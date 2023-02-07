ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
France 24

Russia’s Lavrov pledges support on lifting UN sanctions, defends Wagner on Sudan visit

Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov held talks in Khartoum Thursday with Sudanese officials, pledging support for their call to lift long-standing UN sanctions on the African nation. Lavrov's two-day visit is part of Russian efforts to shore up influence on the African continent amid broad international attempts to isolate Moscow...
Axios

Moldova prime minister resigns, citing "crises caused by Russian aggression"

Moldova's pro-Western Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița unexpectedly resigned on Friday, citing a string of crises that have rocked her 18-month tenure. Driving the news: Moldova, a country of about 2.5 million that borders Ukraine and EU and NATO member Romania, has struggled to cope with soaring inflation, an energy crisis and an influx of Ukrainian refugees who fled to the small Eastern European country after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago.
US News and World Report

Canadian Government Appeals Order to Repatriate Canadians in Syria

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian government is appealing a January federal court order to repatriate four Canadian men held in Syria on suspected ties to the Islamic State, according to a notice of appeal filed on Friday. The government argues the court erred in, among other things, finding the government...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
AFmitrynews

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
US News and World Report

Russia’s New Offensive in Ukraine Appears to be Beginning

A massive Russian offensive in Ukraine that Western officials have anticipated for weeks will begin shortly, according to a series of factors that have emerged – or may even have already begun. [. READ:. Lavrov: Russia, West in a ‘Real’ War ]. Several analytical groups assessed that...
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
Anita Durairaj

It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from Canada

Fritznel Richard from Haiti had been living with his wife in Quebec, Canada for a year. The couple had crossed into Canada as migrants seeking asylum. Richard and his wife fled from Haiti to go to Brazil. From Brazil, the couple was able to enter the U.S. However, their ultimate goal was to end up in Canada. Perhaps, they believed that the asylum process would be easier in Canada.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

