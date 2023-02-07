ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Columbiana EMA East Palestine 'Safe Re-entry Plan'

East Palestine officials announced at Wednesday's news conference that people returning to their homes must follow the below plan posted by the Columbiana County EMA:. INCLUDES TAGGART, ALICE, E. MAIN, WOOD, GARFIELD, & OAK ST. ALL SIDE STREETS BETWEEN THOSE MENTIONED ABOVE INCLIUDING PLEASANT DR. IF ENTERING FROM NORTH ON...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
ellwoodcity.org

Northeast Candle Company Moving Retail Location

According to its social media post, The Northeast Candle Company is moving to a new storefront on 5th Street. The Northeast Candle Co. retail store will now be located at 233 Fifth Street, next to Shop at the Underpass. The post advises that more details are to come as they...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WKYC

'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Joint statement on end of East Palestine evacuation

NOTE: Below is a media statement issued by Ohio and Pennsylvania:. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, East Palestine Fire Chief and Incident Commander Keith Drabick, and local, state, and federal officials representing both states announced today that evacuated residents in and around East Palestine can now safely return home.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine derailment: Wednesday morning update

As the sun rises over the village of East Palestine on Wednesday, there is still no answer to resident’s question: “When can I go back to my home or business?”. Investigators looking into the chemical train crash and fire of last Friday said at a press briefing late Tuesday that they are still monitoring air quality and are evaluating that data before ordering an end to the mandatory evacuation zone around the crash site.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine updates air quality info

EPA officials unveiled updates Tuesday on the air quality in East Palestine and throughout the Mahoning Valley. In the past 24 hours, 21 News received dozens of complaints about the smell of chemicals in the air. The EPA tells us they're continuing to pay close attention to those air levels in and around the area.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Mingo Junction Fire Dept. assisting after Ohio train derailment disaster

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Mingo Junction Fire Department in Jefferson County is lending a hand to neighboring Columbiana County following the massive train derailment that happened in East Palestine over the weekend, according to their Facebook page. The department is offering mutual aid through the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Emergency Response Plan. Firefighters and […]
MINGO JUNCTION, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy