A band that really collaborates? That's Galore

Galores’s four members — bassist Ava Rosen, guitarist Britta Leijonflycht, guitarist Griffin Jones and drummer Hannah Smith — embody the spirit of a true musical collective. Courtesy of Galore

Many bands preach the virtues of collaboration and cooperation, but few practice those dynamics as virtuously as the San Francisco four-piece outfit Galore.

With multiple songwriters and vocalists, sinuous intersecting harmonies and an intensely communal creative process, Galore — bassist Ava Rosen, guitarist Britta Leijonflycht, guitarist Griffin Jones and drummer Hannah Smith — embodies the spirit of a true musical collective.

Yet that cohesiveness has less to do with some high-minded egalitarian ideals than having a good time.

“If someone has a problem with a song, then it’s just less fun to play it together,” said Jones. “It’s kind of as simple as that.”

Outside of Leijonflycht, who hails from Woodland (Yolo County), all the members of Galore grew up in the Bay Area, and they crossed paths through various local music connections. During a series of impromptu musical get-togethers, it became immediately evident that the quartet had a unique synchronicity.

“It seemed pretty clear from the onset that we should all make music together,” said Jones. “We all played in other projects, but when we would meet up, just even for fun, the creative process felt very intentional — like there was this great vibe and it seemed obvious that we should start a band.”

That joy and camaraderie is evident in Galore’s latest release, a five-song EP called “Blush” that was released in December. A collection of jangly, breezy indie rock tracks, “Blush” feels warm and inviting, the product of a band assured of its exclusive talents. “Blush” also represents an assuring step forward from the band’s debut, which was a more direct and endearingly punkish affair.

“I think we were consciously intending to make more distinct sounds for this record,” said Rosen. “We wanted to play with overdubs and layers and add more textures, instead of having just this straight-up four-piece band sound.”

Although just five songs, the EP is a clear example of the band’s considerable talents. Rosen penned the album opener, “New Living,” an ambling, peaceful number about the importance of moving on and embracing the present day.

“It’s really about accepting certain relationships naturally falling away and being OK with that,” said Rosen. “The pandemic really made that clear. Some of my relationships were so important in helping me manage everything and with some, I was just like, ‘Maybe I’ll see you around.’”

The follow-up track, “Jackpot,” is a whirring, transfixing piece, buoyed by the soft humming of a keyboard and Leijonflycht’s cooing vocal delivery. Leijonflycht said the song dated back to recording sessions for the first album and was originally about 1960s television game shows.

“I changed it up a little bit, because I watched a lot of ‘The Monkees’ television show during the pandemic,” said Leijonflycht. “But it’s still about television from that time period.”

Jones wrote “Ladders,” perhaps the most beautifully somnambulant song on the EP. Filled with Byrds-style harmonies and Velvet Underground-type chord changes, “Ladders” feels timeless and placeless, a remnant of the ’60s counterculture floating in today’s ether. In addition to recalling those legendary bands, Galore also evokes Bay Area acts such as the Mantles and the Aislers Set — groups that the members all count as major influences.

With the pandemic rendering them unable to tour behind their first album, the members of Galore said they’re eager to perform their songs live. They recently played as part of a stacked bill alongside Tony Molina and Kids On A Crime Spree at the newly renovated 4 Star Theatre on Clement Street, and on Feb. 9 they are set to open for Canadian indie rockers Ducks LTD and San Francisco janglepop heroes Chime School at the Knockout.

They are currently mapping out a plan for a tour of the West Coast and hope to add some more local dates in the near future. They are also putting together material for a new full-length album, although that process will likely be lengthy, as the band is working around Smith’s busy grad school schedule.

The band members all seem content to take their time on that effort, not wanting to rush anything. Besides, that just means more time together honing their craft.

“I love making music together in this band,” said Jones. “We all come in with ideas, but in the end, we know that it’s going to be created as part of this group effort. That’s kind of our guiding principle.”