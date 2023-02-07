Read full article on original website
Sabres sign Dylan Cozens to 7-year extension worth $7.1M annually
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres secured another foundation piece Tuesday, signing center Dylan Cozens to a seven-year contract extension worth $49.7M, the team announced. Cozens, who turns 22 on Thursday, has set career highs in his third NHL season with 17 goals and 43 points through 49 games as Buffalo’s second-line center. The seventh […]
Buffalo Sports Star Gets Engaged
It was a busy weekend for Buffalo sports stars. The NFL Pro Bowl took place along with the NFL All-Star game and there were players from both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres at each of the events. While representing your team is a great honor, one Buffalo sports star took...
BREAKING - BUFFALO SABRES SIGN ANOTHER YOUNG STAR TO BIG-TIME CONTRACT
The Buffalo Sabres have signed center Dylan Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract, which carries a $7.1 million annual cap-hit. Cozens, 21, has totaled 94 points in 169 games for the Sabres in his first two-and-a-half seasons. Drafted 7th overall in 2019, Cozens also scored 25 points in 14 World Junior games with Team Canada.
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
St. Louis Blues Midseason Top 10 Prospects for 2022-23
Although it’s not overly strong (18th in The Hockey Writers’ midseason rankings), the St. Louis Blues continue to have a deep prospect pool despite not picking in the top half of the first round since 2014, when they drafted two franchise stalwarts in Jaden Schwartz (14) and Vladimir Tarasenko (16). As the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline approaches, the Blues have found themselves in the difficult position of being a seller. It’s fairly evident now that this current NHL roster is not good enough to compete for a playoff spot, and a rebuild (or retool) is coming sooner rather than later.
Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko from Blues
The New York Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The Blues will receive forward Sammy Blais, prospect Hunter Skinner and two draft picks in exchange for Mikkola and Tarasenko, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Blues get a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.
NHL News: Cole Smith, Vakub Vrana, Jaromir Jagr, Dustin Brown, and John Tortorella
Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have re-signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year extension worth $775,000. Alex Daugherty: After re-signing Smith, the Predators have five pending restricted free agents and three pending unrestricted free agents. RFA: Cody Glass, Tanner Jeannot, Thomas Novak, Dante Fabbro, AlexandreCarrier. UFA: Mark Jankowski, Kevin Lankinen,...
Adams knew Cozens was piece Sabres wanted to move forward with
Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams says he started talking to Dylan Cozens’ agent in the summer about a contract extension. His agent called Adams back recently, and both sides were able to come to an agreement. Paul Hamilton has more:
One major network predicts Buffalo Sabres will end playoff drought
The Buffalo Sabres aren’t far from sitting in one of the two wild card slots as we dive deeper into the season’s second half. The Hockey News recently evaluated each of the Atlantic Division’s top four teams and they made a gutsy prediction, believing the Buffalo Sabres to make the playoffs. Thanks to their high scoring output and improved goaltending, this prediction isn’t so far-fetched, even if Buffalo is, at best this season, a middle-of-the-road team.
The Hockey News' People of Power and Influence 2023: Pat Brisson
Pat Brisson is a player agent with Creative Artists Agency and is one of The Hockey News' 100 people of power and influence in 2023. Here's a sneak peek.
