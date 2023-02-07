Read full article on original website
Watch Enormous Crocodile Thought To Be 70 Years Old Feast on Feral Pig
The crocodile named Scarface can be seen lifting the feral pig out of the water and thrashing it around.
Rare ocean creature caught on video swimming ‘sluggishly’ off Japan. See the encounter
A ferryman spotted the strange creature and alerted a local diver.
petapixel.com
Photographer Stumbles On Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Goose Barnacles on Beach
A photographer stumbled upon rare “alien-like” goose barnacles on a beach that could potentially be worth up to thousands of dollars. Photographer John Jennings was cycling along the beach in Boscombe, Bournemouth in the U.K. on Sunday morning when he came across the strange-looking object. Jennings had initially...
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
Rare Egg Fossil Discovery Sheds Light on Dinosaurs’ Questionable Parenting Skills
Humans are far from the only species to dote on their offspring. It can’t be denied, however, that the wilds of Earth are neither kind nor forgiving. And in the time of dinosaurs, the animal kingdom was perhaps even more savage. In a recent PLOS study of dinosaur egg fossils, researchers revealed just how callous dino parents could be.
BBC
A secret room that saved this girl's life
A major work by Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky could fetch a record price at auction in London in a few weeks. But behind the sale is one family's story of tragedy and heroism, all laid out in an unpublished memoir, writes Stephen Smith. It begins with a little girl, seven...
BBC
Two French bulldogs die as pet-sitter leaves them in hot car
A pet-sitter killed two dogs by leaving them in her car in 22°C (72F) heat without water. French bulldogs Lila and Phab were found dead after their owner paid Janine Maloney, 49, to look after them for a weekend. It was the first time Steph Pendleton, 62, had left...
Disturbing Footage Shows Thousands of Scorpions in Abandoned House
Upon venturing into an “abandoned” house, one man discovered it wasn’t actually abandoned at all. On the contrary, it was filled to capacity – with scorpions. The man shared the bizarre, spine-chilling video on social media, where it instantly went viral, amassing thousands upon thousands of likes and comments across multiple platforms.
Tourist hotspot battles invasion of green monkeys: "They're everywhere"
French officials on the Caribbean island of Saint-Martin are seeking ways to battle an invasion of green monkeys, blamed for threatening the tropical tourism hotspot's fragile biodiversity, local authorities said.The primates, which originate from Africa, are reproducing at an alarming rate, threatening the survival of some indigenous species, they said.The island of Saint-Martin, split between France and the Netherlands, is a popular tourist destination boasting sandy beaches and varied wildlife.Green monkeys, which originally came to Saint-Martin as pets owned by foreign colonizers or on trade ships, have spread across the island with a remarkable ability for adaptation.The Dutch authorities recently...
‘Remarkable’: Eastbourne shipwreck identified as 17th-century Dutch warship
A remarkably preserved shipwreck known only as the “unknown wreck off Eastbourne” has finally been identified as the 17th-century Dutch warship Klein Hollandia which was involved in all the big battles in the second Anglo-Dutch war. Its identity has been confirmed after painstaking research by archeologists and scientists...
BBC
Just Stop Oil activists fined for damaging Last Supper
Five environmental protesters who glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper have been fined for causing criminal damage. Jessica Agar, 22, Simon Bramwell, 50, Caspar Hughes, 51, Lucy Porter, 47, and Tristan Strange, 40, staged a Just Stop Oil demonstration at the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly, central London.
BBC
I felt like a monster after stabbing baby, mum tells Belfast court
A woman who stabbed her baby and toddler told police she "felt like a monster", her trial has heard. The mother is charged with murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder his two-year-old sister in July 2021. She accepts she stabbed the children but denies the charges. On Thursday,...
BBC
Canvey Island: Tributes paid to man who died after assault
A man who died after he was assaulted was a "devoted and caring father" of two young children with "a love of music", his family said. Matt Portwood, 42, was found injured in the Iceland car park on Furtherwick Road, Canvey Island, at 01:45 GMT on Saturday. His family said...
bikepacking.com
Bikepacking Iceland – A Week Long Adventure (Video)
With loose plans and a week at their disposal, Allen Boardman and Barry Godin traveled from the UK to Iceland last year, where they shot more than 20 hours of bikepacking footage and condensed it into a single video. Watch “Bikepacking Iceland” with a brief recap and photos from Allen here…
BBC
Tiny mouse named after actor Sir Patrick Stewart takes age record
An endangered mouse roughly the weight of three pennies has grabbed the title for longest-living mouse in human care. At nine years and 209 days old, the Pacific pocket mouse named Pat pocketed the Guinness World Record on Wednesday, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced. He was born on...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: It's like torture, says friend of missing mum
A friend of Nicola Bulley has said the search for the mother-of-two without any answers is "almost like torture" - a fortnight on from her disappearance. Despite "unimaginable frustration", Emma White said Ms Bulley's friends and family would never give up hope. Ms White has joined others in St Michael's...
BBC
Leeds: Neglected horses ready to be rehomed after three year recovery
Three horses which have been nursed back to health after being found neglected and living in hazardous conditions are to be rehomed. Sam, Pepsi and Tony were rescued by police from a field in Leeds in April 2020. Their owner was found guilty of animal welfare offences in January 2022.
iheart.com
De-Extinction Company Hopes to Revive the Dodo Bird
In addition to their work trying to revive both the woolly mammoth and the Tasmanian Tiger, a bioscience company have added yet another creature to their proverbial de-extinction wish list: the dodo bird. In an announcement on Tuesday, Colossal Biosciences detailed their ambitious plan to bring back the iconic creature that was hunted into extinction in the 17th century. The group indicated that they intend to "partner with the government of Mauritius to establish a foundation for the de-extinction and rewilding of the beloved bird" which once thrived on the island nation until it fell victim to hungry Dutch sailors who found the flightless animal particularly easy to catch.
