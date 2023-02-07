Read full article on original website
Softball This Weekend
As preseason preparations wind to a close, the Presbyterian College softball team and fifth-year head coach David Williams await the dawn of a brand-new campaign this weekend, welcoming three visiting schools to the Pinnacle Blue Hose Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Weather permitting, the nine-game tournament (with neutral meetings sprinkled throughout) starts off a 12-day period where PC will remain on their home field, officially anointing new facility upgrades at the season’s first pitch tomorrow.
Body found
PHOTOS: Information is made available about a Clinton Police and SLED presence at Josh & Ella Savage Park in Clinton. City of Clinton Investigating a Death Clinton, SC— February 8, 2023 — The City of Clinton Police Department was dispatched to check on a possible medical issue involving an unresponsive male found lying on the ground. Officers responded and located the deceased male. SLED Crime Scene Unit was contacted to assist the police department with the investigation. This appears to be an isolated incident and no known threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, and the department will provide any developments at a later time. ###
It was a great night hearing that sound, and others, re-imagined.
The first time I saw what is now The Jewel of the Midlands, the performing arts space on the second floor of the Newberry Opera House, it was (figuratively) a pigeon coop. The city had stabilized the windows so the pigeons had to roost elsewhere, but there were city offices on the first floor. The first step to making it a theater, again, was moving these to a vacated bank. Then, money was raised, then shows were booked. That all started in 1998.
