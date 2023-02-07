The SoAR team published 2022 updates to the following SoAR chapters: Financial Stability, Housing, Safety and Abuse, Food Insecurity, and Transportation. The most recent, Food Insecurity, explores an issue which is a challenge for many older adults with low incomes. Nationally, one in ten households are food insecure, and the rate is even higher in Indiana. This section of the report discusses the breadth of food insecurity among Central Indiana’s older adults, including food access and barriers to food security. Key findings include 12.9% of Central Indiana residents age 50-59 were food insecure in 2020. This remained steady even as the national rate declined since 2018. 8.6% of Central Indiana residents age 60 and older were food insecure in 2020. This declined from 9.9% in 2018. We also published a new briefs SNAP Policy and Usage by Older Adults During the COVID-19 Pandemic, and unveiled a new monthly State of Aging in Central Indiana newsletter. Here is the January issue of the newsletter. Click here to subscribe to future issues.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO