Prep girls basketball: Cameron pulls away late for win over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Rice Lake Chronotype
 6 days ago

Locked in a back-and-forth contest, the Cameron girls basketball team locked in defensively to secure a 42-33 victory at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Monday night.

The win had the Comets (6-14, 6-9) bouncing back from Heart O’ North Conference losses to Ladysmith on Thursday and St. Croix Falls on Saturday.

Monday’s game was played within four points until the final few minutes. Cameron held a 21-19 advantage at the break, and was only up one, 34-33, with six minutes to go after a 3-pointer from Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Hannah Solie.

Cameron’s defense put a lock on the hoop the remainder of the game in holding the Bulldogs (7-14, 6-9) without a point the rest of the way. Offensively the Comets made eight out of their 10 free throws in the final five minutes to secure the victory.

The Comets got a boost from the return of Lexi Kuffel, who had missed the previous 12 games. She and Lauren Pearson each scored a team-high 10 points. Cora Romsos added five and both Sydney and Olivia Leschisin scored four.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser was led by 16 from Taya Whittenberger.

Cameron collected 14 steals in the win. Alyssa Kuffel had six and Lexi Kuffel added four. Pearson led the Comets with 11 rebounds, while Romsos pulled down eight.

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
