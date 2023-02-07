Read full article on original website
Foley BBQ & Blues Cook Off shirt design winner announced
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A design by Foley High School freshman Brenda Garcia has been chosen for the artwork on T-shirts for the Foley BBQ & Blues Festival. Garcia is Mr. Wilhelm's sixth-period Art class. “Since Brenda has been in my art 1 class, I have noticed...
Pelican Place at Craft Farms | Shopping mall in Alabama
Pelican Place at Craft Farms is a 372,000-square-foot (34,600 m2) lifestyle center in Gulf Shores, Alabama. It is planned to expand to 650,000 square feet (60,000 m2). It was designed by CMH Architects of Birmingham, the firm that also designed the Eastern Shore Centre in nearby Spanish Fort. It was developed by Colonial Properties as part of their "Pinnacle" brand of lifestyle centers and was originally known as the Pinnacle at Craft Farms.
Santa Rosa County School District provides after school dinner
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — For some students, the only meals they eat are the ones provided by their school. A dinner program offered by Santa Rosa County School District is feeding students enrolled in afterschool activities another meal. “Some of these students have breakfast as early as 7 a.m. and then they don’t […]
RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY
Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
Another first for Destin High School: cap and gown photos for seniors
With a new school, come a lot of firsts. When Destin High School was berthed in 2021, it started with 300 students in grades nine through 11. In the last year and a half, it has had a first football game, a first play, a first swim meet, a first band − just to name a few.
Santa Rosa County Emergency Management to host community CPR, First-Aid course
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County Emergency Management is hosting a free Community CPR and First -Aid course next Saturday. The course consisting of a combination of CPR/AED and First-Aid training. The training is designed to prepare a bystander to be able to provided effective CPR and First-Aid...
Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade - Feb. 18
Pensacola Mardi Gras is excited to announce The American Magic sailing team as Parade Marshalls for the 2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras Grand Parade presented by Publix. “We are thrilled that Pensacola’s biggest event is going to include American Magic as its Grand Marshalls. While the sailing team doesn't get much fan appreciation when they are on the water, being able to get close and interact with 80,000 people should be a real treat for the team and bring awareness to the team’s presence in Pensacola,” said Danny Zimmern, President of Pensacola Mardi Gras Inc.
NOW OPEN: Sura Korean Steakhouse brings Korean-style BBQ to Downtown Fort Walton Beach
Downtown Fort Walton Beach has a new Korean BBQ-style restaurant called Sura Korean Steakhouse. The new steakhouse officially opened on February 6, 2023 in the old Bangkok House on the corner of Ferry Road and First Street. Sura Korean Steakhouse is the brainchild of Ji Hoon Kim, a local, who...
Alter Bridge: The Pawns & Kings Tour at Pensacola Saenger Theatre in Pensacola May 16th, 2023 – presale passcode
The Alter Bridge: The Pawns & Kings Tour presale password that so many been searching for is here! This is your best chance to get tickets for Alter Bridge: The Pawns & Kings Tour before anyone else!. Go ahead and treat yourself, your friends who might like to go with...
Okaloosa School District set to purchase 80 acres in Crestview for new school, plans for Destin, Niceville
On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Okaloosa County School Board held a workshop where they discussed the proposed purchase of 80 acres in Crestview, Florida. The land, located on the Western Crestview bypass, is being considered as the potential site for a new K-8 school. This property is West of...
Bay Minette Field Office: Combined Teams, One Goal
BAY MINETTE, Ala – On Wednesday, January 18, I visited the Bay Minette Field Office located at 209 Rain Drive, which shares a space with the Bureau’s Baldwin Day Reporting Center Lite in a combined building. This field officeaccommodates the needs of Baldwin County’s probationers, parolees and DRC...
City announces 'Pensacola Intergalactic Airport' ahead of Pensacon
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola International Airport made its annual temporary name change Tuesday morning ahead of Pensacon. The city is getting ready to welcome visitors from all over the world -- hence the Pensacola Intergalactic Airport. Pensacon 2023 is set for Feb. 24-26. Pensacon founder and chairman Mike Ensley says...
Playa Pat Preps Trio Of Metro Boomin Produced Tracks with “Trap Blessed” Visual
Ahead of his ‘Spot Boomin’ album Playa Pat preps trio of Metro Boomin produced tracks with the “Trap Blessed” visual. Recently Florida rapper Playa Pat brought out Rob49 just weeks after the New Orleans sensation’s nearly fatal shooting. Performing in front of a sold-out crowd, Playa Pat and Rob49 entertained the fans from across the Emerald Coast in what was Playa Pat’s breakout hometown show.
George Stone Technical College to offer GED classes at various locations
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- George Stone Technical College is partnering with CareerSource Escarosa to offer GED classes. They will take place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Classes meet at the Career Center located at 6913 N. Ninth Ave. in Pensacola in Eastgate Plaza. George Stone Technical...
MILTON REMEMBERS TOM SCOTT “Captain Blackwater Bones.”
The City of Milton has learned about the recent passing of Mr. Tom Scott, known by many as “Captain Blackwater Bones.”. As an Air Force Veteran and proud American, Scott loved caring for his community. He made it his mission to get abandoned and derelict vessels out of Blackwater...
40 new homes coming to Bluewater Bay with ‘Addie’s Place’ approval
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners reviewed and approved the final plat for Addie’s Place, a proposed 40-lot single-family detached residential subdivision inside Bluewater Bay in Niceville. The development, being constructed by Randy Wise Homes, Inc., received the Bluewater Bay Notice of Proposed Change...
Sun Belt Basketball Championship brings significant economic impact to Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Sun Belt Basketball Championship in Pensacola. Pensacola Sports, which organizes the tournament, says there was more than a 48% increase in local economic impact from the championship in 2021 to 2022. This year’s tournament will be from February 28...
Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
Baldwin County Real Estate Market Shows Decreases in Property Sales
Resort and Traditional Residential Areas Both See Changes in Sales and Pricing Trends. Baldwin County, Ala. - (OBA) - The real estate market in Baldwin County, Alabama experienced some changes in January 2023, as indicated by the Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) reports. The reports showed that both the Resort and Traditional Residential areas of the county saw a decrease in the number of properties sold compared to the same period in 2022.
