New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

Helen Hadley Hall to close in 2024

Helen Hadley Hall will be decommissioned and closed in the summer of 2024, per an email announcement sent to graduate and professional students by the Graduate Housing Office last week. The dormitory, which has the capacity to house 205 graduate students, has served Yale graduate and professional students for 64...
NEW HAVEN, CT
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Yale School of Medicine receives $25 million from Starr Foundation

Yale University has announced a $25 million gift from the Starr Foundation in support of financial aid at Yale School of Medicine. The gift will be used to make the MD program affordable for students with demonstrated financial need, and beginning with the 2023–24 academic year, those students will need not take out more than $10,000 in loans per year. Currently, more than half of the 104 students the medical school enrolls each year receives need-based financial aid, with scholarship awards averaging $66,000. Even with that support, students must borrow to cover their costs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
NECN

Former Coach at High School in Connecticut Charged With Voyeurism

A former diving coach for Platt High School in Meriden has been arrested and charged with voyeurism after a student reported that a cell phone was recording in a bathroom after practice. In January, the Special Crimes Unit started investigating after a student reported seeing a cellular phone recording in...
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Which Super Bowl team got the 'seal' of approval?

NORWALK, Conn. — The seals have it. Well, one seal anyway. Rasal, a harbor seal who lives at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl on Sunday. “Rasal’s Super Bowl pick is something we look forward to every year at the...
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close

Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

10 Groups Tapped To Counter Absenteeism

The city’s public school district plans to partner with 10 community organizations to provide case management and mentorship for students and families in a bid to make sure young people go to class, and to curb too-high rates of chronic absenteeism. New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) Chief of Youth,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Hartford Yard Goats announce jam-packed 2023 promo schedule

HARTFORD, Conn. — Yard Goats fans rejoice! Another year of baseball is on the way and Dunkin' Park in Hartford will play host to not just great baseball games, but fireworks, giveaways, celebrity appearances and more. On Wedneday, the team announced its 2023 promotional schedule and there is a...
HARTFORD, CT
multihousingnews.com

Quarterra Launches Preleasing at Connecticut Community

The luxury property is located near major transit hubs and includes 19,000 square feet of retail space. Developer Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has launched preleasing at its first Connecticut development, The Smyth. The new luxury mixed-use community, located in downtown Stamford, Conn., is slated to see its...
STAMFORD, CT
constructiondive.com

Turner breaks ground on $300M Connecticut resort

Turner Construction started work on a $300 million, 549-room Great Wolf Lodge resort that will include an indoor water park in Mashantucket, Connecticut, adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, the company announced in a press release. Located on a 13-acre lot, the facility will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor waterpark heated...
LEDYARD, CT
