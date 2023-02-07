Read full article on original website
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
Clean energy breakthrough produces hydrogen from sea water for cheap
Aiming to extract hydrogen for energy generation, scientists are looking at various ways of production, especially ones that do not strain existing natural resources. In a breakthrough, an international team of scientists from the University of Adelaide has devised a cost-effective method to split seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The research gains significance as earlier methods needed seawater to be treated using an energy-intensive process before splitting it using electrolysis.
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand
With gigawatts of batteries on wheels expected to enter electricity markets around the world this decade, much ink has been spilt debating the theoretical benefits of V2G technology. While it has been around for over a decade, the sector has been struggling to identify a viable commercial model and make V2G attractive for EV owners reluctant to cede control of their vehicles.
techxplore.com
Blending hydrogen with natural gas could help fuel energy transition
Burning a blend of hydrogen and natural gas to heat our homes could save as much as 5% on carbon emissions without changing existing infrastructure, says a University of Alberta expert in hydrogen energy. The blended fuel, called hythane, could also be a major step forward in the transition to...
CNBC
Sweden finds Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals, which could become 'more important than oil and gas'
Swedish mining company LKAB discovered one million metric tons of rare earth oxides, which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines. CEO Jan Moström said it was good news for Europe, which imports 99% of its rare earth elements from China. In 2022, European Commission President Ursula von...
CNBC
There isn't enough copper in the world — and the shortage could last till 2030
A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
New factory retrofit could reduce a steel plant’s carbon emissions by 90 percent
Researchers at the University of Birmingham have laid out a new, closed loop retrofit for industrial iron and steel furnaces that could reduce their overall greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 90 percent. If successfully implemented, the novel approach could be a gamechanger for some of the world’s most pesky polluters.
OPEC+ may need to lift its oil output given signs China's reopening could deliver a strong boost to demand, IEA chief says
OPEC+ may need to lift oil output as Chinese demand is shaping up for a strong comeback, the IEA's chief said. The Paris-based IEA expects half of this year's global oil demand growth to come from China, he said. There are already signs Chinese oil demand is recovering as Beijing...
techxplore.com
Tidal stream power can significantly enhance energy security
Adopting tidal power alongside other forms of renewable energy can significantly enhance energy security and go some way to enabling communities to fulfill their clean energy ambitions, a new study has shown. Researchers found that installing tidal stream systems, in addition to solar and offshore wind farms, is around 25%...
A new lithium-air battery design promises unprecedented energy density
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. The big picture: Among the many alternative solutions to traditional lithium-ion batteries, researchers are experimenting with lithium-air designs. A new innovation in the space could solve many of the issues previously exhibited by this technology.
LPG versus dirty fuel use in Ghana: bring gas supplies closer to people and more of them will use it
Hundreds of millions of people living in sub-Saharan Africa still use polluting cooking fuels. A recent survey across 33 countries in the region found that over 90% of households were found to use firewood, charcoal, or other heavily polluting fuel as their primary cooking fuel. Ghana is no exception. The...
techxplore.com
New sodium, aluminum battery aims to integrate renewables for grid resiliency
A new battery design could help ease integration of renewable energy into the nation's electrical grid at lower cost, using Earth-abundant metals, according to a study just published in Energy Storage Materials. A research team, led by the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, demonstrated that the new design for a grid energy storage battery built with the low-cost metals sodium and aluminum provides a pathway towards a safer and more scalable stationary energy storage system.
Renewable spurt pushes power towards emissions 'tipping point'
PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A rise in wind and solar production, together with more nuclear electricity, will dominate growth in global power supply over the next three years, curbing the emissions impact of greater energy use, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Diesel Technology Forum: New Analysis Shows Bright Outlook for Renewable Diesel Fuel Capacity in the United States
Using renewable fuels in existing internal combustion engines is an important option for decarbonizing various sectors of the economy, including transportation. These fuels are proven. They’re generally more available and affordable than other decarbonization strategies such as zero emissions/electrification approaches which require new vehicles and infrastructure to realize benefits. The interest and demand for renewable diesel fuel has grown exponentially thanks to federal and state government low carbon fuel policies, the biomass-based diesel tax credit, and a growing preference by fleet users as a decarbonization strategy. To meet this growing demand, new investments in refining capacity and feedstock production, as well as their impact on future supplies of renewable diesel, are becoming clearer.
Engadget
Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required
Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
techxplore.com
Energy crisis can help boost green energy investments in Europe
The energy crisis that has gripped Europe is far from over. That makes it more important than ever to invest in renewables and energy efficiency, the European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change says. The board, which is composed of 15 members from across the EU, released an 8-point list...
Phys.org
What is carbon dioxide, anyway? How does it cause global warming?
Chemically, carbon dioxide is incredibly simple—it is just one carbon atom linked with two oxygen atoms. Together they create a colorless gas that makes up just a tiny fraction of the Earth's atmosphere, about 0.04%. That gas is critical to life on earth because plants use sunlight and carbon...
techxplore.com
AI used to discover clean energy materials 'faster and more efficiently'
Researchers at the University of Toronto have developed a method of harnessing artificial intelligence to discover new and more efficient materials for clean energy technology. A team led by Alex Voznyy, an assistant professor in the department of physical and environmental sciences at U of T Scarborough, used machine learning...
