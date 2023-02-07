ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tourcounsel.com

Summit Mall | Shopping mall in Fairlawn, Ohio

Summit Mall is a one-story, 850,000-square-foot (79,000 m2) enclosed shopping mall located at 3265 W. Market Street in the Akron suburb of Fairlawn and with the closing of both Chapel Hill Mall and Rolling Acres Mall, is the only remaining mall in Summit County. Edward J. DeBartolo Sr.'s DeBartolo Corporation...
FAIRLAWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Pizza Fest confirms it will return, though shifting location

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Organizers announced the fourth Akron Pizza Fest is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Friday to Sunday, Sept. 1-3. The fest is moving temporarily because of construction at Lock 3 downtown. This year, events will be held just north of the site in the parking lot bordering Bowery Street and the Akron Civic Theatre.
AKRON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, Ohio

The other day, since it was a cold day - like, a teeth-chattering, whole-body-shivering kind of cold - I was in the mood for a nice hot bowl of soup. As a resident of a westside suburb, I admit I don't often venture to the eastside. I don't particularly like driving, and I try to avoid long car drives as much as possible. Also, have you seen the price of gas nowadays?
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police search for crook disguised as Amazon employee

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to identify a crook caught on camera dressed like an Amazon delivery driver. 19 News obtained the Ring camera video that shows a masked suspect breaking into a home on Burkhardt Avenue in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood in broad daylight. If you take a closer look the suspect is wearing what appears to be an Amazon uniform. Justin McCrary lives a few houses down.
AKRON, OH
tourcounsel.com

Belden Village Mall | Shopping mall in Canton, Ohio

Belden Village Mall is a shopping mall in Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Canton. Its current anchor tenants are Dave & Buster's (in the upper level of the former Sears), Dillard's (formerly Higbee's), and Macy's (formerly O'Neil's, later May Company Ohio, then Kaufmann's). Belden Village...
CANTON, OH
Kristen Walters

Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
kentwired.com

KSU professors’ families affected by Turkey-Syria Earthquake

Two professors from Kent State recall the moment they found out their families were affected by a deadly earthquake that left thousands dead and displaced in Turkey and Syria. TV2’s Erin Sullivan spoke with them to learn about the impact it has had on them. Erin Sullivan is a...
KENT, OH
kentwired.com

Wrestling earns first win of the season in 23-point victory

The Kent State wrestling team won its first dual of the season in a 32-9 win against Bloomsburg Sunday on senior day. “It’s the best we’ve wrestled as a team,” coach Jim Andrassy said. “It’s the first time we’ve all wrestled pretty well, at one time, which is important.”
KENT, OH

