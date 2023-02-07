Read full article on original website
NBA approves sale of Phoenix Suns, Mercury to former MSU point guard
PHOENIX — Mortgage executive and former Michigan State guard Mat Ishbia is the new majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, after the NBA’s board of governors approved his plan to purchase the controlling stake of those franchises from Robert Sarver. The league announced...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
The airport incident that convinced Steve Francis not to play for the Vancouver Grizzlies
Steve Francis tried hard to reconsider playing for the Vancouver Grizzlies — the team that drafted him.
Former Thunder Forward Kevin Durant Traded to Phoenix Suns
Former Oklahoma City MVP Kevin Durant has been traded to the Phoenix Suns.
Isiah Thomas Reportedly Lands Prominent Role With NBA Team
The Phoenix Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia are reportedly bringing in Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas to take a "prominent role" in the team's front office, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Ishbia purchased a majority stake in the Suns and Mercury for a record price of $4 billion ...
Isiah Thomas won't join Phoenix Suns front office contrary to report, Mat Ishbia spokesperson says
BROOKLYN – New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are friends. Thomas led Ishbia’s hometown Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles. They’ve known each other for some time and Thomas was in Phoenix during Ishbia’s visit last month that including him attending two Suns games at Footprint Center.
Phoenix Suns And Oklahoma City Thunder Make A Trade On Thursday
The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade forward Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for big man Dario Saric and a second-round pick, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Shams Charania: "The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns for Dario ...
WNBA free agency updates: February 7th, 2023
3 p.m. ET: The Washington Mystics have signed center Amanda Zahui B. to a one-year contract. The team acquired the negotiating rights to Zahui B. from the Las Vegas Aces on Feb. 5.
Nets, Suns Agree On Kevin Durant Trade
The Suns will acquire Kevin Durant from the Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, four first-round picks and more draft consideration, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. , who has been sitting out since training camp in hopes of being traded, will also go to Brooklyn in the...
What's next for new Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia?
ATLANTA — Mat Ishbia didn’t stay stationary Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. “I’m not much of a stand at the podium guy,” he said. He moved around. A lot. Side to side. Here to there. Communicated with his hands and eyes just as much as with his...
Thunder Acquires Dario Šarić and Second-Round Draft Pick
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward/center Dario Šarić, a 2029 second-round draft pick and cash considerations from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Darius Bazley, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Šarić...
