the former Humphrey History Park and Museum is for sale in Evergreen. According to the listing agency, LIV Sotheby's International Reality, the asking price for the approximately 30-acre property is $1.5 million dollars. The Humphrey History Park and Museum was established to preserve the area's heritage and to tell the story of the Humphrey family. During its prime, the museum would host "living history experiences" to educate visitors. ...
coloradosun.com
Colorado libraries keep closing for meth contamination. Is it their problem to solve?
Librarians will tell you the role of public libraries hasn’t changed — they’ve always been a community space open to all, with a mission to educate and serve. What changes is the world outside, and whatever is going on in society, will go on in the library. The rise in homelessness, untreated mental illness and drug use have forced libraries to adapt, from extensive staff training in how to de-escalate outbursts to hiring social workers and security guards.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield could switch to a Universal Waste Collection program
The City of Broomfield is exploring the possibility of switching to a Universal Waste Collection program and they would like your feedback!. A Universal Collection program would change the current residential waste collection system from many licensed haulers to a City and County of Broomfield managed contract consisting of a single hauler or a few haulers assigned to different parts of Broomfield.
Recently purchased house destroyed in fire in Evergreen
Firefighters were still putting out hot spots hours after a house was destroyed in Evergreen early on Tuesday. Evergreen Fire Rescue confirmed no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. According to Evergreen Fire Rescue tweets, crews were in the 3800 block of Spring Valley Trail around 1 a.m. responding to a house fire. The house was fully engulfed in flames and in a remote location, where snow and ice on the road initially made it hard for crews to get to the scene. "Another big challenge during the winter especially is snow and ice can impact access...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The Silverthorne Post Office is having delivery issues, too
In the middle of October, I ordered a gift on line from Macy’s for my granddaughter’s Oct. 29 birthday. Macy’s sent it UPS, which delivered it to the Silverthorne Post Office for delivery, which then returned it to sender. This happened four times, and she still does not have her birthday gift.
Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills
A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
aboutboulder.com
Discovering the Hidden Gems of Boulder, Colorado
Nestled at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder, Colorado, is a gem waiting to be discovered. With its rich history and breathtaking natural beauty, this city is the perfect destination for adventure seekers and those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. But, what many visitors don’t know is that beyond its well-known attractions, there are hidden gems waiting to be uncovered.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The article called This Week in History each week is a gem
The “This Week in History” regular feature is a gem. I am not a resident of Summit County, but a frequent visitor and keep up with the news daily. Not only are these columns informative from a historical perspective, but the form and language of the day is so simple and honest.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Ski Resort is officially 100% open for the season
On Sunday, Feb. 5, Breckenridge Ski Resort announced that its slopes are officially 100% open for the 2022-23 ski and ride season. The last rope to drop was on Peak 8’s Snow White run, which opened up on Sunday afternoon. All of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s high-Alpine terrain is now...
Comparing this year's snow to the last time Colorado was drought-free
DENVER — The spring runoff in 2019 was big. Water even spilled over the top of Strontia Springs Dam in Littleton. That was the last time that happened, and it was also the last time that drought levels in Colorado hit zero. Even though that drought-free stretch only lasted...
Longmont teen told she’ll never walk again after crash
Longmont community members are coming together to show their support for a local teenager whose spine was severed in a crash near Broomfield on Thursday. Charlotte Funk, 16, was in a car with her boyfriend, Riley Adams, 19, who was driving on E-470, when he lost control of the car, said Funk’s aunt, Kyra Coates.
7 suspects wanted in shooting outside Colorado Mills mall
Police in Lakewood are looking for at least seven suspects who are wanted in connection to a shooting outside the Colorado Mills Mall.
Colorado park closed 'until further notice' due to muddy conditions
Located minutes from downtown Golden, Apex Park has been closed until further notice due to muddy conditions. While mud might sound like a mere inconvenience to some, traveling muddy trails can have lasting negative effects. Traffic on muddy trails – whether it’s foot traffic, bike traffic, or otherwise – leads...
Newly bought Evergreen home declared "total loss" after fire
A recently purchased home in Evergreen caught fire early Tuesday morning and was declared a "total loss," according to Evergreen Fire Rescue officials. Evergreen Fire Rescue received the call about the early morning blaze at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday, according to spokesperson Einar Jensen. The home, located in the 3800 block...
