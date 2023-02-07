ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, MI

98.7 WFGR

Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off

There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Heights couple recognized for fostering 42 children

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — This Black History Month, we’re giving you a closer look “Through Our Lens.” That’s an ongoing exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art highlighting everyday residents of Muskegon County making a difference in the community. We begin our series with Ades and Mozelle Ellis, the parents of 50 Muskegon Heights children.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
1077 WRKR

Why People Hate Michigan Drivers

Driving in Michigan is certainly a different animal, and people NOT from Michigan don't seem to be big fans of our "unique" habits on the road. We can only be asked to stay within the lines for SO LONG on the road, Right? Half the year, we can't see them anyway. So, if they don't matter in winter, why would they mean anything during the OTHER seasons?
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Trooper honored for helping Southwest Michigan migrant community

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A Michigan State Police trooper was honored for her work helping the migrant community in Southwest Michigan. Trooper Conner Mabie helped organize free laundry, a summer youth program and a car seat safety check through the MSP Paw Paw Post’s Migrant Outreach Initiative, a news release said. She was honored Feb. 8, with the Colonel Etue Community Impact Award for her work with residents.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?

A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Bunker Elementary School receives Muskegon's first STEAM lab

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools (MPS) has launched its first STEAM lab!. STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. The new lab at Bunker Elementary School is the first of three labs the district plans to add, MPS tells us. We’re told the lab...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Student detained for calling in threat to Orchard View Middle School

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A student was detained after calling in a threat to a Muskegon school Wednesday morning, Superintendent Jim Nielsen said in a letter to parents. Nielsen says a student used their cellphone to call the front office of Orchard View Middle School to make the threat. The student was identified and detained while Muskegon Township Police investigated the threat's legitimacy.
MUSKEGON, MI
WILX-TV

Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) announced a default judgment against Island Distillers, Inc., a Hawaii-based distiller, in their suit against the distiller for making illegal sales and shipments of spirits to Michigan consumers. The suit alleged illegal activities by...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Attorney General Nessel addresses swatting incidents at Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video Tuesday that highlighted the seriousness of making threats against schools after nearly a dozen districts in Michigan were the targets of swatting. Background: Okemos High School hoax threat one of many Michigan schools affected. Swatting is defined as...
MICHIGAN STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Michigan Gelding Positive for Strangles

A 17-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Shiawassee County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles in February 1 after developing nasal discharge on January 30. The horse is now recovering. Two additional cases are suspected, and one additional horse is exposed. The affected horses are under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board

A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

