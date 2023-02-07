Read full article on original website
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
Muskegon Heights couple recognized for fostering 42 children
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — This Black History Month, we’re giving you a closer look “Through Our Lens.” That’s an ongoing exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art highlighting everyday residents of Muskegon County making a difference in the community. We begin our series with Ades and Mozelle Ellis, the parents of 50 Muskegon Heights children.
Why People Hate Michigan Drivers
Driving in Michigan is certainly a different animal, and people NOT from Michigan don't seem to be big fans of our "unique" habits on the road. We can only be asked to stay within the lines for SO LONG on the road, Right? Half the year, we can't see them anyway. So, if they don't matter in winter, why would they mean anything during the OTHER seasons?
Fox17
Muskegon High School, Portage Northern among schools swatted in Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Numerous swatting reports were made at schools across the state Tuesday morning. Swatting is defined as the act of filing a false report of a crime in progress in order to draw a response from police. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says they investigated a false...
Cheers! Take a Look at the 10 Drunkest Cities in Michigan
Michiganders sure do like to booze it up and have a good time. However, there are some cities throughout the state that have a tendency to go a bit overboard with their alcohol consumption. That's exactly why they're on the list of the 10 drunkest cities in the state of Michigan.
City of Muskegon getting help from Michigan State students for Pine Street revamp
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon is working on a plan to help improve a business district, already experiencing success. To do that, they're looking for some outside help from a unique perspective. "Over the past few years, we've really seen a lot of businesses go into Pine...
Rev. Mark Przybysz stepping down as Pastor after COVID-19 battle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rev. Mark Przybysz is stepping down as Pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Grand Rapids after his COVID-19 battle beginning in April 2020. Przybysz said he is no longer capable of sustaining the responsibilities of his ministry, so he will retire this...
1051thebounce.com
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
Trooper honored for helping Southwest Michigan migrant community
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A Michigan State Police trooper was honored for her work helping the migrant community in Southwest Michigan. Trooper Conner Mabie helped organize free laundry, a summer youth program and a car seat safety check through the MSP Paw Paw Post’s Migrant Outreach Initiative, a news release said. She was honored Feb. 8, with the Colonel Etue Community Impact Award for her work with residents.
Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?
A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
Fox17
'We are all history in the making.' A look at Kalamazoo Black history
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is rich in Black History. People like Arthur Washington Jr., Gilbert H. Bradley Jr., and Anna Whitten are just a few of the city’s residents who paved the way. “There are many firsts, where we have the first African American teacher in Kalamazoo Public...
Fox17
Bunker Elementary School receives Muskegon's first STEAM lab
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools (MPS) has launched its first STEAM lab!. STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. The new lab at Bunker Elementary School is the first of three labs the district plans to add, MPS tells us. We’re told the lab...
Student detained for calling in threat to Orchard View Middle School
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A student was detained after calling in a threat to a Muskegon school Wednesday morning, Superintendent Jim Nielsen said in a letter to parents. Nielsen says a student used their cellphone to call the front office of Orchard View Middle School to make the threat. The student was identified and detained while Muskegon Township Police investigated the threat's legitimacy.
WILX-TV
Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) announced a default judgment against Island Distillers, Inc., a Hawaii-based distiller, in their suit against the distiller for making illegal sales and shipments of spirits to Michigan consumers. The suit alleged illegal activities by...
WILX-TV
Attorney General Nessel addresses swatting incidents at Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video Tuesday that highlighted the seriousness of making threats against schools after nearly a dozen districts in Michigan were the targets of swatting. Background: Okemos High School hoax threat one of many Michigan schools affected. Swatting is defined as...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Michigan Gelding Positive for Strangles
A 17-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Shiawassee County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles in February 1 after developing nasal discharge on January 30. The horse is now recovering. Two additional cases are suspected, and one additional horse is exposed. The affected horses are under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is...
Empty the Shelters campaign is re-launching: here’s where in Michigan
Starting Thursday, the Bissell Foundation will begin another "Empty the Shelters" campaign with a timely theme.
Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board
A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Fox17
Grand Rapids priest announces retirement amid ongoing health challenges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids priest announced his upcoming retirement on Tuesday. In a letter to his congregation at St. Anthony of Padua, Rev. Mark Przybysz announced he plans to retire July 1. We’re told his duties as priest have become challenging following a recent string of...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Rural Michigan chef hopes James Beard honor opens eyes to great food in different settings
In the more than 30 years that the James Beard Foundation has been honoring outstanding restaurateurs and chefs, most of the names were associated with big markets. That makes the 2023 semifinalist nod earned by Abra Berens that much more significant. Berens, 40, is the chef at Granor Farm in...
