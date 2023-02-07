Read full article on original website
Related
technologynetworks.com
Huge Motor Neuron Study Explores Gene Expression in ALS
A new Cedars-Sinai study in collaboration with the University of California, Irvine (UCI) and the Answer ALS consortium has examined the expression of thousands of genes in stem cell generated motor neurons that are known to die in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a fatal neurological disorder known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.
technologynetworks.com
QuantStudio™ 7 Pro Dx (CE-IVD, IVDR) System Enables Simplified and Smart Workflows
Discover a versatile, easy‑to‑use, and efficient real‑time PCR system. Powered by proven technology, the Applied Biosystems™ QuantStudio™ 7 Pro Dx Real‑Time PCR System is a clinical molecular diagnostics platform that enables next‑level usability with a smart qPCR workflow, from setup to report. The...
technologynetworks.com
Tiny Gene Fragments Are Crucial for Blood Sugar Maintenance
When cells copy DNA to produce RNA transcripts, they include only some chunks of genetic material known as exons and throw out the rest. The resulting product is a fully-mature RNA molecule, which might then be used as a template to build a protein. One of the features of gene...
technologynetworks.com
Subset of T Cells Found To Protect Against Pneumococcal Disease
A new study by University of Liverpool researchers reveals how resistance to bacteraemic pneumonia is provided by a unique subset of lung T regulatory cells. Streptococcus pneumoniae (the pneumococcus) is the leading cause of community acquired pneumonia with a significant proportion of cases developing bloodstream infections. Such cases of bacteraemic pneumonia are associated with a high fatality rate ranging from 20% in young adults to approximately 60% in the elderly, despite the broad application of antibiotic treatment and the availability of effective vaccines. The reasons why certain individuals are more susceptible to invasive pneumococcal disease and others more resistant, has been one of the central unanswered questions of pneumococcal research for decades.
technologynetworks.com
Advances in Cancer Biology
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide. Almost one in six deaths were attributable to cancer in 2020, and the incidence rate has been rising. Furthermore, recent estimates predict that as many as one in two people could develop a form of cancer in their lifetime. However, with advancements in our knowledge of cancer, ever more effective treatments and technologies are being developed which is helping to increase survival rates.
technologynetworks.com
Bio-Rad and Element Biosciences Partner To Deliver Seamless RNA Sequencing Workflow
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) and Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of a new DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics, have announced a partnership to demonstrate the capabilities of the Bio-Rad SEQuoia RNA Sequencing Library Preparation portfolio on the Element AVITI™ Benchtop Sequencer. The Element AVITI Sequencing Platform’s novel...
technologynetworks.com
Researchers Link Dozens of Gene Variants to ADHD
Why do some people get ADHD, while others do not? And how early in life or in the womb is the seed of ADHD sown?. Researchers from Aarhus University have come closer to answering this question in a large study, which has just been published in the journal Nature Genetics.
technologynetworks.com
Source of Childhood Cancer Patients’ Accelerated Aging Uncovered
Childhood cancer survivors age biologically faster than their peers, developing chronic health conditions much earlier in life. Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital uncovered associations between cancer treatments and an accumulation of acquired mutations in subpopulations of blood cells. This accumulation is an indicator of accelerated aging called clonal hematopoiesis. They found these associations using the most well-characterized group of long-term survivors of pediatric cancer, the St. Jude LIFE Study cohort. The findings were published today in Cancer Discovery.
technologynetworks.com
Brain Fluid May Play an Unexpected Role in Neurodevelopmental Disorders
The brain floats in a sea of fluid that cushions it against injury, supplies it with nutrients and carries away waste. Disruptions to the normal ebb and flow of the fluid have been linked to neurological conditions including Alzheimer’s disease and hydrocephalus, a disorder involving excess fluid around the brain.
technologynetworks.com
Innovative Method Developed for Specializing and Purifying Stem Cells Into Interneurons
Injury to the spinal cord often leads life-changing disability, with decreased or complete loss of sensation and movement below the site of injury. From drugs to transplantation, there are many scientific advances aiming to restore function following spinal cord injury. One promising approach is the use of stem cell-derived neurons...
technologynetworks.com
Hepatitis E Virus Cell Entry Demystified
Although hepatitis E is a common disease, little is known about the life cycle of the virus. Initial findings on how it manages to infect cells are reported by a team from Molecular and Medical Virology at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, and Carl von Ossietzky University Oldenburg in the journal Hepatology from 7. February 2023. A protein called EGFR, short for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor, plays a decisive role in the penetration of virus particles into cells. This finding could open up new treatment options against hepatitis E, since there are already approved drugs against EGFR that inhibit the activity of this receptor.
technologynetworks.com
New Method for Targeted Design of Molecules With AI
Engineering novel molecules and materials with specific properties can yield significant advances for industrial processes, drug discovery and optoelectronics. However, the search for novel molecules and materials is comparable to looking for a needle in a haystack, since the number of molecules in chemical space is of the unimaginable order of 10 to the power of 60. That is significantly more molecules than there are stars in the known universe. Scientists at Leipzig University and the University of Warwick have now succeeded in developing a new method that enables the targeted design of molecules and materials with specific properties. They have now published their research findings in “Nature Computational Science”.
technologynetworks.com
New Cell Model for the Human Lung Developed
Before new drugs can be tested in animal experiments and later in clinical trials, they must undergo a large number of laboratory tests. This involves the use of so-called cell lines, i.e. human or animal cells of a specific tissue that can be cultivated in the laboratory. A team led by Prof Claus-Michael Lehr of the Helmholtz Institute for Pharmaceutical Research Saarland (HIPS) has now developed a novel human lung cell line that should enable much more accurate predictions of the behavior of active substances or dosage forms in humans than previous systems. The cell line could be used, among other things, in the development of drugs against SARS-CoV-2. The scientists published their results in the journal Advanced Science.
technologynetworks.com
Discovering the Causal Mechanism Behind a Rare Hereditary Disease
Researchers from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics (MPIMG), and the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH) have investigated in detail how BPTA syndrome, an extremely rare hereditary condition, arises. A change in the charge of a protein disrupts cellular self-organization, resulting in a developmental disorder. The team also identified hundreds of comparable genetic changes associated with various conditions, such as brain development disorders and predisposition to cancer. This mechanism, which has now been described in the journal Nature*, could be the cause of numerous unexplained diseases and health conditions.
technologynetworks.com
Drug Shows Promise Against “Unreachable Itch” Condition
Difelikefalin – a drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating itching associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) – has shown promise against the nerve disorder notalgia paresthetica (NP) in a clinical trial. The research is published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
technologynetworks.com
Schools of Fish Process Information Like the Brain
What do the brain and a school of fish have in common? They are both capable of efficient collective information processing, although each unit within them only has access to local information. In the brain, it is the stimuli from 86 billion neurons that form the basis for information processing; in the shoal, it is the decisions of each individual on how to move and interact with neighbors. However, little is known about how biological systems like the brain or a swarm of fish manage to optimally bring together a multitude of individual pieces of information from different locations. There is a hypothesis according to which the best performance of the brain lies at the border between order and chaos, in the state of so-called criticality. Researchers of the Cluster of Excellence "Science of Intelligence" from Humboldt-Universität (HU), the Technical University of Berlin (TU), and IGB have now been able to demonstrate this hypothesis on a large school of fish. The study was published in Nature Physics.
Comments / 0