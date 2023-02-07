Read full article on original website
Here’s 8 States That Have Longer And Harsher Winters Than Montana
Winter can be brutal here in Montana with lots of wind, snow, and temperatures well below zero. In fact, that alone should be a word of warning for those thinking of moving here from warmer climates. A lot goes into being prepared to live in a state with rough winters...
California ranked best state for scenic walks
Start your pedometer, stretch those legs and put on your comfiest shoes — California is the place to be for a nice afternoon stroll. A new study published by Gambling.com has the Golden State ranked as the best state in America for “long scenic walks.” The study by the betting site found that California is […]
Leland named among most beautiful small towns in US, according to travel magazine
(CBS DETROIT) - A small town in Michigan was named among Travel + Leisure's list of the 20 most beautiful small towns in the United States. The magazine ranked small towns across the country that all have populations under 20,000.Leland, located on Michigan's Leelanau Peninsula, ranked No. 10 on the list. The city's location between Lake Michigan and Lake Leelanau provides beautiful scenery for visitors. It attracts many tourists, especially because of how close it is to the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Here are the towns that made the list: Girdwood (Alaska) Sedona (Arizona)Avalon (California)Palisade (Colorado)Little St. Simons Island (Georgia)Lanai City (Hawaii)Wallace (Idaho) Bardstown (Kentucky) Camden (Maine) Leland (Michigan) Taos (New Mexico)Medora (North Dakota) Joseph (Oregon)Leavenworth (Washington)Bayfield (Wisconsin) Cody (Wyoming) Edenton (North Carolina) Galena (Illinois)Hermann (Missouri) Cape May (New Jersey)For more information on the Travel + Leisure rankings, visit here.
Wyoming Sees 2nd Biggest Drop In Births
Childbirth is declining nationwide but it’s happening faster in Wyoming than in other parts of the country. According to a recent study conducted by the team of analysts at Quote Wizard, they found births have declined by 7% since 2016 nationwide. Add it up and nearly 350,000 fewer children were born in 2020 than in 2016.
Last weekend, two Yellowstone National Park bison bulls migrated all the way to Oklahoma.
Did you know that bison once migrated as much as one thousand miles every year? It’s unfathomable to think about the great range of bison just as recent as one hundred years ago. Go back another hundred years and bison were reported to be in “healthy” population numbers all the way up the east coast.
Family awarded $10.5 million for newlywed beheaded by gate at Utah park
The United States will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist who was killed in a 2020 accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled this week. Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo was decapitated when a metal gate at the park sliced through the passenger door of a car driven by her new husband.Though the amount was substantially less than pursued, attorneys representing the family of Nakajjigo celebrated the judgment, saying it was the largest federal wrongful death verdict in Utah history."By his verdict, Judge Bruce Jenkins has shown the world how the...
Popular Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'most beautiful' US spot
A popular Colorado mountain destination has once again found its way onto a 'most beautiful places' list. Travellers Worldwide recently published their list of 'most beautiful cities in the US in 2023,' and while Telluride isn't quite a city, it snagged the third spot of 19 places. Telluride "is an...
Killing Montana? Drugs Are Taking These Counties One At A Time
Montana has entered a state of crisis. I am scared for our state, our communities, our family, and for our children. The fight against drugs continues to grow throughout the United States, and Montana is continuously seeing an increase in drug-related overdoses as we enter 2023. In just a ten-day...
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS
A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
Iowa’s Contestant on ‘The Bachelor’ Was Almost Sent Home
Last night was episode three of the latest season of 'The Bachelor,' and there was plenty of drama to keep viewers entertained. So far, Iowa-native Mercedes Northup has managed to stay in the game, but last night she almost ended up going home!. At the start of the episode, it...
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends 13 Attorneys
The Wyoming State Bar says 13 attorneys have had their law licenses in Wyoming suspended wby the Wyoming Supreme Court for not paying their annual license fees. The list includes two attorneys from Cheyenne as well as one each from Lander and Casper. Here is the list according to a...
Minnesota Teen Has Slept In His Backyard For 3 Years
He's done it for more than 1,000 nights.
Thinking About Moving to Montana? These 5 States Are Much Better
Thinking about moving to Montana? Before you do, you might want to consider a few other places first. In the past few years, Montana has experienced an influx of new residents. For many that decided to pack their belongings and hit the road for the treasure state, it was a rude awaking. Montana lacks the conveniences and amenities that are found in most other states across the country.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 13 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Oregon
The state of Oregon is somewhere that everyone should experience at least once. This beautiful state is home to some of the most diverse landscapes in the United States, and the scenic spots found here are truly some of the most breathtaking places you’ll ever experience. Whether you’re visiting to experience the gorgeous coastline, the incredible mountains, or the uniquely wonderful city of Portland, you’re bound to have an amazing time. But choosing a home base for your trip can seem like a daunting task; that’s why we’ve made a list of 13 awesome Vrbo vacation rentals throughout the state.
Dog From Texas Found in Colorado and the Story Is Straight Out of a Movie
The dog's microchip led back to his family in Texas.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Pennsylvania Game Commission looking to reintroduce American Marten
(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking to reintroduce a mammal that is rarely seen in the forests of Pennsylvania: the American Marten. The Marten are small and agile members of the weasel family, according to the ZooAmerica website. They prefer mixed wood forests, which provide important prey habitat, protection from predators as well […]
Was This Minnesota Neighbor In The Wrong With Their Snow Removal?
One man went to Reddit to ask if his Minnesota neighbor was in the wrong when shoveling snow off his roof. Living in Minnesota during the winter months definitely comes with its challenges. Some people embrace the snow and create fun snow sculptures for people to pass by and see like one California man did for his first Minnesota winter. Or like Harry Welty in Duluth does every year.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Montana
Located in the Mountain West division of the United States, Montana contains some of the wildest landscapes in the U.S. The fourth-largest state in the country also ranks as the eighth-least populated and third-least densely populated state. Its lack of people and wide open spaces give rise to one of its unofficial nicknames, Big Sky Country. The eastern half of the state features plains, prairies, and badlands. Meanwhile, rugged mountains dominate the state’s western half. Its thousands of rivers crisscross the landscape and flow into multiple watersheds, including the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and Hudson Bay.
