Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)
Mark Harmon, or special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a longtime role on CBS’s NCIS series, has signed with Gersh. Harmon originated his Gibbs character with a guest appearance on JAG before being spun off to lead NCIS, a role he played on the CBS procedural for nearly two decades before signing off from his final case in 2021. Going into the ninth season, he was promoted to executive producer on NCIS and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Kim, Co-Founder of Streetwear Brand The Hundreds, Signs With UTAUnderscore Talent Signs Leading 'Call of...
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Benedict Cumberbatch is to star in a new six-part Netflix thriller Eric alongside Gaby Hoffmann
The British actor, 46, will play the lead role of Vincent Anderson, a father who is on a desperate search to find his missing nine-year-old son who disappeared one morning on his way to school.
Why 'Dr. Phil' Talk Show Is Ending and What Phil McGraw Has Planned Next
The "Dr. Phil" show, famous for guests like Bhad Bhabie, is coming to an end after over two decades on the air.
‘Frasier’ Is Heading Back to Boston, and the ‘Cheers’ Cameo Potential Is Off the Charts
It looks like Kelsey Grammer is taking his Frasier character back to where things all started for him in Boston. We picked up a notice from the show’s production team on Twitter. In the photo, we get a view of a plane ticket. It clearly shows that Frasier is going home…with the Cheers cameo possibilities endless.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
After Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman Is Returning To HBO For New Series
Nearly four years after Big Little Lies ended, Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO for a new limited series.
Matthew McConaughy To Voice Elvis Presley In Netflix’s Adult Animated Series ‘Agent Elvis’ — Watch Teaser
Matthew McConaughy has been tapped to voice the iconic King of Rock ‘n’Roll, Elvis Presley, in Agent Elvis (fka Elvis King) an adult animated series about the King himself. McConaughey also will executive produce the series, which hails from Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, Sony Pictures Animation, Authentic Brands Group and Titmouse. McConaughy’s Elvis is a global superstar by day, ass-kicking vigilante by night who eventually joins the secret agency “TCB” as Agent Elvis. Co-created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, in Agent Elvis, Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into...
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
The Cleaning Lady Renewed for Season 3 at Fox With New Co-Showrunner
The Cleaning Lady apparently has a lot more tidying up to do: Fox has renewed the drama for Season 3. Jeannine Renshaw (Good Girls, Grey’s Anatomy) will join the show as an executive producer and will share showrunner duties with EP Miranda Kwok, the network announced Wednesday. “After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story,” Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming, Fox Entertainment, said via statement. “The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television, have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show...
Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper, Rufus Sewell Board Netflix’s Prince Andrew ‘Newsnight’ Interview Film ‘Scoop’
Netflix has revealed it has cast Gillian Anderson to play former BBC news anchor Emily Maitlis in “Scoop,” a film about Prince Andrew’s disastrous “Newsnight” interview in 2019. The disgraced royal will be played by Rufus Sewell (“Old”) while Billie Piper (“I Hate Suzie”) and Keeley Hawes (“Stonehouse) join as TV producer Sam McAlister, who negotiated and secured the interview, and Andrew’s former private secretary Amanda Thirsk, respectively. “Scoop” is adapted from McAlister’s book “Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews,” in which she details what happened behind the scenes of the interview, which is widely credited as being...
‘Everyone Is Doing Great’ Season 2 in Production After Hulu Run, Creators James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti Shopping Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)
“Everyone Is Doing Great” will continue. A second season of the dark comedy, created by James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, is currently in production in California and North Carolina. Season 1, which was first distributed by Hulu (U.S.) in January 2021 and later Paramount+ (international), was independently produced. Fifth Season (previously as Endeavor Content) represented the sale. The eight-episode second season was also independently produced and is seeking distribution. The series follows former co-stars Jeremy (Lafferty), Andrea (Alexandra Park), Seth (Stephen Colletti) and Izzy (Cariba Heine), whose lives continue to intertwine years after the end of a successful TV show, as...
Cancelled Showtime Series Finds New Home at Starz
Television cancellations have been happening across a wide array of networks and streaming services as of late -- but it looks like once recent casualty might ultimately have a happy ending. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Starz will be picking up the upcoming television adaptation of Three Women, a week ...
‘History of the World, Part II’: Hulu Releases First Trailer For Mel Brooks‘ Sequel Series (TV News Roundup)
Hulu has released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy series “History of the World, Part II.” The sketch comedy series will premiere March 6 with two episodes, followed by the release two episodes daily until the finale on March 9. It’s been 40 years since the release of Mel Brooks’ “History of the World, Part I” film, and in the new series, Brooks has finally brought about a sequel. “History of the World, Part II” stars the creator, writer, and narrator; Brooks also exec produces the series alongside Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, Kevin Salter and Christie...
‘Devil’s Peak’ Trailer: Robin Wright & Son Hopper Penn Star In Ben Young’s Appalachian Crime Drama On February 17
What better way to bring angst to a family drama than cast a mother-son duo in its central roles? That’s what Robin Wright and her son Hopper Penn do in “Devil’s Peak,” an upcoming small-town crime thriller about a young man torn between family ties and the girl he loves.
Ben Stiller Poised To Play Title Roles In ‘Three Identical Strangers’ Limited Series From Amy Lippman & Sony TV
Ben Stiller is setting an acting return with Three Identical Strangers, a high-profile limited series package that just hit the premium/streaming marketplace. Stiller is in final negotiations to headline and executive produce the series, a multi-decade family drama inspired by the incredible true story of identical triplet brothers separated at birth. The project hails from Party of Five co-creator Amy Lippman, Sony Pictures Television and its TriStar Television division as well as SK Global Entertainment. Related Story Ben Stiller On Making ‘Severance’, Meeting Volodymyr Zelenskyy And Prioritizing Fatherhood Related Story 'Severance': Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Alia Shawkat Among 8 Cast In Season...
‘The Palace’: HBO Reveals First Look at Kate Winslet in Upcoming Limited Series (TV News Roundup)
HBO has released a first look at its upcoming limited series “The Palace,” starring Kate Winslet. The new series “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel,” according to its official logline. Directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, the new series also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant. Will Tracy will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe are writing alongside Tracy. Winslet, Frears, Hobbs, Frank Rich and Tracey...
Publishing Deal for The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy
Sinking Ship Entertainment has inked a master publishing deal with Mango Publishing for children’s books based on The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy. A preschool storytime cabaret, The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy is produced by Lopii Productions for WildBrain Television. The first book under the deal, The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy Presents: The Fabulous Book About Families, is set for release in June.
