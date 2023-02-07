ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkridge, MD

Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia

(WDBJ) - Six winning Powerball tickets were purchased in Virginia, according to the Virginia Lottery. Five of the tickets won $50,000 each and the other ticket won $100,000. The $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at...
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery

Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland

Eastpoint Mall is a one-level regional enclosed shopping center located in Baltimore County. Eastpoint Mall was one of Baltimore’s first shopping centers and has been serving the community since 1956. Eastpoint Mall is anchored by JCPenney, Burlington, Gabe's, and Value City Furniture. The Mall features over 120 specialty shops,...
One winning ticket sold for $754 million Powerball jackpot

Des Moines, Iowa — Someone in Washington state overcame huge odds Monday night to win the $754 million Powerball jackpot, the game's website says.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022, in the 34th drawing since.That winless streak enabled the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.The $754 million jackpot Monday is for a winner opting for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have enabled annuity payments...
Police: Missing Dundalk teen may be in Owings Mills area

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Kaori Kennedy, 17, is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Dundalk area in January wearing unknown clothing. Authorities believe she may be in the Owings Mills area. Anyone with information...
SNAP Recipients To See Drastic Cut In Benefits Next Month

As the cost of living continues to rise, here is some more troubling news for our most vulnerable neighbors. Marylanders who receive SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will see a major change in their benefits in March after the federal emergency allotments are set to end this month. In March 2020, the pandemic […] The post SNAP Recipients To See Drastic Cut In Benefits Next Month appeared first on 92 Q.
17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know

Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
5-year-old boy missing from Prince George's County

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Prince George's County police are asking for the public's help locating a 5-year-old boy who disappeared late Saturday night. Markquelle Joyner had last been seen Saturday, Feb. 11, around 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Parkland Drive in District Heights, Maryland, police said. Joyner...
Small earthquake recorded off Maryland-Virginia coast

An small earthquake happened off the Atlantic coast on the Virginia-Maryland coast Wednesday night. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 19 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened just before 8:30 p.m. and the depth was 11.2 km. An...
Police: Man shot in Towson taken to hospital

Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in Towson. County police said officers were called around 7:20 p.m. to West Towsontown Boulevard and Washington Avenue for a shots fired call. Police said officers found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was...
