WISH-TV
Eskenazi Health to host career fair Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for a job in the medical field? Check out Eskenazi Health’s career fair on Wednesday. Eskenazi Health is looking for new and experienced imaging services professionals, registered nurses, and certified surgical technicians. Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak with hiring managers, take...
WISH-TV
Marion County second-grade teacher surprised with Milken Educator Award
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County teacher is the winner of the prestigious Milken Educator Award. News 8 was there Wednesday when the Indiana Department of Education and the Milken Family Foundation surprised Brittany Tinker, a second-grade teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary School. The awards comes with a prize...
Indiana’s beleaguered workforce can tap into pool of disabled Hoosiers
It seems you can’t go anywhere these days without seeing a “Help Wanted” sign or being impacted by the lack of staff as you frequent certain businesses. There is a workforce crisis in nearly every area of employment in our state and no swift solution is on the horizon. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development […] The post Indiana’s beleaguered workforce can tap into pool of disabled Hoosiers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Bill would require Indiana schools to test for a cancer-causing gas
State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, filed House Bill 1395 which would require Indiana public schools to test the lowest level of their buildings for radon.
Indiana bill would force schools to offer underused buildings to charters
Indiana’s 2023 legislative session is under way, and state legislators have introduced more than 100 new education bills and bills impacting schools and students. For the latest Indiana education news, sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free newsletter here.A bill in the Indiana Senate would significantly expand a state law that requires school districts to make their empty buildings available to charter schools. While existing state law compels districts to make vacant or...
WISH-TV
IN-DEPTH CONVERSATION WITH ‘CLASS FAMILY’ IN NOBLESVILLE
Mr. Nathaniel Truitt and his student representatives - Sam Hoffman, Cody Morris, and Maya Smiley - from Hinkle Creek Elementary School have an in-depth conversation about their 'class family' and what makes it so special. From student responsibilities to learning more about what inspires Mr. Truitt, we learn how family can be a crucial part of education.
doi.gov
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana
WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
WISH-TV
Indy’s Baxter YMCA receives $1M donation for outdoor sports complex
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A YMCA on the south side of Indianapolis is moving ahead with plans for an outdoor sports complex after receiving an anonymous $1 million donation. The Arthur R. Baxter YMCA, located at 7900 Shelby Street, will break ground on the sports complex in March, the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis said Tuesday.
Local student-athletes work to make girls wrestling an official IHSAA sport
Hundreds of girls will be seen as trailblazers when history tells their story of how they changed the face of high school sports in Indiana.
WISH-TV
Learn how to make home repairs at Household Heroes class in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A program in Fishers aimed at helping the public become skilled “handy” workers is now available. Household Heroes is all about doing it yourself. “It’s meant to give people confidence when they tackle those at-home projects,” explained Nick Snyder, the Maker space manager. “And, ideally, save you some money by doing it yourself.”
Retired Indy woman says she had to pickup part-time job to pay her electric bill
Dozens of AES Indiana customers have reported seeing significantly higher electric bills, including a retired woman who says she's had to take on a part-time job just to pay her bill.
How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight
Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
Trace your family tree in Indianapolis, IN
Genealogy doesn't have to be hard when you've got these resources at your fingertips.
savi.org
2022 State of Aging in Central Indiana Report Updates
The SoAR team published 2022 updates to the following SoAR chapters: Financial Stability, Housing, Safety and Abuse, Food Insecurity, and Transportation. The most recent, Food Insecurity, explores an issue which is a challenge for many older adults with low incomes. Nationally, one in ten households are food insecure, and the rate is even higher in Indiana. This section of the report discusses the breadth of food insecurity among Central Indiana’s older adults, including food access and barriers to food security. Key findings include 12.9% of Central Indiana residents age 50-59 were food insecure in 2020. This remained steady even as the national rate declined since 2018. 8.6% of Central Indiana residents age 60 and older were food insecure in 2020. This declined from 9.9% in 2018. We also published a new briefs SNAP Policy and Usage by Older Adults During the COVID-19 Pandemic, and unveiled a new monthly State of Aging in Central Indiana newsletter. Here is the January issue of the newsletter. Click here to subscribe to future issues.
tourcounsel.com
Glendale Town Center | Shopping center in Indianapolis, Indiana
Glendale Town Center, formerly Glendale Shopping Center and known also as Glendale Mall, is a retail shopping center located at 6101 North Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis, Indiana. Its major stores are Target, Lowe's, Landmark Theatres, and a branch of the Indianapolis Public Library. Glendale Shopping Center was planned in 1955...
WISH-TV
Lapel Elementary School teacher stars on basketball court for Anderson University
LAPEL, Ind. (WISH)– Lexi Dellinger is the leading scorer for the Anderson University women’s basketball team, currently averaging 20 points a game. But to Dellinger, the most rewarding part of her day comes before she ever hits the floor. It’s 7:30 in the morning on a Thursday and...
WOWO News
Several Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Indiana
UNION, N.J. (Inside Indiana Business and AP): New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced this week that it will close 150 additional stores in the U.S., including five in Indiana. The move comes after the retailer said it had raised about $1 billion through a preferred stock offering and warrants to purchase its common stock in order to pay off debt.
Fox 59
Angela Answers: The Fallen Outdoors – Team Indiana Helping Veterans Find Connection, Healing Through Nature
The healing nature of nature. The Fallen Outdoors is an all-veteran non-profit providing outdoor adventures to those serving and who have served our country. Aaron Bangel, the assistant team leader for The Fallen Outdoors Team Indiana, joined Angela on the red couch this morning to share the importance of connecting veterans to each other and the outdoors.
Indiana bill aims to help parents pay for pre-kindergarten
INDIANAPOLIS — Many parents with young children are looking for help when it comes to early education. It's those early years that are really crucial. At the Statehouse Monday, there was debate over Senate Bill 375, which is aimed at helping parents pay for pre-kindergarten. It would change the...
WNDU
New bill would expand child care accessibility for Hoosier parents
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Indiana lawmakers are working to give parents a helping hand. A bill has been introduced that, if it passes, it could make early education a little more accessible for the youngest Hoosiers out there. The bill raises the income eligibility to 260% of the federal poverty level. In 2020, the Federal Poverty Level for a family of three was 21,720.
