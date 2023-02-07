The first time I saw what is now The Jewel of the Midlands, the performing arts space on the second floor of the Newberry Opera House, it was (figuratively) a pigeon coop. The city had stabilized the windows so the pigeons had to roost elsewhere, but there were city offices on the first floor. The first step to making it a theater, again, was moving these to a vacated bank. Then, money was raised, then shows were booked. That all started in 1998.

