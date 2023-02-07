Read full article on original website
Armed robbery reported at Marathon gas station on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are searching for three men responsible for breaking into and stealing merchandise from a Marathon gas station on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning. According to police, a group of men shattered the front glass of a Marathon gas station near the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 3:35 a.m. […]
cwbchicago.com
Gunman robbed a Lincoln Park man through his apartment window, police report says
Chicago police are investigating after a Lincoln Park man reported that two men robbed him at gunpoint through his apartment window. The 18-year-old was inside his basement apartment in the 2500 block of North Seminary when two offenders knocked on the window around 10:30 Wednesday night, a Chicago police spokesperson said.
Police apprehend two suspects who bail from car wanted in homicide
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Unbelievable video Wednesday night showed the end of a chase involving Illinois State Police.Chicago Police Englewood District officers assisted in apprehending two suspects who had fled from a vehicle wanted in a homicide.Officers were seen running down the sidewalk near 54th and Bishop streets.Police late Wednesday said the two suspected offenders were in custody.Weapons and the vehicle were recovered, police said.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities involved in high-speed chase in Wisconsin ends in Walmart parking lot
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin were involved in a high-speed chase on Wednesday night, where two suspects were eventually taken into custody. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on February 8, 2023, around 10:30 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department was involved in a...
cwbchicago.com
Boys, ages 15 and 16, had a rifle and a pistol on the Red Line downtown, Chicago police say
Chicago — Two juvenile boys, riding the Red Line in downtown Chicago at 1 a.m., were carrying a rifle and a pistol when Chicago police officers stopped them for smoking on a train car, according to CPD. The cops were patrolling the State-Lake platform early Thursday when they saw...
Lincoln Park shooting, robbery victim files civil rights lawsuit against city over CPD policy
"I'm going to have to move on from it," Earley said.
fox32chicago.com
Manhattan canine unit assists Illinois State Police in major drug bust
MANHATTAN, Ill. - Illinois State Police found 502 pounds of cannabis and other illegal substances during a traffic stop this week with assistance from the village of Manhattan's K9 unit. The ISP pulled over a white van heading eastbound on I-80 at Houbolt Road in Will County around 2:45 p.m....
fox32chicago.com
Park Manor residents warned about recent armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert for people in the Park Manor neighborhood after four recent armed robberies. In each incident, two to three males approach a victim and flash handguns before demanding their property, according to a CPD community alert. The suspects then flee the scene on foot...
Edgewater stabbing: Person in custody after man killed trying to break up argument
Chicago police said a female suspect attacked 2 others before the man intervened. A person is now in custody and charges are pending, according to CPD.
Illinois quick hits: Man gets $91 million settlement; SUV with stolen dog sought; IHSA app launches
Man gets $91 million settlement A Bensenville man will receive a record $91 million after he lost his legs when a car lurched forward and pinned him against the storefront of a 7-Eleven store. It is the largest pre-trial settlement in a personal injury case in state history. Attorneys highlighted thousands of storefront crashes at 7-Eleven stores around the country, and argued they could have been prevented if the company...
cwbchicago.com
Target security detained man who mugged 81-year-old shopper in the Loop, prosecutors say
Chicago — Security guards are being credited with catching a man who mugged an 81-year-old victim inside a downtown Chicago store on Tuesday. Prosecutors said the octogenarian was targeted as he walked out of the restroom at Target, 1 South State, around 5:40 p.m. As he was walking, 20-year-old Tarrese Dunmore ran up behind him and grabbed a bag he was carrying, prosecutor Lorraine Scaduto said.
Illinois State Police chase out of south suburbs ends in East Chatham crash; 3 arrested: ISP
Chopper7HD was over the scene of the crash, and the cars involved appeared to have sustained heavy damage.
Teens, 15 and 16, face felonies for weapon possession, smoking on CTA
CHICAGO — Two teenagers, 15 and 16, were arrested and charged when police discovered they were in possession of weapons at a CTA train stop near the Loop Thursday morning. According to police, a 15-year-old boy is facing a felony count of unlawful use of weapon and another teen, 16, faces a felony of aggravated […]
Police: 2-year-old dies following accidental shooting in Portage
No other children were inside the home at the time of the incident.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park denies vape shop license to open in mall
Windy City Vape will not be allowed to sell its wares at the Orland Square Mall. The village board voted 6-0, with Trustee Sean Kampas absent, Monday to deny increasing the numbers of Class B tobacco licenses from 10 to 11, which would have allowed Rubber Ducky LLC’s Windy City Vape to sell vape and vaping accessories out of a kiosk at the mall.
Felony charges for Chicago man accused of armed robbery at CTA Green Line stop
Germaine Brown is due in court on Wednesday.
ATF investigates break-in at Lansing gun store
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping to investigate a break-in early Thursday morning at a gun shop in south suburban Lansing.A broken glass window was visible in the front of Pelcher's Shooters Supply and Gun Range.Police said they discovered the incident is related to a burglary at the Canada Goose store in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Jan. 30 and a previous burglary at Pelcher's on Jan. 25.Police said no guns were taken during either break-in at Pelcher's, but they aren't saying what, if anything else, was stolen. Police also released images of the suspects.Anyone who has information on the suspects is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150, or the anonymous tip line, 708-895-7105. You can also submit a tip to Chicago police online.
Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Passenger on Crowded Chicago Train
The hunt is finally over for a Chicago woman who shot a woman in the knee on a train after a verbal altercation. Latrice Harvey, 25, had just boarded the CTA Red Line in the Loop when an argument ensued between her and a 30-year-old female passenger. Moments later, she fired shots on the train as it approached the State and Lake station shortly after midnight. The woman was “seriously injured,” the Chicago Police Department said.
Shooting survivor Dakotah Earley sues Lightfoot, CPD; claims pursuit policies failed to stop gunman
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man who was shot and robbed in Lincoln Park last year is suing the city, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Supt. David Brown, and two unnamed police officers, claiming Chicago Police Department pursuit policies failed to stop the accused gunman's violent crime spree earlier.Attorneys for Dakotah Earley claim police had numerous chances to arrest and stop 19-year-old Tyshon Brownlee before he shot Earley last May. Brownlee is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in the attack on Earley.The lawsuit accuses Lightfoot and Brown of acting with "extreme recklessness" and "deliberate indifference" by enforcing police policies limiting pursuits, "knowing...
Man, 64, reported missing from West Side since November
CHICAGO — A 64-year-old man has been reported missing for over a month from the city’s West Side. Police say Cornelius Duncan, nicknamed as “Duncan” has been reported missing since November 17. He was last seen near the 1700 block of North Kedzie Avenue. Police reported he may be homeless and may be seen frequenting […]
