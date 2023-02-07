ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Hunsader Farms could see changes

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents are worried that the new roadway could be making its way to Hunsader Farms that cut through the property. The farm is located on County Road 675 connecting State Roads 64 and 70. The proposed road would directly cross part of the Farm’s petting zoo...
BRADENTON, FL
LkldNow

Neo-Nazis Distribute Antisemitic Literature in Lakeland

Neo-Nazis have shown up again in Lakeland. On Saturday afternoon, a group of men riding around in a rented U-Haul pickup truck did a Nazi salute and threw antisemitic propaganda onto people’s lawns in neighborhoods between Edgewood Drive and Lake Hollingsworth Drive before being stopped by Lakeland police. It...
LAKELAND, FL
techxplore.com

How a drone from a Tampa Walmart makes deliveries

On the edge of Tampa, bordering Pasco County, Matthew Credle prepared a drone to make deliveries from a Walmart parking lot by air. Wind gusts? Check. Motors? Check. Battery power? Check. Pilots have the necessary licenses with them? Check. Credle, the 30-year-old Tampa DroneUp hub leader, didn't know when the...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store

Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Construction to officially start for Lakeland's new mixed-use development 'Lake Wire'

LAKELAND, Fla. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for Lakeland's new mixed-use development called "Lake Wire." This milestone event in the heart of downtown Lakeland is adjacent to the city's new privately funded 168-acre Bonnet Springs Park, a news release explains. It also spans 22 acres and includes 630 multifamily residential units and 30,000 square feet of retail space.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered

Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
LAKELAND, FL
