Using renewable fuels in existing internal combustion engines is an important option for decarbonizing various sectors of the economy, including transportation. These fuels are proven. They’re generally more available and affordable than other decarbonization strategies such as zero emissions/electrification approaches which require new vehicles and infrastructure to realize benefits. The interest and demand for renewable diesel fuel has grown exponentially thanks to federal and state government low carbon fuel policies, the biomass-based diesel tax credit, and a growing preference by fleet users as a decarbonization strategy. To meet this growing demand, new investments in refining capacity and feedstock production, as well as their impact on future supplies of renewable diesel, are becoming clearer.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO