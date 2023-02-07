Read full article on original website
Related
tourcounsel.com
Summit Mall | Shopping mall in Fairlawn, Ohio
Summit Mall is a one-story, 850,000-square-foot (79,000 m2) enclosed shopping mall located at 3265 W. Market Street in the Akron suburb of Fairlawn and with the closing of both Chapel Hill Mall and Rolling Acres Mall, is the only remaining mall in Summit County. Edward J. DeBartolo Sr.'s DeBartolo Corporation...
Councilwoman goes to NYC to confront apt. owners about CLE living conditions
Cleveland Councilwoman Deborah Gray traveled to the New York City headquarters of the company that owns a series of Shaker Square area apartment buildings, demanding quality of life improvements.
Akron Pizza Fest confirms it will return, though shifting location
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Organizers announced the fourth Akron Pizza Fest is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Friday to Sunday, Sept. 1-3. The fest is moving temporarily because of construction at Lock 3 downtown. This year, events will be held just north of the site in the parking lot bordering Bowery Street and the Akron Civic Theatre.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will shutter 150 more stores across the country.
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, Ohio
The other day, since it was a cold day - like, a teeth-chattering, whole-body-shivering kind of cold - I was in the mood for a nice hot bowl of soup. As a resident of a westside suburb, I admit I don't often venture to the eastside. I don't particularly like driving, and I try to avoid long car drives as much as possible. Also, have you seen the price of gas nowadays?
Popular cookie shop opens new Ohio location in time for Valentine's Day
If you've been looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the dessert lover in your life, you may be interested to learn that a popular gourmet cookie shop recently opened another new location in Ohio that might just fit the bill. Read on to learn more.
North Royalton company, featured on ‘Shark Tank’, sues Five Below stores over accusations of patent infringement
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Northeast Ohio inventors of a sauce dipping container popularized on the TV show “Shark Tank” sued Five Below stores and a New Jersey company, accusing them of patent infringement. North Royalton-based Milkmen Designs — the company that makes and sells the product Saucemoto— filed...
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for crook disguised as Amazon employee
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to identify a crook caught on camera dressed like an Amazon delivery driver. 19 News obtained the Ring camera video that shows a masked suspect breaking into a home on Burkhardt Avenue in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood in broad daylight. If you take a closer look the suspect is wearing what appears to be an Amazon uniform. Justin McCrary lives a few houses down.
cleveland19.com
Malley’s Chocolates sells a portion of company, plans to expand to new markets
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some significant changes in the works for the iconic Malley’s Chocolates. 19 News was the first to report that Malley’s sold a portion of the three-generation family business. Clevelanders don’t need to panic though, you’ll still be able to get your chocolate...
Popular cookie chain coming to Boardman
A cookie chain store with locations throughout Ohio is coming to Boardman.
Private retreat in Moreland Hills asks $2.25M: House of the Week
MORELAND HILLS, Ohio -- Located on a wooded lot with a creek running through it, 50 Falls Creek Circle is a private sanctuary located just 20 miles southeast of Downtown Cleveland. Built in 1997, the property takes full advantage of its tranquil surroundings. “This home has an incredible two-story deck...
tourcounsel.com
Belden Village Mall | Shopping mall in Canton, Ohio
Belden Village Mall is a shopping mall in Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Canton. Its current anchor tenants are Dave & Buster's (in the upper level of the former Sears), Dillard's (formerly Higbee's), and Macy's (formerly O'Neil's, later May Company Ohio, then Kaufmann's). Belden Village...
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
kentwired.com
KSU professors’ families affected by Turkey-Syria Earthquake
Two professors from Kent State recall the moment they found out their families were affected by a deadly earthquake that left thousands dead and displaced in Turkey and Syria. TV2’s Erin Sullivan spoke with them to learn about the impact it has had on them. Erin Sullivan is a...
North Lima woman finds chickens dead Tuesday, questions chemical release from train
People across the Mahoning Valley -- including those who live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties -- reported smelling chlorine after Monday's controlled release in East Palestine. Officials said it wasn't dangerous, but one North Lima woman is skeptical about that statement.
Confederate flag displayed at Akron school
The display included a Confederate Flag background with photos on it.
Cleveland Scene
Photos From Cleveland Vibes' Sushi & Singles at Jade
Cleveland Vibes presented a Valentine's Day social mixer at Jade Steak and Sushi on Flats East Bank. Here's what we saw.
kentwired.com
Wrestling earns first win of the season in 23-point victory
The Kent State wrestling team won its first dual of the season in a 32-9 win against Bloomsburg Sunday on senior day. “It’s the best we’ve wrestled as a team,” coach Jim Andrassy said. “It’s the first time we’ve all wrestled pretty well, at one time, which is important.”
I-Team gets results at Hopkins on human trafficking
The I-Team began investigating what could be done to help. Then we went straight to the acting director of Hopkins Airport.
Comments / 0