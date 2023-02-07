Read full article on original website
63-year-old killed, minor hospitalized in Hardee County house fire
A Hardee County man died early Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a home in Bowling Green.
Deputies: Person accused of shooting man at Ruskin subdivision in custody
RUSKIN, Fla. — Deputies say they have the person responsible for shooting a man Sunday afternoon at a subdivision in Ruskin in custody. At around 4:30 p.m., a man was found shot near the neighborhood sports complex at the River Bend subdivision on Dakota Rock Drive, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
WATCH: Burglars break into over 40 storage units at Tampa business
The Tampa Police Department said it is looking for three people who were caught on camera while burglarizing Life Storage Tuesday night.
86-year-old crashes pickup truck into Polk County Dollar Tree
First responders were called to a vehicle crash Friday after a pickup truck slammed through the front doors of a Dollar Tree in Haines City.
fox13news.com
Alligator with taped snout trapped in Brandon retention pond: ‘It’s inhumane’
BRANDON, Fla. - A Hillsborough County woman is hoping to get help rescuing an alligator from her community’s retention pond. She told FOX13 the gator’s mouth has been taped shut since December when a trapper attempted to remove it from the pond. "Whoever attempted to trap him and...
Man in Clearwater accused of scratching Corvette, causing $3k in damage
Police said a man in Clearwater caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Corvette after he scratched the side of a vehicle with an unknown object.
Victim dies after being stabbed behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill, deputies say
The victim in a Spring Hill stabbing died Sunday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Road partially closed after car crashes into multiple TECO poles
Tampa police announced that a part of North Howard Avenue would be closed after a car crashed into several power poles.
Woman struck by train while crossing tracks in Plant City
A woman attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday, authorities said.
'We are grateful to the customers': Pinellas Park Walmart Neighborhood Market to close
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Walmart Neighborhood Market store in Pinellas Park will be closing after the location didn't perform as well as leaders hoped. In an email to 10 Tampa Bay, Walmart's Communications Director Brian Little explained the decision to close the Walmart, located at 6900 US Highway 19 North, came after a careful and thoughtful review process.
Mysuncoast.com
Hunsader Farms could see changes
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents are worried that the new roadway could be making its way to Hunsader Farms that cut through the property. The farm is located on County Road 675 connecting State Roads 64 and 70. The proposed road would directly cross part of the Farm’s petting zoo...
Woman arrested after dog found with rope embedded in neck, deputies say
A Polk County woman was arrested after her dog was found with a rope embedded in its neck, deputies said.
Pasco County Sheriff's respond to parking lot shooting in Wesley Chapel
Deputies in Pasco County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night at a retail complex in Wesley Chapel.
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
Neo-Nazis Distribute Antisemitic Literature in Lakeland
Neo-Nazis have shown up again in Lakeland. On Saturday afternoon, a group of men riding around in a rented U-Haul pickup truck did a Nazi salute and threw antisemitic propaganda onto people’s lawns in neighborhoods between Edgewood Drive and Lake Hollingsworth Drive before being stopped by Lakeland police. It...
techxplore.com
How a drone from a Tampa Walmart makes deliveries
On the edge of Tampa, bordering Pasco County, Matthew Credle prepared a drone to make deliveries from a Walmart parking lot by air. Wind gusts? Check. Motors? Check. Battery power? Check. Pilots have the necessary licenses with them? Check. Credle, the 30-year-old Tampa DroneUp hub leader, didn't know when the...
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
businessobserverfl.com
71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store
Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
Construction to officially start for Lakeland's new mixed-use development 'Lake Wire'
LAKELAND, Fla. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for Lakeland's new mixed-use development called "Lake Wire." This milestone event in the heart of downtown Lakeland is adjacent to the city's new privately funded 168-acre Bonnet Springs Park, a news release explains. It also spans 22 acres and includes 630 multifamily residential units and 30,000 square feet of retail space.
Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered
Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
