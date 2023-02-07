Read full article on original website
‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke
Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
Gizmodo
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
‘Aladdin’ Star Mena Massoud’s First Slate for Press Play Productions Includes Stephen King Farsi-Language Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)
“Aladdin” star Mena Massoud has revealed the first slate of projects out of his company Press Play Productions, which aims to bridge the gap between Hollywood and the Middle East and North Africa. With offices in Dubai and Los Angeles, Press Play was founded by Massoud and producing partner Ali Mashayekhi, who heads content development in North America. George Shehata oversees content development in the MENA region. Massoud, who is of Egyptian heritage, broke out playing Aladdin in Guy Ritchie’s live-action adaptation of the Disney film. His other credits include Prime Video’s “Hotel for the Holidays,” the animated feature “Lamya’s Poem” and...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fury erupts at Tom Cruise being snubbed by the Oscars, right after he lands his first nomination in 23 years
If it wasn’t for James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water, then Top Gun: Maverick would be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’ll have to make do with being the best blockbuster by far to release in the last 12 months, with the two box office juggernauts each landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards into the bargain.
Michael Douglas Says The Ant-Man And MCU Films Gave Him A Welcome Break From R-Rated Flicks
The newest Marvel film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — the sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man" and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" — is quickly approaching its release date of February 17, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, the film follows Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they are transported to the Quantum Realm alongside their families — which includes Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There, they must face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
'Woman King' director Gina Prince-Bythewood says Oscars shutout of her film is a 'very loud statement'
If you're wondering why Gina Prince-Bythewood's film "The Woman King" -- which stars Oscar winner Viola Davis and garnered an A+ Cinemascore -- was shut out of the Oscars race this year, you're not alone.
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
Robert Pattinson Will No Longer Be the Only Batman in the DC Extended Universe
DC Studios boss James Gunn recently announced there's another Batman movie in the works, but it doesn't star Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
Robert Dalva, Oscar-Nominated Film Editor on ‘The Black Stallion,’ Dies at 80
Robert Dalva, the film editor who earned an Oscar nomination for his work on the touching family adventure The Black Stallion and collaborated with director Joe Johnston on five films, including Jumanji and Captain America: The First Avenger, has died. He was 80. Dalva died Jan. 27 of lymphoma in Marin County, California, his son Matthew Dalva told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterMelinda Dillon, Actress in 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' and 'A Christmas Story,' Dies at 83George R. Robertson, Chief Hurst in the 'Police Academy' Films, Dies at 89Paco Rabanne, Spanish-Born Designer Synonymous With a Space-Age Aesthetic...
Collider
From 'Amelia' to 'Amsterdam': 10 Oscar Bait Movies That Failed to Win Any Oscars
The 95th Academy Awards ceremony draws ever nearer and, as one of the most prestigious events in cinema, there are always plenty of film industry professionals hoping to be recognized for their achievements. While this pursuit of brilliance often brings about great movies, it has also seen some pictures made with the sole intention of being viewed as Oscar-winning powerhouses.
theplaylist.net
‘The Power’ Trailer: Auli’i Cravalho & Toni Collette Star In A Sci-Fi-ish Thriller Series About Teenage Girls With Electrical Powers
Way back in 2019, it was announced that filmmaker Reed Morano, a cinematographer turned director (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Rhythm Section”), would adapt, along with Jane Featherstone, the book “The Power” from novelist Naomi Alderman. The book centered on a central premise of women developing the ability to release electrical jolts from their fingers, thus leading them to become the dominant sex. And well, cut to four years later, and “The Power” is nearly here, though Reed and Featherstone are only listed as execs and directed none of the episodes; probably a change in creative direction along the way.
The Oscars missed most of 2022’s best movies
The Academy has its own ideas — but we also have ours
theplaylist.net
‘Die Hart’ Trailer: Kevin Hart, John Travolta & Nathalie Emmanuel Star In A Recycled Quibit Series For Prime Video
Once upon a time ago, you’ll recall a little platform called Quibi. Founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi was a short-lived American short-form streaming platform that generated content for viewing on mobile devices. Essentially, if you ever thought, “oh man, the way things are moving, people might as well just make TikTok movies,” then Quibi has a similar idea of bite-sized narrative content. It didn’t work and failed in under a year, shuttering at the end of 2020. However, there’s a lot of content that never really saw the light of date on it, or at least not beyond what Quibi users saw. And what’s left of Quibi has been selling off that content. This leads us to “Die Hart,” a Kevin Hart action comedy series that once started as Quibi content that has been recut and shaped for Amazon’s Prime Video.
theplaylist.net
‘Liaison’ Trailer: Eva Green & Vincent Cassel Star In A New Espionage Thriller Coming To Apple TV+ On Feb 24
Can we escape our past mistakes? The new Apple Original project “Liaison” explores complex connections — both personal and professional. It also represents the service’s next step into international programming, marking its first French and English-language series. Apple brings together an accomplished team to tell this story. Virginie Brac — who wrote and directed various episodes of “Engrenages” — created “Liaison” and “24” director Stephen Hopkins helms the entire season.
theplaylist.net
‘Paint’ Teaser Trailer: Owen Wilson Stars As A Bob Ross-Like Sensation In A New IFC Comedy
Yes, that is Owen Wilson. No, he isn’t playing Bob Ross. Yes, we are sure about that, even if Ross clearly inspires the character. “Paint” is a 2010 screenplay that landed on The Blacklist alongside “Argo” and what would become “Succession.” If follows Carl Nargle (Wilson), who has hosted Vermont’s number-one painting show for over two decades. Viewers from Pittsfield to St. Albans hang on his every whisper and stroke until the station hires someone younger and better to replace Nargle.
theplaylist.net
‘Air’ Trailer: Ben Affleck Returns To Directing With A Nike Drama Co-Starring Matt Damon & Arriving In April
After acquiring MGM in early 2022, Amazon Studios is now shaping to become a theatrical force in the film landscape for some of its biggest productions. While streaming services frequently release some of their high-profile movies in select theatres to qualify for awards consideration, Ben Affleck’s “Air” will be the first movie distributed by a streaming service to have a wide and long theatrical release. Unlike Netflix, which pulled the plug on “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” a week after its theatrical debut, Amazon plans to release “Air” in theatres for a substantial amount of time.
