Arnold, MO

KMOV

Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bystander caught a man on cell phone video stealing a catalytic converter at a St. Louis grocery store. A woman contacted News 4 about a maroon Jeep following her into a Schnuck’s parking lot on Loughboro in South City. The woman stated she went into the grocery store for 10 minutes, and her catalytic converter was gone when she came out.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Bethalto Police Report Four Individuals Face Various Charges

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police reported today the past week has been busy with multiple calls for service and arrests throughout the village. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said this criminal information accounts for just four of the felony-related investigations and arrests Bethalto Officers have made in the past few days.
BETHALTO, IL
KMOV

Downtown security guard robbed at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man working security at a downtown St. Louis parking garage was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man working as a security guard at 911 Olive Street saw two men in ski masks casing vehicles in the parking garage just before 11 p.m. The security guard went to his office and called the police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fire destroys building west of Arnold

A fire destroyed an out building near a home in the 3300 block of E. Romaine Creek west of Arnold. No one was injured in the blaze, Saline Valley Fire Protection Assistant Chief Chris Harris said. The fire was reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, and smoke from the...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Tools stolen from pickup in Fenton area

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a bag filled with tools from a pickup parked outside a home in the 2500 block of Bluff View Drive in the Jefferson County Portion of Fenton. Altogether the bag and tools were valued at about $1,180, police reported.
FENTON, MO
wlds.com

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Announce Multiple Drug Arrests Over the Last Week

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has announced 5 drug-related arrests over the past week. According to a press release, at 10:28PM on Thursday, a Deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near the Godar Diamond Access area approximately 3 miles north of Hardin. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 39-year old Carissa L. Cawthon of Kampsville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an inadequate exhaust system, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Cawthon was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail where she is currently being held on bond. Cawthon is due in Calhoun County Circuit Court for a first appearance on March 3rd.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
WIBW

Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man is behind bars after officials in Dickinson Co. busted him with nearly 200 pounds of marijuana, 1,000 mushroom candy bars, and more along I-70. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday, the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputies detected a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle, which led deputies to search the car.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Madison County Record

Railway employee injured when locomotive struck his vehicle during refueling

BELLEVILLE – A railway employee responsible for refueling locomotives claims he was injured when his truck was struck by a train. Plaintiff Virgil Mathias filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against The Alton & Southern Railway Company and The Union Pacific Railroad Company, citing negligence and carelessness.
BELLEVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka Walmart employee thwarts theft

An alert Eureka Walmart employee foiled a pair’s alleged attempt to steal merchandise worth $1,029. The employee simply picked up items the man and woman allegedly had thrown over a fence in the store’s outdoor lawn and garden section before the two could retrieve them, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
advantagenews.com

Police: No threat at Bethalto East

Police from numerous agencies were on scene Wednesday at Bethalto East Primary School after someone apparently called in a report of a person with a gun trying to get inside of the school. This began about an hour after all students were dismissed from school. In the end, it was determined there was no threat.

