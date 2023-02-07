Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Metal ski-bikes pose a danger to everyone on the slopes
Each season, more metal ski-bikes are seen on the slopes of Breckenridge Ski Resort. Many ski-bikers wear full-face, motorcycle-type helmets to protect themselves from the obvious dangers posed by an unforgiving, rigid, metal vehicle. Skibikers voluntarily assume these risks. But what about all the ordinary skiers and boarders, including children,...
Westword
Building for the Future: Colorado's Most Endangered Places for 2023
Denver Water never did get to build the Two Forks Dam, a controversial water project that sank more than three decades ago. But vestiges of that plan remain, including the South Platte Hotel, the circa 1913 building that stands near the confluence of the South Platte River and its North Fork, an area owned by Denver Water since 1987. The hotel, a replacement of an 1887 structure that was destroyed by arson, dates from the days when this was a popular summer retreat, on both stagecoach lines and the Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad.
Summit Daily News
Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week
Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills
A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
What’s known about next week’s snowstorm in Denver
After finally having a break from frigid temperatures and snowy weather, Denver has a decent chance of a snowstorm moving in next Wednesday.
Ready for spring and summer? Here’s when Denver will see later sunsets and earlier sunrises
With a winter as cold as Denver has had so far, spring and summer can seem far away. But one of the characteristics of the warmer seasons is earlier sunrises and later sunsets.
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
coloradosun.com
Colorado libraries keep closing for meth contamination. Is it their problem to solve?
Librarians will tell you the role of public libraries hasn’t changed — they’ve always been a community space open to all, with a mission to educate and serve. What changes is the world outside, and whatever is going on in society, will go on in the library. The rise in homelessness, untreated mental illness and drug use have forced libraries to adapt, from extensive staff training in how to de-escalate outbursts to hiring social workers and security guards.
I-70 eastbound reopens east of Denver to Kansas after weather closure
High winds and snow are forcing highway closures Thursday morning in Colorado. Roadways in the metro are mostly okay, according to Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber.
Best places for steak in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for steak in the metro area with at least 4.4 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Summit Daily News
‘The modern, athletic family’: Summit County family uses sports and flexible schooling to foster well-rounded family
Growing up it is not uncommon for kids to play multiple sports. Most kids will play at least one sport for every season — but for Summit County’s Eli Aldana — the norm is to engage in several all at once. Slopestyle skiing, ski cross, jiu-jitsu, BMX...
You Definitely Can’t Take These Items Through Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnels
It goes without saying there are some things you wouldn't want to take through Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnels. In fact, there are a number of things you cannot take through the tunnels at any time. Would you be surprised to learn you're not allowed to transport hand grenades through Eisenhower Tunnel?...
KDVR.com
Family pleads for tips on missing 14-year-old girl
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old McKenna Ferguson, who was last seen near Englewood High School on Thursday morning. Courtney Fromm reports. Family pleads for tips on missing 14-year-old girl. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old...
Colorado park closed 'until further notice' due to muddy conditions
Located minutes from downtown Golden, Apex Park has been closed until further notice due to muddy conditions. While mud might sound like a mere inconvenience to some, traveling muddy trails can have lasting negative effects. Traffic on muddy trails – whether it’s foot traffic, bike traffic, or otherwise – leads...
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
Roads may be slick Thursday morning as cold front moves through
A cold front will bring a little snow and strong winds to the Denver metro area late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Light snow early Thursday, some slick conditions expected, windy and colder
Colder and windy overnight and early Thursday with light snow for the metro area, some moderate snow for the northern mountains.
Summit Daily News
Watch 3,000 Christmas trees burn at Frisco’s Spontaneous Combustion bonfire event
If you see flames at the corner of Marina Road and Summit Bouelvard in Frisco on Saturday, Feb. 11, don’t be alarmed. The town is hosting its annual Spontaneous Combustion event where it will burn 3,000 former Christmas trees. According to the town’s website, the bonfire kicks off at...
Colorado pizza place ranked one of top in US
Whether you are a fan of a thin crust New York-style pizza or a deep dish pie, there are some incredible options across the country for all pizza lovers.
Comments / 0