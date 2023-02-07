Read full article on original website
KMOV
Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery store
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bystander caught a man on cell phone video stealing a catalytic converter at a St. Louis grocery store. A woman contacted News 4 about a maroon Jeep following her into a Schnuck’s parking lot on Loughboro in South City. The woman stated she went into the grocery store for 10 minutes, and her catalytic converter was gone when she came out.
edglentoday.com
Bethalto Police Report Four Individuals Face Various Charges
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police reported today the past week has been busy with multiple calls for service and arrests throughout the village. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said this criminal information accounts for just four of the felony-related investigations and arrests Bethalto Officers have made in the past few days.
KMOV
Downtown security guard robbed at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man working security at a downtown St. Louis parking garage was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man working as a security guard at 911 Olive Street saw two men in ski masks casing vehicles in the parking garage just before 11 p.m. The security guard went to his office and called the police.
St. Louis police recruit arrested, charged with stealing from beauty store
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police recruit has been charged with stealing after St. Louis County police say she stole from a beauty store and hit the manager who tried to stop her. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office charged Brittany Hamilton, 33, with one count of...
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys building west of Arnold
A fire destroyed an out building near a home in the 3300 block of E. Romaine Creek west of Arnold. No one was injured in the blaze, Saline Valley Fire Protection Assistant Chief Chris Harris said. The fire was reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, and smoke from the...
Woman charged after video of St. Louis family harassment goes viral
A woman seen harassing a south St. Louis family in a viral video was charged Wednesday in connection with a break-in at the same family's home over a year ago.
KSDK
Woman caught on doorbell camera terrorizing St. Louis family charged with 3 felonies
Kline is currently not in the custody and a warrant has been issued, according to police. The above mug shot is from her arrest on Jan. 5, 2022.
Belleville Police warn about scammers pretending to be family in need of help
The Belleville Police Department has recently received an increase of cases involving financial abuse of elderly people. They posted on its Facebook today about how to handle these scams.
wlds.com
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Looking For Two Wanted Individuals on Greene & Jersey Warrants
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted on outstanding warrants in Jersey & Greene Counties. 33 year old Jeremiah Bowman has ties to both Greene and Calhoun Counties, according to a post from Crime Stoppers. He is being sought for a charge of delivery/possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
myleaderpaper.com
Tools stolen from pickup in Fenton area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a bag filled with tools from a pickup parked outside a home in the 2500 block of Bluff View Drive in the Jefferson County Portion of Fenton. Altogether the bag and tools were valued at about $1,180, police reported.
Police: Thieves nab 4 vehicles within 20 minutes in south St. Louis
After St. Louis police reported 149 cars stolen in a single week, a new wave has begun.
KMOV
St. Louis police officer trainee, former dispatcher arrested for alleged robbery
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis Metropolitan Police trainee has been arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing a beauty supply store. According to charging documents, Brittany Hamilton was arrested on Feb. 6 for a suspected robbery of Parker Beauty supply store. Hamilton was allegedly inside the store and upon...
wlds.com
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Announce Multiple Drug Arrests Over the Last Week
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has announced 5 drug-related arrests over the past week. According to a press release, at 10:28PM on Thursday, a Deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near the Godar Diamond Access area approximately 3 miles north of Hardin. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 39-year old Carissa L. Cawthon of Kampsville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an inadequate exhaust system, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Cawthon was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail where she is currently being held on bond. Cawthon is due in Calhoun County Circuit Court for a first appearance on March 3rd.
WIBW
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man is behind bars after officials in Dickinson Co. busted him with nearly 200 pounds of marijuana, 1,000 mushroom candy bars, and more along I-70. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday, the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputies detected a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle, which led deputies to search the car.
Jefferson County chiropractor, employees convicted of fraud
ST. LOUIS — A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a Jefferson County chiropractor, one current and one former employee of conspiring to commit disability fraud. Vivian Carbone-Hobbs, 60; Christina Barrera, 63; and Clarissa Pogue, 39, were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud the Social Security Administration.
Security guard robbed in St. Louis parking garage
An investigation is underway after two men robbed a security guard overnight in a St. Louis parking garage.
Madison County Record
Railway employee injured when locomotive struck his vehicle during refueling
BELLEVILLE – A railway employee responsible for refueling locomotives claims he was injured when his truck was struck by a train. Plaintiff Virgil Mathias filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against The Alton & Southern Railway Company and The Union Pacific Railroad Company, citing negligence and carelessness.
Murder investigation after police find body in north St. Louis
St. Louis City Police officers thought they were responding to a burglary call in north St. Louis overnight, but the case turned into a murder investigation once officers arrived at the scene and found a dead body.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka Walmart employee thwarts theft
An alert Eureka Walmart employee foiled a pair’s alleged attempt to steal merchandise worth $1,029. The employee simply picked up items the man and woman allegedly had thrown over a fence in the store’s outdoor lawn and garden section before the two could retrieve them, Eureka Police reported.
advantagenews.com
Police: No threat at Bethalto East
Police from numerous agencies were on scene Wednesday at Bethalto East Primary School after someone apparently called in a report of a person with a gun trying to get inside of the school. This began about an hour after all students were dismissed from school. In the end, it was determined there was no threat.
