Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kewanee High to celebrate school song's 100th birthdayMike BerryKewanee, IL
A sensory room, a priority for the new director, opens at Kewanee Public LibrarySusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Another clergyman opposes Pride eventMike BerryKewanee, IL
Kewanee police report heroin, meth bustMike BerryKewanee, IL
City Council makes deal for downtown parking lotMike BerryKewanee, IL
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Man stabbed in neck outside Peoria business overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the neck while trying to break up a fight outside a Peoria business early Sunday morning. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a local hospital...
starvedrock.media
Streator Man Charged with Domestic Battery
A Streator man is in trouble for an incident outside Mendota. Around 7 Saturday night, Mendota police responded to the I-39 southbound on-ramp off Route 34 for the report of a man physically holiding a woman down to the ground. After investigating, 29 year old Conor Shukstor of Streator was arrested and charged with domestic battery. Shukstor was taken to the LaSalle County Jail where he is waiting for a bond hearing.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Two dead in ice fishing accident; dog rescued in Galesburg fire; Ag Mech show returns to WIU
A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be an ice fishing accident in Hancock County. The sheriff's department said it was called to a farm pond near Durham at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies arriving on the scene managed to pull the couple from the...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Man shot in head Saturday night at apartment complex
PEORIA, Ill. – A shooting Saturday night near a Peoria apartment complex has left one person injured. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. close to Lexington Hills Apartments on Oakcrest Drive. Police say a shots fired call there led to the discovery of a man inside a vehicle parked...
UPDATE: Man used lighter to set motel mattress ablaze, police allege
UPDATE: Police allege a 60-year-old Davenport man committed first-degree arson early Saturday when he used a lighter to set a mattress on fire in at the Comfort Inn, according to arrest affidavits. Davenport Fire Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set, according to a news release. Fire Investigators and Davenport Police arrested Terry Lee […]
UPDATE: 2 arrested after Saturday shooting in Davenport
UPDATE: Two individuals have been arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting. Marc Cameron, age 18, no city listed, has been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing serious injury. Caden Wiseman, age 18, no city listed, has been charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful […]
4 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
Four people are recovering in local hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on River Drive in Moline overnight. Moline police officers were called to the 4400 block of River Drive just before 2 a.m. on Sunday for a multi-car crash. A Nissan car was driving eastbound on River Drive and approached two additional eastbound vehicles. The […]
WQAD
Crews: Man arrested after setting fire at Davenport hotel
The fire happened at the Comfort Inn and Suites just north of I-80. Crews told News 8 that Terry Kirby was arrested for setting the fire.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for downtown parking garage robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have the man in custody they say robbed a woman late Monday night in the Civic Center Plaza parking garage. Police say John H. Johnson, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Armed Robbery. He was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, according to jail records.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island man sentenced to 5 years after Walmart riot
A 22-year-old Rock Island man was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart. Juan Jinez pleaded guilty to a felony charge of willful injury Friday in Scott County Court, where he appeared with his attorney. He also was fined $1,025.
tspr.org
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
Galesburg man charged with burglary after stealing copper piping from condemned former Broadview Hotel
Shortly before 5:00pm on Monday, Galesburg Police observed a male subject in the 100 block of North Cedar Street dragging behind him a large tan blanket. A vehicle pulled up next to the man and he loaded up the blanket in the back of the truck. Police stopped the 35-year-old man, whom they are familiar with, and he told police it was copper piping inside the blanket. Police asked the man a series of questions that he wasn’t able to answer. The man told police he got the copper from a guy he works for that his uncle set up for him. After questioning the man’s relatives, GPD determined the man was not being truthful and he was detained. The man was also in possession of a check totaling nearly $640 from the Broadview Restaurant dated August 17th, 2015. The man was placed under arrest and he refused to speak with police. Officers then responded back to the former Broadview Hotel and discovered an unsecured door on the north side of the building. Police located areas inside where copper piping had been cut as well as numerous blankets that matched the one the man was dragging behind him. The man was charged with Burglary.
tspr.org
Death investigation in Macomb
Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
khqa.com
Woman faces murder charge in Macomb stabbing death investigation
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The Macomb police department released information Wednesday morning following the death of a man at 1680 Wheeler Circle Drive. According to a press release, the victim, Rickey l. Haymer, 27, was found at the residence around 5:44 a.m. Tuesday with what appeared to be a stab wound.
Macomb police: Woman stabs, kills husband in altercation Tuesday morning
MACOMB, Ill. — A woman is in jail Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed her husband during a "domestic altercation" Tuesday morning, according to the Macomb Police Department. Portia M. Garrison, 28, is accused of stabbing her husband Rickey L. Haymer, 27, to death early Tuesday morning. Police say they...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman arrested after shots fired Tuesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been arrested after firing a gun at two people late Tuesday night. According to a press release from Peoria Police, officers responded to the 4200 block of N. Knollridge just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. An adult...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of times from Hy-Vee. According to police, three people entered Hy-Vee, Rock Island around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2022. Police said a man stole about $200 worth...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street at 10:18 p.m. Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, when officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman who told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun.
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
1 arrested in string of downtown burglaries
An arrest has been made in a string of burglaries in downtown Moline over the past two months. The Moline Police Department had been investigating the burglaries over the past two months. The burglaries took place in the downtown area between December 10, 2022 and January 9, 2023. The burglaries occurred in several locations, including: […]
Comments / 0