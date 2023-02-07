Read full article on original website
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred PronounsThe Maine WriterMassillon, OH
cdrecycler.com
Newspaper building in Ohio could face demo
A downtown Akron, Ohio, office building that has stood since about 1929 could be on borrowed time, with city officials asking the building owner to make progress on renovation plans. The building on Exchange Street hosted newspaper offices in Akron from about 1930 until 2019, when the Akron Beacon-Journal moved...
cleveland19.com
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial roof collapse
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A building in Elyria closed after a part of its roof collapsed on Thursday. The building, located on Broad Street, collapsed at around 2:30 p.m. due to the high-strength winds, according to officials. Officials said the building was identified as Suzin L. Chocolatier. Elyria officials found...
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
Evan Lambert was held for about five hours before being released from jail.
cleveland19.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closes 3 more Northeast Ohio stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Struggling home goods chain store Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down 150 more locations across the country, three of which are in Northeast Ohio. Brooklyn, Fairlawn, and the newly-renovated Mentor stores will be closing their doors for the last time in the coming weeks. The...
whbc.com
North Canton FD Investigating Blaze in ‘Unoccupied’ Apartment Unit
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has joined the City of North Canton Fire Department, investigating a fire. That fire in an unoccupied unit of a three-story apartment building in the city Wednesday morning. The fire in the bedroom of the...
cleveland19.com
19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A street once covered with building debris is now clear and safe to drive through again. It comes one month after we reported on an abandoned building in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood, falling apart and littering the street. It’s a step in the right direction and...
cleveland19.com
EPA: East Palestine residents cleared to return home
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Evacuated East Palestine residents returned to their homes Wednesday night after being cleared by the Environmental Protection Agency. Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement at a Wednesday afternoon press conference, along with the Village. Air quality samples in the area of the wreckage and in...
Semi flips over: SR-2 ramp to I-90 reopened
The State Route 2 westbound ramp toward Interstate 90 eastbound was closed after a semi-truck flipped over Thursday morning, according to the Euclid Fire Department.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland EMS responds to 2 1-car accidents Thursday morning
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS responded to two similar accidents early Thursday morning. Both accidents involved one car that hit a pole. One accident happened at Broadway Avenue and Trumbull Avenue. Both drivers were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. At Martin Luther King Junior Drive and Buckeye...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Independents announces Cleveland Restaurant Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Independents announced Cleveland Restaurant week will run from March 6 to March 18 to celebrate local independent restaurants, according to a press release. Member restaurants will offer a $39 promotional menu, unless they deviate from the price, calendar or choose not to offer carryout, the...
Eyes of nation on East Palestine, Ohio
The attention of the nation is on East Palestine this week following a chemical train derailment there Friday night.
cleveland19.com
No timetable for East Palestine residents to return home, officials say
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities cleaning up after the train crash and “controlled explosion” in East Palestine announced Tuesday afternoon state and federal officials continue monitoring the air quality and evacuated residents are not allowed to return home yet. Besides a number of East Palestine residents, the...
‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of Ohio lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
cleveland19.com
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
Crews called to fire in Trumbull County
Crews were called to the 3100 block of Bushnell Campbell Road shortly before 9 a.m.
Woman missing from Independence hotel found safe
Authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman.
Smoke still clearing on Cleveland Heights backyard pizza oven verdict
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local couple was settling back down at ground zero this week after their backyard pizza oven finally had its day in court. It actually turned out to be four days in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, for a lawsuit filed in July 2021 -- although the dispute over air quality goes back years before that.
cleveland19.com
Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
Indictment: Carjackers armed with AK-47s targeted women at Ohio gas stations
The three suspects made an illicit enterprise of carjackings across the county, and that they specifically targeted women at area gas stations, according to their indictment.
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
