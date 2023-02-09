ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Indoor Golf: 2 New Businesses To Open In Westchester

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXN4I_0kfZDb4L00

For those who love to golf but find it too cold to be outside, two upcoming businesses in Westchester County will help scratch the itch.

Two new indoor golf simulator locations will open in Greenburgh on Central Park Avenue, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said.

The first business, X-Golf, was approved by the town's Planning Board and will be located in the former Walgreens space at 870 Central Park Ave., Feiner said.

The former Walgreens space at 870 Central Park Avenue in Greenburgh, where X-Golf will be located.

Google Maps street view

The second business, Golfzon, is currently under construction and will be located at 691 Central Park Ave.

Feiner said the businesses would take up previously-empty space in the town's mixed-use corridor.

"I am glad to see these and several other vacancies being filled with new businesses," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
yonkerstimes.com

On This Day in Yonkers History…

February 13, 1940:The New York State Education Department declared the election of Board of Education Vice President Sylvester Del Bello to the Library Board of Trustees was illegal. Yonkers was informed no member of the School Board was eligible to serve as a library trustee since the Board of Ed appointed the Library Trustees and it violated the State Education Law.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

onsemi cuts the ribbon on East Fishkill chip fab plant (video)

HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Chip fab manufacturer onsemi officially took over the research and manufacturing facilities from GlobalFoundries on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. US Senator Charles Schumer did the honors. The 1,000 employees working for the former company have transitioned to onsemi as the company invests $1.3 billion...
EAST FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House

A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

New Superintendent Tapped For Village In Westchester

A school board in Westchester County has announced its next superintendent.The Scarsdale Board of Education announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 that Andrew Patrick would serve as the district's next superintendent. Patrick will be formally appointed on Monday, Feb. 13. Patrick was chosen after a tho…
SCARSDALE, NY
rcbizjournal.com

T.A.R.A Van Returns After Absence From Rockland County; Rising Above Bakery To Occupy Former Hudson Market On Main In Nyack; Briefs

T.A.R.A Van Returns After Long Absence From Rockland County. Beginning March 9, T.A.R.A. (The Animal Rights Alliance Inc.), based in Middletown in Orange County, will bring its mobile spay and neuter clinic to Rockland County after a three-month hiatus. The mobile unit will be parked at the Palisades Center parking lot (on the Route 59 side).
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Commack Community Association among concerned residents

As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
KINGS PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
476K+
Followers
66K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy