Read full article on original website
Related
FAA proposes $1.1M fine against United Airlines over pre-flight safety check
United Airlines is responding after the Federal Aviation Administration proposed fining the airline $1.1 million for allegedly not performing a pre-flight safety inspection.
Buttigieg, FAA pressed for details on airline safety after Chinese spy mission delays flights
Rep. Kean wrote a letter to Sec. Buttigieg and the FAA probing the issuance of a ground stop on Feb. 4 for three airports while the Chinese surveillance balloon moved across the nation.
Two United aircraft collided at Newark Liberty Airport and now the FAA is investigating
The event comes three weeks after a Delta Boeing 737 and an American Boeing 777 nearly collided on the runway at New York-JFK airport.
Acting FAA chief to testify before U.S. Senate panel on computer outage
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will testify on Feb. 15 before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on a Jan. 11 computer system outage that disrupted more than 11,000 U.S. flights, sources told Reuters.
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Alabama airline worker was sucked into engine with 'bang,' plane filled with passengers shook violently: NTSB
A National Transportation Safety Board investigation of a fatal accident at an airport in Montgomery, Alabama says the worker killed was sucked into a plane’s engine with a “bang”.
Cargo plane almost lands on top of departing Southwest flight at Austin Airport in near-miss
A cargo plane and a commercial jet had a near-miss at Austin Airport after air traffic control (ATC) gave them clearance to use the same runway.FedEx flight 1432 was told to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s Runway 18-Left at 6.40am on Saturday 4 February.As the carrier was preparing to land, Southwest flight 708 was told to use the same runway for takeoff, according to a statement from the US’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).Flight tracking data shows the two aircraft pass very close to each other, with just 308m between them vertically at their closest point.Fedex 767 almost lands on top...
United Airlines and Southwest Airlines Both Have a Big Problem
A crisis could be looming for the airline industry that could leave you stranded.
Southwest Airlines reducing minimum requirements for pilots: report
Southwest Airlines is reportedly cutting the number of hours pilot applicants must have spent flying jets or other turbine-powered aircraft to qualify for jobs.
Spirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) in the "next 30 days or so."
JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport
News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Flying Magazine
FAA Investigates Close-Call Situation at Austin Airport
The FAA and NTSB are looking into the incident as a possible runway incursion. [Credit: Shutterstock]. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are looking into an incident at a Texas airport that potentially put two airliners on the approach end of one runway at the same time. The event took place on Saturday, February 4, at approximately 6:40 a.m. in relative darkness, as sunrise was not until 7:20 a.m.
Couple abandons infant at airline check-in counter
A couple is accused of leaving their infant at an Israeli airport and trying to board a plane after being told their baby would need a ticket to board the flight.
An Airline Passengers' Bill of Rights seeks to make flying feel more humane
After millions of Americans had their holiday plans — and even early January itineraries — ruined by airline computer glitches and severe weather disruptions, a group of senators are moving to pass legislation protecting passengers. Democrat Sens. Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut have introduced...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Many Airlines Will Not Meet U.S. 5G Upgrade Deadline -IATA
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Many airlines will be unable to meet looming U.S. deadlines to retrofit airplane altimeters to ensure they are not susceptible to 5G wireless interference, the world's biggest airline trade body warned authorities, saying it could impact the summer international travel season. In a letter to the Federal Aviation...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
This is the safest seat on an aeroplane, according to an expert
An aviation expert has revealed where the safest seat is on an aeroplane.Writing for CNN Travel, aviation expert Doug Drury shared that “there is no real need to worry about safety when you board a commercial flight,” confirming that “air travel is the safest mode of transport.”According to Mr Drury has imparted his advice about the safest place to sit overall while flying. He told CNN that the middle section of the back row on a plane was the best place to sit, statistically speaking.The expert has analysed TIME research published in 2015. This study looked at aircraft accident data...
Congress considers federal aviation oversight after near collisions
Congress began considering critical aviation legislation on Tuesday in the aftermath of recent close calls involving airline and cargo jets at airports in New York and Texas. Lawmakers celebrated the small number of deaths on airline flights in the United States since a 2009 crash that killed 50 people, but they noted the recent scary incidents.
US News and World Report
Biden Says Airlines Can’t Treat Kids Like 'Piece of Baggage'
(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday harshly criticized U.S. airlines saying they were charging families unfair fees and vowing to implement new consumer protections. "We’ll prohibit airlines from charging $50 round trip for families just to be able sit together," Biden said at his State of the Union address. "Baggage fees are bad enough – airlines can’t treat your child like a piece of baggage."
Comments / 0