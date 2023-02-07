Read full article on original website
OnlyInYourState
Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia
Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
lootpress.com
Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
I wrote about West Virginia public schools for eight years. Here’s what I saw
The West Virginia Capitol is bustling again. Lobbyists are cornering politicians, pounding the marble floor to save or kill legislation. The bell is ringing throughout the corridors, calling late lawmakers to floor sessions. But I won’t be stuffing myself in a seat in that cramped House Education Committee room. For...
‘We’re in a battle for the heart and soul of West Virginia’ – Secretary of State Mac Warner addresses Raleigh County
DANIELS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee convened Tuesday at The Resort at Glade Springs to discuss regular business, and also to hear from special guest speaker, gubernatorial candidate, and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. Secretary Warner is the latest gubernatorial candidate to address the...
Winners named in 4th annual West Virginia Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License giveaway
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The winners for the fourth annual West Virginia Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway have been announced. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources say more than 21,000 people entered this year’s giveaway. The Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License was awarded to a Mountain State […]
wchstv.com
Fifteen more West Virginia COVID-19-related deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia while hospitalizations declined by about 30. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Thursday in a news release:. an 83-year-old man from Monongalia County. a 79-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
WTRF
New food truck laws coming to West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia delegates Young and Longanacre introduced House Bill 3204 on Feb. 2, also known as the Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act. The purpose of this bill is to create The Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act: list licensing requirements that permit the vendor to sell food anywhere in the state; prohibit local authorities from barring a mobile food vendor from selling in that jurisdiction if it holds the mobile food vending license and complies with all other state and local laws.
Metro News
Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate
State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
Wind Advisories for near-severe limit winds in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Thursday
(WOWK) — Wind advisories are out for the entire WOWK-TV viewing area for Thursday. Winds will pick up after sunrise and gusts could reach a maximum of 50 mph in some areas. It takes winds of 58 miles per hour (along with lightning) to trigger a severe thunderstorm so these are very strong wind gusts […]
Strong winds for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Thursday
(WOWK) — Thursday look to be a day of wild weather with strong winds, and rounds of showers as temperatures soar some 20 degrees above normal in some areas. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 – 40 miles per hour in the first half of the day. That kind of wind can bring […]
WCPO
Ohio looking to expand Amtrak service from Cincinnati to Cleveland, Gov. Mike DeWine applies for funding
CINCINNATI — Gov. Mike DeWine is taking the first steps to expand Amtrak and passenger rail services in Ohio. The governor has directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for funding to expand the rail service, and the Federal Railroad Administration's Corridor Identification and Development program would help Ohio decide possible corridors.
Gov. Justice announces 2023 lifetime license giveaway winners
Gov. Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced the winners of the 2023 Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway on Wednesday.
wvexplorer.com
Scenic overlooks can benefit West Virginia communities
GRANDVIEW, W.Va. — As travel and residency grow across West Virginia, communities are turning to their scenic potential to bolster the economy. Some have found that overlooks can attract tourists and increase desirability without requiring much expense. Landscape architect Joe Bird, vice president of Chapman Technical Group, says there's...
West Virginia residents can get money for their rent or mortgage
Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
Recovery community concerned over bills to create new requirements on facilities in West Virginia
Lawmakers are taking a step to address child hunger in West Virginia even as obstacles still remain. But first, a series of proposals that could make it more difficult for providers of addiction treatment and recovery services to operate. Trio of bills would place additional burdens on addiction treatment, recovery...
WDTV
West Virginia State Police trooper dies
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia State Police trooper has died. Sgt. Nathan Samples died on Thursday following a battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post by West Virginia Troopers Association. Samples spent more than 20 years serving for the West Virginia State Police.
lootpress.com
WV Senate announces its tax plan
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Senate today announced its plan to reduce the tax burden of West Virginians by approximately $600 million through a combination of tax reductions that will benefit nearly all West Virginians. The bill, which will be taken up on the Senate floor Wednesday...
dcnewsnow.com
New snow tubing location in West Virginia
Cold start, 50s this afternoon, even warmer tomorrow. Meteorologist Jackie Layer has your Tuesday morning weather update for DC and the rest of the DMV. D.C. Fire and EMS has removed two women from a burning building in critical condition. Top Stories from DC News Now at 6 a.m. on...
West Virginia Senate announces plan to reduce tax burden of residents
CHARLESTON – The WV Senate announced a plan to reduce tax burden of all residents by almost $600 million dollars. The West Virginia Senate made the announcement of its plan on February 8, 2023. The plan aims to reduce the tax burden of West Virginians by approximately $600 million through a combination of different tax […]
ridgeviewnews.com
Maple Days 2023 Are Set
Maple Days 2023 will be on February 18, 2023 and March 18, 2023. Go to https://wvmspa.org/mountain-state-maple-days/ to get started!. The West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association helps West Virginia farmers connect with each other. Most of our farms focus on maple syrup and related products. However, some are exploring other tree syrups such as sycamore and walnut. Association members help each other with tips about tapping trees, where to get good equipment, and other experiences. Additionally, they share information with farmers who are interested in starting sugar-houses.
Comments / 2