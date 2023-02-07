ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OBA

Foley BBQ & Blues Cook Off shirt design winner announced

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A design by Foley High School freshman Brenda Garcia has been chosen for the artwork on T-shirts for the Foley BBQ & Blues Festival. Garcia is Mr. Wilhelm's sixth-period Art class. “Since Brenda has been in my art 1 class, I have noticed...
FOLEY, AL
tourcounsel.com

Pelican Place at Craft Farms | Shopping mall in Alabama

Pelican Place at Craft Farms is a 372,000-square-foot (34,600 m2) lifestyle center in Gulf Shores, Alabama. It is planned to expand to 650,000 square feet (60,000 m2). It was designed by CMH Architects of Birmingham, the firm that also designed the Eastern Shore Centre in nearby Spanish Fort. It was developed by Colonial Properties as part of their "Pinnacle" brand of lifestyle centers and was originally known as the Pinnacle at Craft Farms.
GULF SHORES, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY

Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
NAVARRE, FL
OBA

Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade - Feb. 18

Pensacola Mardi Gras is excited to announce The American Magic sailing team as Parade Marshalls for the 2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras Grand Parade presented by Publix. “We are thrilled that Pensacola’s biggest event is going to include American Magic as its Grand Marshalls. While the sailing team doesn't get much fan appreciation when they are on the water, being able to get close and interact with 80,000 people should be a real treat for the team and bring awareness to the team’s presence in Pensacola,” said Danny Zimmern, President of Pensacola Mardi Gras Inc.
PENSACOLA, FL
alabama.gov

Bay Minette Field Office: Combined Teams, One Goal

BAY MINETTE, Ala – On Wednesday, January 18, I visited the Bay Minette Field Office located at 209 Rain Drive, which shares a space with the Bureau’s Baldwin Day Reporting Center Lite in a combined building. This field officeaccommodates the needs of Baldwin County’s probationers, parolees and DRC...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WEAR

City announces 'Pensacola Intergalactic Airport' ahead of Pensacon

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola International Airport made its annual temporary name change Tuesday morning ahead of Pensacon. The city is getting ready to welcome visitors from all over the world -- hence the Pensacola Intergalactic Airport. Pensacon 2023 is set for Feb. 24-26. Pensacon founder and chairman Mike Ensley says...
PENSACOLA, FL
allhiphop.com

Playa Pat Preps Trio Of Metro Boomin Produced Tracks with “Trap Blessed” Visual

Ahead of his ‘Spot Boomin’ album Playa Pat preps trio of Metro Boomin produced tracks with the “Trap Blessed” visual. Recently Florida rapper Playa Pat brought out Rob49 just weeks after the New Orleans sensation’s nearly fatal shooting. Performing in front of a sold-out crowd, Playa Pat and Rob49 entertained the fans from across the Emerald Coast in what was Playa Pat’s breakout hometown show.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

George Stone Technical College to offer GED classes at various locations

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- George Stone Technical College is partnering with CareerSource Escarosa to offer GED classes. They will take place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Classes meet at the Career Center located at 6913 N. Ninth Ave. in Pensacola in Eastgate Plaza. George Stone Technical...
PENSACOLA, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

MILTON REMEMBERS TOM SCOTT “Captain Blackwater Bones.”

The City of Milton has learned about the recent passing of Mr. Tom Scott, known by many as “Captain Blackwater Bones.”. As an Air Force Veteran and proud American, Scott loved caring for his community. He made it his mission to get abandoned and derelict vessels out of Blackwater...
MILTON, FL
getthecoast.com

40 new homes coming to Bluewater Bay with ‘Addie’s Place’ approval

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners reviewed and approved the final plat for Addie’s Place, a proposed 40-lot single-family detached residential subdivision inside Bluewater Bay in Niceville. The development, being constructed by Randy Wise Homes, Inc., received the Bluewater Bay Notice of Proposed Change...
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
OBA

Baldwin County Real Estate Market Shows Decreases in Property Sales

Resort and Traditional Residential Areas Both See Changes in Sales and Pricing Trends. Baldwin County, Ala. - (OBA) - The real estate market in Baldwin County, Alabama experienced some changes in January 2023, as indicated by the Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) reports. The reports showed that both the Resort and Traditional Residential areas of the county saw a decrease in the number of properties sold compared to the same period in 2022.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy