Yale documentary explains how New Haven had a chance to become home to the first HBCU
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — There are dozens of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country, and only a handful got their start before the Civil War. However, did you know that New Haven could have also been home to a Black college established pre-Civil War? In fact, it could have been the first in the nation, had there been enough support.
System crashes after tickets for Paul McCartney conversation at Yale go on sale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — High demand for a Paul McCartney speaking event at Yale University crashed their ticketing site. Tickets going on sale for "The Lyrics: Paul McCartney in Conversation" resulted in Yale Connect shutting down shortly after going live on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The Yale Schwartzman Center,...
The legacy and competition behind New Haven's 3 pizza pillars
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — On this National Pizza Day, there's no question that Connecticut takes the cake...or the slice...for some of the best pizza around! People travel from all over the country and world to New Haven for a slice. The tradition and tourism all started with the big...
Yale Daily News
Helen Hadley Hall to close in 2024
Helen Hadley Hall will be decommissioned and closed in the summer of 2024, per an email announcement sent to graduate and professional students by the Graduate Housing Office last week. The dormitory, which has the capacity to house 205 graduate students, has served Yale graduate and professional students for 64...
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
fox61.com
Black-owned Connecticut bookstore hosts 'boozy' book fair at local brewery
Key Bookstore in Hartford and Hog River Brewery are teaming up to host a Boozy Book Fair. Feb. 5 and 12 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at 1429 Park Street.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Yale School of Medicine receives $25 million from Starr Foundation
Yale University has announced a $25 million gift from the Starr Foundation in support of financial aid at Yale School of Medicine. The gift will be used to make the MD program affordable for students with demonstrated financial need, and beginning with the 2023–24 academic year, those students will need not take out more than $10,000 in loans per year. Currently, more than half of the 104 students the medical school enrolls each year receives need-based financial aid, with scholarship awards averaging $66,000. Even with that support, students must borrow to cover their costs.
James Taylor to perform in Bridgeport in June
Music legend James Taylor will take the stage at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport this summer.
Looking for a job? There's a career fair being held in Bridgeport today
There are nearly 300 job openings in Connecticut, including more than 100 positions in Bridgeport.
Best Pizza In CT: 4 Pizzerias Rank On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US
In honor of National Pizza Day, enjoy a tasty slice at one of the four Connecticut pizzerias on Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States. The list is based on reviews and comments by readers. The highest-ranked pizzeria in Connecticut is Zeneli Pizzeria...
Eyewitness News
Hartford ranks among the worst state capitals for safety and more, report says
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford was not cast in a favorable light in a new report about state capitals and safety. The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Wednesday released a report on 2023′s Best State Capitals for Safety & More. It ranked Hartford as 48th out of 50. WalletHub...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
NECN
Former Coach at High School in Connecticut Charged With Voyeurism
A former diving coach for Platt High School in Meriden has been arrested and charged with voyeurism after a student reported that a cell phone was recording in a bathroom after practice. In January, the Special Crimes Unit started investigating after a student reported seeing a cellular phone recording in...
Which Super Bowl team got the 'seal' of approval?
NORWALK, Conn. — The seals have it. Well, one seal anyway. Rasal, a harbor seal who lives at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl on Sunday. “Rasal’s Super Bowl pick is something we look forward to every year at the...
NBC Connecticut
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
10 Groups Tapped To Counter Absenteeism
The city’s public school district plans to partner with 10 community organizations to provide case management and mentorship for students and families in a bid to make sure young people go to class, and to curb too-high rates of chronic absenteeism. New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) Chief of Youth,...
Hartford Yard Goats announce jam-packed 2023 promo schedule
HARTFORD, Conn. — Yard Goats fans rejoice! Another year of baseball is on the way and Dunkin' Park in Hartford will play host to not just great baseball games, but fireworks, giveaways, celebrity appearances and more. On Wedneday, the team announced its 2023 promotional schedule and there is a...
multihousingnews.com
Quarterra Launches Preleasing at Connecticut Community
The luxury property is located near major transit hubs and includes 19,000 square feet of retail space. Developer Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has launched preleasing at its first Connecticut development, The Smyth. The new luxury mixed-use community, located in downtown Stamford, Conn., is slated to see its...
constructiondive.com
Turner breaks ground on $300M Connecticut resort
Turner Construction started work on a $300 million, 549-room Great Wolf Lodge resort that will include an indoor water park in Mashantucket, Connecticut, adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, the company announced in a press release. Located on a 13-acre lot, the facility will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor waterpark heated...
Chronic flooding in Hartford's North End
Several residents of Hartford’s North End neighborhood showed up during the night for a forum to air complaints about chronic flooding in the area
