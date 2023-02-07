New images released by the US Navy show the debris from a destroyed Chinese spy balloon being pulled from the water in the Atlantic Ocean.The images are the first close-up look at the object that Pentagon officials described as a “high-altitude surveillance balloon” that was discovered travelling over sensitive US military sites last week. The balloon was shot down over the ocean on Sunday off the coast of South Carolina after being tracked across the US for days by the military. The new photographs are dated 5 February, the day after the balloon was downed by an F-22 Raptor...

