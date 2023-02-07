Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Man stabbed in neck outside Peoria business overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the neck while trying to break up a fight outside a Peoria business early Sunday morning. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a local hospital...
ourquadcities.com
Deputies arrest man wanted on nationwide warrant
A 48-year-old Montana man wanted on a nationwide warrant has been arrested in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information that an individual residing on Howlett Road in rural Paw Paw, Ill., was wanted on a nationwide warrant out of the State of Montana, the news release says.
Illinois man pleads guilty to embezzlement from a labor union
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Brent Toppert, 42, the treasurer of Local 238 of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA), pleaded guilty to embezzling $63,713 from the labor union. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Toppert, who lives in Morrison in Whiteside County, began stealing funds in 2018. The SPFPA represented members […]
UPDATE: 2 arrested after Saturday shooting in Davenport
UPDATE: Two individuals have been arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting. Marc Cameron, age 18, no city listed, has been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing serious injury. Caden Wiseman, age 18, no city listed, has been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful […]
1470 WMBD
State Fire Marshal investigating Bartonville fire
BARTONVILLE, Ill. — A fire in Bartonville Thursday night has displaced the home’s residents. Bartonville Fire officials say firefighters arrived just after 5 p.m. at McClure Court. Heavy smoke and fire reportedly started in the basement and spread to the first floor. Extra support was called in from...
wpsdlocal6.com
Nearly 200 Illinois soldiers mobilize for mission in Middle East
PEORIA, IL — “In its 300-year history, every member of the Illinois National Guard has been always ready, always there to defend our homeland,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said during a ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria Tuesday. According to a release from the National...
wlds.com
Person Shot, Police Pursuit in IL Rte 97 Incident
One person was shot in an alleged road rage incident involving a U-Haul truck on Illinois Route 97 yesterday afternoon. According to a press release from the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:26pm, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office received a call for assistance from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office advised they had received a report of a motorist who had been shot, and was traveling southbound on IL-97 from the Kilbourne area. Mason County further advised that the victim was being pursued by the suspected shooter, who was reportedly driving a U-Haul box truck.
starvedrock.media
Streator Man Charged with Domestic Battery
A Streator man is in trouble for an incident outside Mendota. Around 7 Saturday night, Mendota police responded to the I-39 southbound on-ramp off Route 34 for the report of a man physically holiding a woman down to the ground. After investigating, 29 year old Conor Shukstor of Streator was arrested and charged with domestic battery. Shukstor was taken to the LaSalle County Jail where he is waiting for a bond hearing.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal still searching for missing woman
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police Department is still looking for a woman who has been missing for over a month. According to the Normal Police Facebook, 50-year-old Julie Harris has been missing since Jan. 8. She is listed as homeless, 5’04”, and 130 lbs with brown hair and glasses.
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman arrested on weapons charges in overnight incident
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria woman was arrested by Peoria Police early Wednesday morning on gun charges. Peoria Police says they responded to the 4200-block of N. Knollridge at around 11:23 P.M. Tuesday on a report of several shots fired. Officers arrived and located an adult female who told...
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
Central Illinois Proud
Problematic intersection in Washington to be realigned
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three million dollars in state grants are headed to Washington to realign a troublesome intersection at Nofsinger Rd. and Route 24, in addition to $4 million in federal funds granted in October. There have been five fatalities in the past 20 years at the intersection....
Galesburg man charged with burglary after stealing copper piping from condemned former Broadview Hotel
Shortly before 5:00pm on Monday, Galesburg Police observed a male subject in the 100 block of North Cedar Street dragging behind him a large tan blanket. A vehicle pulled up next to the man and he loaded up the blanket in the back of the truck. Police stopped the 35-year-old man, whom they are familiar with, and he told police it was copper piping inside the blanket. Police asked the man a series of questions that he wasn’t able to answer. The man told police he got the copper from a guy he works for that his uncle set up for him. After questioning the man’s relatives, GPD determined the man was not being truthful and he was detained. The man was also in possession of a check totaling nearly $640 from the Broadview Restaurant dated August 17th, 2015. The man was placed under arrest and he refused to speak with police. Officers then responded back to the former Broadview Hotel and discovered an unsecured door on the north side of the building. Police located areas inside where copper piping had been cut as well as numerous blankets that matched the one the man was dragging behind him. The man was charged with Burglary.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for downtown parking garage robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have the man in custody they say robbed a woman late Monday night in the Civic Center Plaza parking garage. Police say John H. Johnson, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Armed Robbery. He was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, according to jail records.
starvedrock.media
Fire Call Northwest Of Wyanet
An early morning wake up call for some firefighters in Bureau County. A reported structure fire broke out just before 6:30 Saturday morning in the area of 1200 East Street north of Interstate 80 near Wyanet. A mutual aid call was put out for help from Princeton, Manlius, Walnut and Sheffield Fire Departments. In a good sign, that mutual aid call was canceled within about 10 minutes.
aledotimesrecord.com
Plans for a CO2 pipeline have changed. What does that mean for Illinois and Knox County?
GALESBURG — In July 2022, a company that specializes in the capture, transportation and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) filed an application with the Illinois Commerce Commission to build a pipeline that would stretch across 13 Illinois counties. That company, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (Navigator), withdrew its application on...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Man shot in head Saturday night at apartment complex
PEORIA, Ill. – A shooting Saturday night near a Peoria apartment complex has left one person injured. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. close to Lexington Hills Apartments on Oakcrest Drive. Police say a shots fired call there led to the discovery of a man inside a vehicle parked...
Illinois Drivers Should Never Do This With Their Car
We got a lot of rain recently in Illinois and in Iowa. On my morning commute, I saw a lot of motorists driving through massive pools of water along the side of the road since sewers weren't keeping up with all of the rain, or they were building because of potholes. What a lot of those drivers don't know is the amount of severe damage that they could be causing to their cars.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Two dead in ice fishing accident; dog rescued in Galesburg fire; Ag Mech show returns to WIU
A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be an ice fishing accident in Hancock County. The sheriff's department said it was called to a farm pond near Durham at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies arriving on the scene managed to pull the couple from the...
KWQC
Deputies respond to single-vehicle rollover crash in rural Prophetstown
PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - Friday morning Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in rural Prophetstown that left one injured. Michael J. Starr, 48, was found ejected from a black Chevrolet Suburban in a field on the north side of Spring Hill Road, according to deputies. Starr was airlifted by MedForce to the University of Iowa Trauma Center, where deputies say Starr is currently in stable condition.
