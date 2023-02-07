ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 2

Related
OnlyInYourState

Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia

Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
BELLAIRE, OH
Lootpress

‘We’re in a battle for the heart and soul of West Virginia’ – Secretary of State Mac Warner addresses Raleigh County

DANIELS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee convened Tuesday at The Resort at Glade Springs to discuss regular business, and also to hear from special guest speaker, gubernatorial candidate, and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. Secretary Warner is the latest gubernatorial candidate to address the...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Winners named in 4th annual West Virginia Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License giveaway

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The winners for the fourth annual West Virginia Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway have been announced. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources say more than 21,000 people entered this year’s giveaway. The Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License was awarded to a Mountain State […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Fifteen more West Virginia COVID-19-related deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia while hospitalizations declined by about 30. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Thursday in a news release:. an 83-year-old man from Monongalia County. a 79-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

New food truck laws coming to West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia delegates Young and Longanacre introduced House Bill 3204 on Feb. 2, also known as the Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act. The purpose of this bill is to create The Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act: list licensing requirements that permit the vendor to sell food anywhere in the state; prohibit local authorities from barring a mobile food vendor from selling in that jurisdiction if it holds the mobile food vending license and complies with all other state and local laws.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate

State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
WEIRTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Scenic overlooks can benefit West Virginia communities

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. — As travel and residency grow across West Virginia, communities are turning to their scenic potential to bolster the economy. Some have found that overlooks can attract tourists and increase desirability without requiring much expense. Landscape architect Joe Bird, vice president of Chapman Technical Group, says there's...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Jake Wells

West Virginia residents can get money for their rent or mortgage

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
WDTV

West Virginia State Police trooper dies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia State Police trooper has died. Sgt. Nathan Samples died on Thursday following a battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post by West Virginia Troopers Association. Samples spent more than 20 years serving for the West Virginia State Police.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

WV Senate announces its tax plan

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Senate today announced its plan to reduce the tax burden of West Virginians by approximately $600 million through a combination of tax reductions that will benefit nearly all West Virginians. The bill, which will be taken up on the Senate floor Wednesday...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

New snow tubing location in West Virginia

Cold start, 50s this afternoon, even warmer tomorrow. Meteorologist Jackie Layer has your Tuesday morning weather update for DC and the rest of the DMV. D.C. Fire and EMS has removed two women from a burning building in critical condition. Top Stories from DC News Now at 6 a.m. on...
VIRGINIA STATE
ridgeviewnews.com

Maple Days 2023 Are Set

Maple Days 2023 will be on February 18, 2023 and March 18, 2023. Go to https://wvmspa.org/mountain-state-maple-days/ to get started!. The West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association helps West Virginia farmers connect with each other. Most of our farms focus on maple syrup and related products. However, some are exploring other tree syrups such as sycamore and walnut. Association members help each other with tips about tapping trees, where to get good equipment, and other experiences. Additionally, they share information with farmers who are interested in starting sugar-houses.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy