Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Avoid These Tourist Traps in DC and Make the Most of Your Visit: A Local's GuideVivian BrooksWashington, DC
Washington residents see a Social Security income boostR.A. HeimWashington, DC
WASHINGTON DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJan Vincent Beltran
Discovering the Culinary Gems of Washington D.C.: A Guide to Affordable and Upscale RestaurantsVivian BrooksWashington, DC
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Related
Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner: Food Run Leads To $750K Maryland Lottery Prize For 'Buzzsaw'
A hungry Howard County man got lucky after a Maryland Lottery ticket caught his eye while grabbing some dinner, officials announce.The Elkridge man, going by the nickname "Buzzsaw", had a craving for his local convenience store's chicken box when a "Multi-Match" ticket sparked his interest, accordi…
Jackpot-Winning $750K 'Multi-Match' Maryland Lottery Ticket Sold At Area Convenience Store
One lucky Maryland Lottery player has a $750,000 ticket burning a hole in their pocket and may not even know it.The Maryland Lottery is looking for a “Multi-Match” player who won an estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Jan. 6 drawing that was sold at Royal Farms on Lark Brown Drive in Elkridge…
WJLA
Maryland Lottery searching for $750,000 jackpot ticket holder; Baltimore woman wins big
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Lottery is looking for a lucky Multi-Match player who won the estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing. The winning ticket with the numbers 17, 35, 36, 39, 41 and 42 came from the Royal Farms at 8268 Lark Brown Dr. in Elkridge.
Winning $754.6M Powerball ticket sold in Washington
The winning $754.6 million Powerball jackpot ticket from Monday night's drawing was sold in Washington, lottery officials said.
Imagine choosing between a $7 million payout or $1k per day for life
Imagine choosing between a one-time payout of $7 million or receiving a $365,000 annual salary for life, which equates to $1000 per day.
WDBJ7.com
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
(WDBJ) - Six winning Powerball tickets were purchased in Virginia, according to the Virginia Lottery. Five of the tickets won $50,000 each and the other ticket won $100,000. The $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at...
theriver953.com
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
tourcounsel.com
Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland
Eastpoint Mall is a one-level regional enclosed shopping center located in Baltimore County. Eastpoint Mall was one of Baltimore’s first shopping centers and has been serving the community since 1956. Eastpoint Mall is anchored by JCPenney, Burlington, Gabe's, and Value City Furniture. The Mall features over 120 specialty shops,...
One winning ticket sold for $754 million Powerball jackpot
Des Moines, Iowa — Someone in Washington state overcame huge odds Monday night to win the $754 million Powerball jackpot, the game's website says.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022, in the 34th drawing since.That winless streak enabled the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.The $754 million jackpot Monday is for a winner opting for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have enabled annuity payments...
baltimoremagazine.com
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Historical images by John Van Horn and I. Henry Phillips. Opening spread: The image of the forlorn girl on the outskirts of the Highway to Nowhere was shot by John Van Horn in the fall of 1968 (see sidebar at the end of the story). CLOSED THE CAR DOOR and...
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore.
Nottingham MD
Police: Missing Dundalk teen may be in Owings Mills area
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Kaori Kennedy, 17, is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Dundalk area in January wearing unknown clothing. Authorities believe she may be in the Owings Mills area. Anyone with information...
SNAP Recipients To See Drastic Cut In Benefits Next Month
As the cost of living continues to rise, here is some more troubling news for our most vulnerable neighbors. Marylanders who receive SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will see a major change in their benefits in March after the federal emergency allotments are set to end this month. In March 2020, the pandemic […] The post SNAP Recipients To See Drastic Cut In Benefits Next Month appeared first on 92 Q.
17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know
Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
5-year-old boy missing from Prince George's County
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Prince George's County police are asking for the public's help locating a 5-year-old boy who disappeared late Saturday night. Markquelle Joyner had last been seen Saturday, Feb. 11, around 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Parkland Drive in District Heights, Maryland, police said. Joyner...
WTOP
Small earthquake recorded off Maryland-Virginia coast
An small earthquake happened off the Atlantic coast on the Virginia-Maryland coast Wednesday night. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 19 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened just before 8:30 p.m. and the depth was 11.2 km. An...
From $258 to $23, SNAP recipients will see a major reduction in benefits
SNAP emergency allotments will end after this month. Benefits will return to the standard SNAP benefit amounts without the added supplement.
WBAL Radio
Police: Man shot in Towson taken to hospital
Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in Towson. County police said officers were called around 7:20 p.m. to West Towsontown Boulevard and Washington Avenue for a shots fired call. Police said officers found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was...
Comments / 0