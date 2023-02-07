Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
knuj.net
CITY OF NEW ULM CITIZEN SURVEY
A Performance Measurement Program citizen survey has been sent out in New Ulm. 500 residents have randomly been selected to receive the survey. The city says it’s an opportunity to rate city and public utilities services and share opinions on the quality of New Ulm Municipal services. The survey envelope is addressed to “New Ulm Citizen.” The survey takes about two to three minutes to fill out the survey. The city is hoping to get a return rate of over 65-percent this year after having a return rate of 47-percent last year. Surveys should arrive this coming week and it is asked that you submit the surveys by Friday, March 17. Results will be presented to the New Ulm City Council on April 18. Mayor Kathleen Backer and the city council express their appreciation to the residents to complete the survey.
knuj.net
NEW ULM AREA SPORT FISHERMEN ICE FISHING CONTEST SUNDAY
The New Ulm Area Sport Fishermen are having their 36th annual ice fishing contest Sunday on Clear Lake near New Ulm. Registration will start at 10:30 and the contest will go from 11 – 3. Entry is $5 per person and President of the Sport Fishermen Jason Kuester says they want this to be a community event filled with comeraderie. Kuester says the grand prize will be a 2023 12-foot Ice Castle Fish House that you can register to win. Other grand prizes will include an Aqua-Vu Underwater Camera, a Vexilar FLX-28 Ultrapack Ice Depth Finder a Dixon Lake Resort Fishing trip for four and many other prizes. Plus cash prizes for first, second and third place biggest fish and pan fish. And Kuester says every kid that comes will get a prize and one boy and one girl will also get a lifetime fishing license. KNUJ will have broadcasts from the contest as well.
Comments / 0