New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com
Rare Society Steakhouse opens first Washington location in Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Wash., February 8,2023—The San Diego-born open-flame steakhouse, Rare Society, opens its fourth location in Mill Creek today, February 8, the first location outside California, featuring a menu of Santa Maria-style grilled meats inspired by vintage Las Vegas steakhouses. Mill Creek is first of an estimated 15 locations opening throughout the U.S. over the next five years by Trust Restaurant Group.
homestyling.guru
Recompose human composting facility "transforms your loved one's body into soil"
American startup Recompose has opened a funeral home in Seattle designed by architecture firm Olson Kundig, where human remains are composted and turned into a nutrient-rich soil that can nurture new plant life. Set in a converted warehouse in the city’s SoDo district, the facility is one of the first...
48north.com
J/24 Worlds Coming to Puget Sound in 2024
The J/24 Class World Championship regatta, one of the most prestigious events in international sailboat racing, will be held on Puget Sound in 2024 and hosted by Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle. The governing body of the J/24 class recently notified CYC that its bid to hold the regatta had...
seattlerefined.com
Alexandra's is a Seattle gem for vintage & designer consignment
Although I was only alive for half of the 90s, I have a strong nostalgia for the era — especially the fashion. Maybe it's because while my brain cognition was forming, I was watching Nickelodeon, Disney Channel and Friends in the late 90s and early 2000s and have the imprint of overalls, frosted tips and bike shorts in my memory. We all know that everything that goes around comes around and that 100% includes 90s fashion. It's back, and there is no better place to find some vintage gems than consignment stores.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Here’s a nutty idea: Lynnwood business sells boiled peanuts
Sometimes when you have a craving, you’ll stop at nothing to get what you want. Shelton Stile found his calling in that craving when he decided to start his own business in Lynnwood, South 2 West Boiled Peanuts. Boiled peanuts, a popular snack in the southern U.S. and around...
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
q13fox.com
Lawmakers consider banning octopus farms in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington's lawmakers are making a push to ban an industry before it takes root. That industry is octopus farming, a controversial idea that has gathered interest globally. Legislators took public testimony on the issue in Olympia Wednesday during a House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources hearing.
goingawesomeplaces.com
4 Awesome Weekend Trips from Seattle
Famously nicknamed “the Emerald City” in the late '80s, Seattle is a city that truly has it all. Not only do a plethora of famous musicians, actors, and other well-known personalities call the city home, but it's also the chosen location of several successful television shows and movies – did somebody say “Grey's Anatomy”? Seattle is a hip and vibrant city with lots to do and lots to see.
newsnationnow.com
Cost of living, crime among reasons for people migrating south
(NewsNation) — Many residents of northern and northwestern cities are choosing to move south for reasons that include high cost of living, surging crime rates and massive layoffs in the tech industry, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Last year, 1.3 million people moved to Southern states,...
arlnow.com
Another off-the-beaten-path Arlington eatery gets rave critical review
Another unassuming Arlington restaurant tucked well away from a Metro corridor has received a glowing write-up. King of Koshary, at 5515 Wilson Blvd in Bluemont, “serves Egyptian food fit for royalty,” a Washington Post headline declared atop a new review that was published yesterday. The restaurant, which opened...
Tri-City Herald
Want to fix WA’s housing crisis? Allow denser development in these single-family areas | Opinion
“Middle housing” is a very mild descriptor for one of the most contentious and significant public policy battles being waged in Olympia. The term refers to duplexes, townhouses and other similar housing types. But the fight is all about our state’s housing crisis, local control of land use and a growing acknowledgment that one of the basic pillars of our growth management approach has failed.
The Best Neighborhoods in Seattle
If you are single or a young professional looking for the best areas in Seattle, then it is important to first establish what criteria should be used to determine what might qualify as the best Seattle neighborhoods. All Service Moving analyzes the city’s many residential centers and selecting our top picks for the best Seattle neighborhoods based on the area’s proximity to working centers in the office, nightlife opportunities, and the experiences you can have just walking around your area.
Western Washington city named one of the safest in the country
One of the safest cities in the United States is in Western Washington, according to a report from moneygeek.com. While the majority of the safest small cities are in the northeast, Sammamish, Washington, is 13th on the list. A small city or town is defined as having between 30,000 to 100,000 residents. According to the report, crime statistics were analyzed to rank the cost of crime in 660 small cities nationwide, in every state.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Famous Fishmongers: A Legacy That’s All Heart
Pike Place Fish Market is known around the world for making fish fly — a slippery trick that takes practice. But the power of this iconic landmark isn’t in the throw, it’s in the impact.
secretseattle.co
The Top 12 Most Romantic Restaurants In Seattle
They do exist! Even though Seattle has a well-earned reputation for going casual, there are quite a few fantastic restaurants that are so romantic you’ll feel inspired to wear your best dress or shirt (or at least a freshly-ironed one). When putting together this list, we considered a few different metrics that make a meal out memorably romantic: flattering mood lighting and beautiful decor, the ambiance, good service and an overall elevated dining experience, and of course, top-tier food and drink. Every Seattle restaurant on this list checks those boxes, so you can feel confident taking your date there—that is, if you can get a reservation.
gigharbornow.org
Business Spotlight: Gig Harbor family brings Louisiana flavor to the Northwest
“It’s not too hot, but still has a lot of flavor,” says Elsie. “It comes from a place of love,” adds her husband James. Heat, flavor, and love: the ingredients of JT’s Original Louisiana Bar-B-Que sauce. Longtime Gig Harbor residents Elsie and James “JT” Turner founded...
Thousands in north Seattle lose power due to unknown causes
Power has been restored to the houses in the area, according to Seattle City Light. A large power outage has cut power to thousands in north Seattle Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. Seattle City Light says about 6,000 customers from Green Lake to Wallingford lost electricity, and crews are still...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
KOMO News
Washington's average snowpack below seasonal norm despite 3rd straight La Niña winter
WASHINGTON — It's the third La Niña winter 'all in a row' for Seattle, and yet the third time doesn't "look" like a charm for an incredible snowpack in the Washington mountains. The state of California has been winning the winter season of mountain snow. Winter storms have...
