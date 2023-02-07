ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IL

Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Higher and higher

Feb. 2 was a pretty notable moment for Riverside, although you wouldn’t have guessed it judging from the lack of any comment from the general public. Fifteen years ago, however, what transpired at last week’s village board meeting would have been unthinkable. With trustees deadlocked at 3-3, Village...
RIVERSIDE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Embracing the modern, Riversiders earn preservation award

Last month, Serge Ambrose and Michelangelo Sabatino were recognized by the Frederick Law Olmsted Society of Riverside for the restoration of their home and garden. The 2022 Preservation Award recognizes the couple’s efforts to restore the 1939 International Style structure, known as the Benda House, both inside and out.
RIVERSIDE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Inclusivity conference brings LTHS community together

Approximately 100 people gathered on the morning of Feb. 4 at the Lyons Township High School South Campus in Western Springs for the third annual Building Inclusive Community Conference. After introductions, a land acknowledgment acknowledging that the conference was taking place on land once lived on by Native Americans, and...
WESTERN SPRINGS, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Big Week | Feb. 8-15

There’s still time to reserve a spot at the Valentine Senior Social, sponsored by the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce and hosted by the Brookfield Recreation Department in the lower-level recreation hall at the Brookfield Village Hall, 8820 Brookfield Ave. on Feb. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. In addition...
RIVERSIDE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside paves the way for taller, denser development

Riverside trustees voted to approve a major rewrite of its commercial zoning code on Feb. 2, creating a new Transit-Oriented Development zoning district along Harlem Avenue between Addison and Lawton roads, increasing maximum building heights there and in the central business district and a host of other tweaks in an effort to encourage commercial redevelopment.
RIVERSIDE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside homeowners likely to face lead water line cost burden

Last year when Riverside officials first began discussing a new state mandate requiring all lead water service lines to be replaced over the next couple of decades, they felt confident that state grant funding or no-interest loans from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency would allow the village to cover the full cost.
RIVERSIDE, IL
Morris Daily Herald

Local banker selected to participate in Future Leaders Alliance

MORRIS – Brittany Herman, commercial banking specialist with Grundy Bank, has been selected to participate in the Future Leaders Alliance offered through the Illinois Bankers Association. This 14-month leadership program is dedicated to enhancing the professional development of new and promising bank leaders through three primary components: education, community service and networking.
MORRIS, IL
Daily Northwestern

Parking system drives visitors away from Downtown Evanston

Gary Schwartz, an Evanston resident for 54 years, said some parking meters don’t work when he inserts money. So he sent a written complaint to Ald. Thomas Suffredin (6th). But after many emails to Suffredin and other officials, Schwartz gave up. According to the city’s Parking Study Executive Summary,...
EVANSTON, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

High school filmmakers give the silent treatment

Since the early 1980s, both Lyons Township and Riverside Brookfield high schools have offered students the opportunity to practice television arts, creating content including newscasts, documentaries, commercials and live sports broadcasts all in an in-house, professional studio setting. During the past 40 years, TV students from both programs have brought...
BROOKFIELD, IL
WGN News

Walmart closing 3 locations in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO — Walmart plans to close three stores in the Chicago area by mid-March. The Walmart stores in Homewood and Plainfield will close to the public by Friday, March 10 and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close to the public by Friday, Feb. 17. The Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to […]
HOMEWOOD, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside Township to fill vacancy created by trustee’s death

Riverside Township Supervisor Vera Wilt said she will soon seek applicants to fill a vacancy on the township board of trustees created upon the death of Trustee Liane Blauw on Jan. 30 following a long illness. Blauw, a resident of North Riverside, was first elected to the Riverside Township board...
NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL
tourcounsel.com

Fox Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois

Fox Valley Mall, formerly Westfield Fox Valley, is a shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois. The mall's anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's. Some larger non anchor stores include H&M and Forever 21. A Round One Entertainment is located in the former Sears wing. The Westfield Group acquired the shopping center in early 2002, and renamed it "Westfield Shoppingtown Fox Valley", dropping the "Shoppingtown" name in June 2005. Westfield Group sold 80% interest in mall as of December 2015.
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Pritzker Weighs In On Bears Tax Proposal

Governor Pritzker is weighing in on the legislative proposal that could help the Chicago Bears finance their proposed development in Arlington Heights. The governor said the plan has many hoops to run through in the General Assembly before it reaches his desk. He added that the lawmaker who introduced the bill has even expressed skepticism about it. The measure would freeze the property tax assessment on the former Arlington Racecourse property for up to 40 years.
CHICAGO, IL

