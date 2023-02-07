Although it’s not overly strong (18th in The Hockey Writers’ midseason rankings), the St. Louis Blues continue to have a deep prospect pool despite not picking in the top half of the first round since 2014, when they drafted two franchise stalwarts in Jaden Schwartz (14) and Vladimir Tarasenko (16). As the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline approaches, the Blues have found themselves in the difficult position of being a seller. It’s fairly evident now that this current NHL roster is not good enough to compete for a playoff spot, and a rebuild (or retool) is coming sooner rather than later.

