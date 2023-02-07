Pensacola Mardi Gras is excited to announce The American Magic sailing team as Parade Marshalls for the 2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras Grand Parade presented by Publix. “We are thrilled that Pensacola’s biggest event is going to include American Magic as its Grand Marshalls. While the sailing team doesn't get much fan appreciation when they are on the water, being able to get close and interact with 80,000 people should be a real treat for the team and bring awareness to the team’s presence in Pensacola,” said Danny Zimmern, President of Pensacola Mardi Gras Inc.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO