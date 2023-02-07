ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA.com

A preview of 2023 Pan African Film & Arts Festival

Gayle Anderson continued her series of Black History Month reports with a preview of the 2023 Pan African Film and Arts Festival taking place Thursday, Feb. 9 through Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles at both the Cinemark Baldwin Hills & XD and Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The PAFF presents and showcases a broad spectrum of Black creative works, particularly those that reinforce positive images and help to destroy negative stereotypes of Africans and African Americans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hollywood Bowl unveils summer season

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Janet Jackson will open the Hollywood Bowl’s summer season, which will also include appearances by The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang and Village People, along with an array of jazz, R&B, soul and classical performances, the Los Angeles Philharmonic announced Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win a trip to Ireland plus tickets to the LA Travel & Adventure Show!

On February 18 and 19th, you can discover thousands of the hottest vacation options from around the world at the LA Travel & Adventure Show. Meet travel experts like Rick Steves, Peter Greenberg and Pauline Frommer, and get access to dozens of travel workshops and seminars. Our partners at the LA Travel & Adventure Show are furnishing not only a chance to win tickets to the show, but a week-long trip to Ireland. Complete and submit the form below for your chance to win four tickets to the LA Travel & Adventure Show taking place February 18th and 19th at the Los Angeles Convention Center. But that’s not all — the winner also receives a “Taste O’Ireland” vacation package for two including round-trip airfare to Dublin, daily breakfast, 7 days of touring Ireland with experienced guides and much, much more. A truly fantastic opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The XVIII Best Wings In Los Angeles

Today you earn your wings. The very best chicken wings in Los Angeles, a city literally named for tasteful winged creatures. Here you’ll find Cambodian, Caribbean, and Thai wings. al pastor, garam masala, and mole wings. Buffalo, Korean fried chicken, wood-smoked wings… and Flamin’ Hot Cheeto-dusted wings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh

Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters extinguish huge strip mall fire in Hollywood

A structure fire was reported at a strip mall at 6383 W. Yucca Street at Cahuenga Blvd. at about 2 a.m. Thursday.Eighty-one firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 90 minutes, according to the L.A. Fire Dept.A 7-Eleven store is attached to a laundromat in the one-story strip mall building. The store sustained major damage. The fire is believed to have started in the laundromat, according to the LAFD. The fire spread through a shared attic.The fire re-ignited at least twice, and firefighters remained on scene dousing hot spots.No injuries were reported.Cahuenga was expected to remain closed between Franklin Ave. and Hollywood Blvd. for several hours Thursday morning.    Surrounding buildings, including a hotel, were not damaged. Some students were evacuated from a dormitory at a nearby arts academy.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

NYC lifting COVID vaccine mandate Friday: What it means

NEW YORK -- New York City is ending its COVID vaccine mandate for city workers this Friday. The mandate led to protests, lawsuits and hundreds of city employees losing their jobs. In the end, 96% of city workers got vaccinated. Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement Monday, saying the mandate helped keep New Yorkers safe.Read More: Mayor Adams announces end to COVID vaccine mandate for city workers, but fired employees will not get back pay"This is the right moment for this decision. I continue to urge every New Yorker to get vaccinated, get boosted, and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and those around them," the mayor added. So what message does this send as we leave the emergency phase of the pandemic? Dr. Martine Hackett, professor of public health at Hofstra University, spoke with us to explain. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA.com

Disney’s ‘Frozen’ musical arrives in Orange County

The Tony®-nominated Best Musical “Frozen” has made its way to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. Annie Rose Ramos was live at the theater with a special preview of the magical show. For more information and tickets, visit scfta.org. This aired on the KTLA...
COSTA MESA, CA
Robb Report

A Proposed City Ordinance Could Decimate Outdoor Dining in LA

It’s been almost three years since the start of the pandemic in the United States, yet the country’s reckoning with outdoor dining continues apace. This time, the saga is playing out in Los Angeles, where the city has proposed an outdoor-dining ordinance that has restaurant owners outraged, according to the Los Angeles Times. Up until now, the Al Fresco program had allowed restaurants to expand their operations, but the new law might undo some of that work, costing businesses thousands of dollars as they navigate city bureaucracy. “The pandemic alfresco permit was the most thoughtful working program this city has ever offered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Housing Authority of LA Buys 85-Unit Apartment Portfolio for $38MM

In an effort to create more affordable housing options, The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles is buying up more apartment properties. According to a fourth quarter multifamily market report from Kidder Mathews, the HACLA recently purchased two apartment properties totaling 85 units for $38 million, or $447,059 per unit. The properties, LA1440 & LA1446, were sold by HEV Holdings LLC, the report shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bcchspatriotpost.com

Los Angeles County and City Officials Declare Emergency Situation for Homeless Population

Homelessness in Los Angeles has become more visible over time. Homelessness was always a well-known issue, but you couldn’t see how bad it was. Often, when you can’t see or experience an issue, you don’t connect with it or care. This is due to the news or the government choosing to ignore the issue and not show it to the public in its entirety. They only give you numbers or show you pictures but never tell you how they’re going to fix the problem.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles County COVID-19 hospitalizations spike upward

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals jumped back over 700 Wednesday, while health officials reported 1,105 new COVID-19 infections and 18 more virus-related deaths. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,684,945. The daily case numbers released by the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Elle

Monterey Park Has Always Been a Safe Haven for My Family. It Makes the Recent Shooting Even More Devastating.

Monterey Park, California, and the surrounding San Gabriel Valley has been my parents’ home ever since they came to this country. They both left Hong Kong after the 1965 Hart-Celler Immigration Act opened up opportunities to emigrate, and chose Monterey Park because of what scholars call chain migration: immigrants from one area following each other to a particular destination. Essentially, my parents heard rumors from other Hong Kongers that “there are a lot of Chinese people” in Monterey Park, which meant job opportunities, social networks, and possibly, access to good food—an effect that led to a historic demographic shift in the area during the 1980s. The ethnoburb—coined by professor and researcher Wei Li as suburban ethnic clusters of residential areas and business districts in American metropolitan areas—was their first and final destination.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents

A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
ALHAMBRA, CA

