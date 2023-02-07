Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Democratic House leader Jeffries says Trump running 'low-energy' campaign for president
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said presidential candidate Donald Trump is running a "low-energy campaign" after announcing his third bid for the White House in November.
Democrats Trying To Add New State
D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
Maxine Waters insists 'I am not a socialist' when pressed at House hearing
California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters said, "I am not a socialist," Tuesday when pressed by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, to disavow statements she made in 2008.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
msn.com
White House prepares to drop debt ceiling hammer to smash new GOP majority
The Republican House majority is new, but its dilemma isn’t: trying to bring federal spending under control with most of Washington still run by Democrats without descending into chaos that will make fiscal responsibility look irresponsible. The White House wasted no time on Tuesday making the case that the...
AOL Corp
Black '1870' pins worn by Congress members for State of the Union have deep significance
At President Biden's State of the Union speech Tuesday in which he addressed the country’s top issues before Congress, members of the Congressional Black Caucus and other Democrats made a bold statement of their own — albeit a silent one. Many of them wore black pins with the...
State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out
As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address. ‘Close the…
List of Republicans Who Have Suggested Cutting Medicare, Social Security
Biden claimed "some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset" during his State of the Union address.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
‘It was a pretty big failure’, Congressman Russell Fry says as State of the Union draws partisan response
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Congressman Russell Fry (R-Horry County) told News13 on Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address failed to address the concerns of the American people. “I think the president had an opportunity [Tuesday] to really talk about the issues the American people care about,” Fry said. “That’s the […]
Arkansas Gov. Sanders to offer State of the Union rebuttal
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, once a White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, is set to return to the national stage when she delivers the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.Sanders, 40, is giving the speech Tuesday night less than a month after being sworn in as the first female governor of Arkansas. The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, she is also the first Arkansan to deliver the response to a president's State of the Union since Bill Clinton as governor in 1985.With her speech, GOP leaders are giving a platform...
Biden needles GOP on Social Security after State of the Union sparring
President Biden on Wednesday needled congressional Republicans over their views on Medicare and Social Security, embracing the back-and-forth with lawmakers that highlighted his State of the Union address a day earlier. “We had a spirited debate last night with my Republican friends. My Republican friends, they seemed shocked when I raised the plans of some…
Five questions for Biden’s State of the Union address
President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. The speech comes at a critical point for Biden. Republicans now control the House, the glow from Democrats’ better-than-expected performance in the midterms is fading and the first moves in the 2024 campaign are already being made. Here are some of […]
Meet the Illinoisans Attending President's State of the Union Address
As President Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union Address Tuesday night, nearly a dozen honored guests from Illinois will be in the gallery watching. All 535 United States Congressional members are allowed to bring a guest. Often, those guests are selected because they personify issues important to elected officials.
Republicans shouting during SOTU took Biden's 'bait': Full Panel
Yamiche Alcindor, Faiz Shakir and Jim Geraghty join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss successes, failures and partisan foils in President Biden’s State of the Union address.Feb. 8, 2023.
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
