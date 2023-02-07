ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Newspaper building in Ohio could face demo

A downtown Akron, Ohio, office building that has stood since about 1929 could be on borrowed time, with city officials asking the building owner to make progress on renovation plans. The building on Exchange Street hosted newspaper offices in Akron from about 1930 until 2019, when the Akron Beacon-Journal moved...
AKRON, OH
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial roof collapse

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A building in Elyria closed after a part of its roof collapsed on Thursday. The building, located on Broad Street, collapsed at around 2:30 p.m. due to the high-strength winds, according to officials. Officials said the building was identified as Suzin L. Chocolatier. Elyria officials found...
ELYRIA, OH
Bed Bath & Beyond closes 3 more Northeast Ohio stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Struggling home goods chain store Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down 150 more locations across the country, three of which are in Northeast Ohio. Brooklyn, Fairlawn, and the newly-renovated Mentor stores will be closing their doors for the last time in the coming weeks. The...
MENTOR, OH
19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A street once covered with building debris is now clear and safe to drive through again. It comes one month after we reported on an abandoned building in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood, falling apart and littering the street. It’s a step in the right direction and...
CLEVELAND, OH
EPA: East Palestine residents cleared to return home

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Evacuated East Palestine residents returned to their homes Wednesday night after being cleared by the Environmental Protection Agency. Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement at a Wednesday afternoon press conference, along with the Village. Air quality samples in the area of the wreckage and in...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Cleveland EMS responds to 2 1-car accidents Thursday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS responded to two similar accidents early Thursday morning. Both accidents involved one car that hit a pole. One accident happened at Broadway Avenue and Trumbull Avenue. Both drivers were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. At Martin Luther King Junior Drive and Buckeye...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Independents announces Cleveland Restaurant Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Independents announced Cleveland Restaurant week will run from March 6 to March 18 to celebrate local independent restaurants, according to a press release. Member restaurants will offer a $39 promotional menu, unless they deviate from the price, calendar or choose not to offer carryout, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
No timetable for East Palestine residents to return home, officials say

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities cleaning up after the train crash and “controlled explosion” in East Palestine announced Tuesday afternoon state and federal officials continue monitoring the air quality and evacuated residents are not allowed to return home yet. Besides a number of East Palestine residents, the...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
AKRON, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH

