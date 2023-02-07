ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Time Out Global

‘Pod homes’ for 33 homeless young people are opening in south London

Finally, some good news. Affordable flats in Peckham are opening for young people who would otherwise have become homeless. Reuben House in Peckham will offer 33 brand new accommodations, or ‘pod homes’, for people without a permanent place to live and working a variety of jobs. Young people will move into the apartments over the next few months.
Ingram Atkinson

In 2007, a 14-Year-Old Boy Bought a One Way Ticket to London and Was Never Seen Again

Andrew Gosden was a 14-year-old boy from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England who disappeared on September 14, 2007. He was last seen at King's Cross Station in London after purchasing a one-way ticket from Doncaster. Despite extensive searches and appeals, Andrew has not been seen or heard from since and his disappearance remains one of the UK's most perplexing missing persons cases.
Time Out Global

These are officially the friendliest places to visit in the UK

We all know that some parts of the country have a friendlier rep than others. The North-West of England: more likely to have strangers smile at you and say ‘hello’ on the street. London: evil stares and people barging past like the world is about to end to get a space on the Tube.
Time Out Global

The UK’s best cocktail bar is in Bethnal Green

Congrats are in order for Satan’s Whiskers, the Bethnal Green cocktail bar that’s just been named the UK’s best. The winner of the annual Top 50 Cocktail Bars award, Satan’s Whiskers climbed up four places from its previous ranking to beat last year’s winner, Lab-22 in Cardiff. Another east London bar, Tayēr + Elementary, came third.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Wetherspoon increases prices of drinks and food - full list of new prices

Wetherspoon has increased prices across a range of its popular drinks and menu items with an average 7.5% added, which works out at up to 29p on a pint and around 75p on food. The Sun reported he price increasesm which will vary across the UK. Wetherspoon hinted at price...
BBC

Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says

The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
BBC

Brighton & Hove Council's plans to close public toilets dropped

Plans to close public toilets across Brighton and Hove in East Sussex have been axed. The council announced that it would be investing in public toilets instead. Critics had warned the closures would disproportionately affect women, children, disabled people and homeless people. The ruling Green Party had previously claimed the...
BBC

London City Airport plans extra weekend flights

Extra flights could be set to take off from London City Airport on Saturday afternoons. The airport proposed extending its Saturday cut-off time for flights from 13:00 to 18:30 in an application to Newham Council in December. It said the changes would allow it to introduce "potentially lower fares" but...
buckinghamshirelive.com

You can now pick up £5 free at Asda

Asda customers who download and sign up to Asda’s popular Rewards app for the first time will receive £5 in their Cashpot. New users can take advantage of the ‘First Scan Bonus’ by downloading Asda Rewards and signing up for an account for the first time.
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns of broadband price hikes from BT, Virgin and more – check for better deals now

As consumers continue to brave the cost-of-living crisis, MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis has warned people that broadband providers are about to start implementing mid-contract price hikes, which will see customers pay up to 14.4 per cent more on their broadband every year.In a recent episode of his BBC podcast, Lewis warned that BT, EE, Plusnet, Sky, TalkTalk and Three had all announced increases in their prices, set to come into effect this April. Vodafone and Virgin Media announced price hikes soon after the broadcast.“BT, EE and Plusnet will have a typical rise of 14.4 per cent in April on broadband and mobile,”...
The Independent

Tesco’s £12 Valentine’s meal deal includes a £10 bottle of prosecco

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, those who celebrate the occasion may be brainstorming ways to make it memorable – from working out the logistics of breakfast in bed to launching a covert operation into what that special someone’s favourite flower is.If, this year, you would prefer not to fork out for pricey restaurant fare, there are plenty of dine-in options that could feel just as decadent (that don’t leave you with a mountain of pots and pans to wash up) – namely, supermarket dine-in deals for two.With the likes of Sainsbury’s, Asda and Waitrose all offering their own...

