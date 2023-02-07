In addition to their work trying to revive both the woolly mammoth and the Tasmanian Tiger, a bioscience company have added yet another creature to their proverbial de-extinction wish list: the dodo bird. In an announcement on Tuesday, Colossal Biosciences detailed their ambitious plan to bring back the iconic creature that was hunted into extinction in the 17th century. The group indicated that they intend to "partner with the government of Mauritius to establish a foundation for the de-extinction and rewilding of the beloved bird" which once thrived on the island nation until it fell victim to hungry Dutch sailors who found the flightless animal particularly easy to catch.

9 DAYS AGO