CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping to investigate a break-in early Thursday morning at a gun shop in south suburban Lansing.A broken glass window was visible in the front of Pelcher's Shooters Supply and Gun Range.Police said they discovered the incident is related to a burglary at the Canada Goose store in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Jan. 30 and a previous burglary at Pelcher's on Jan. 25.Police said no guns were taken during either break-in at Pelcher's, but they aren't saying what, if anything else, was stolen. Police also released images of the suspects.Anyone who has information on the suspects is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150, or the anonymous tip line, 708-895-7105. You can also submit a tip to Chicago police online.

LANSING, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO