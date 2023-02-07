ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WATCH: Mohamed Wague Talks About His Transition to WVU

By Christopher Hall
 2 days ago

Forward Mohamed Wague details his path to West Virginia University

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7) host the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 7-3) Wednesday night with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. EST and broadcasting on ESPN2.

Forward Mohamed Wague sat with the media on Tuesday and talked about his development, his path to WVU and more.

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Iowa State

WATCH: Joe Toussaint Previews Iowa State

