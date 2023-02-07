Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
Related
WFMJ.com
Mahoning County treasurer provides answers to property tax payment errors on website
The first half of real estate taxes deadline isn't until March 10 in Mahoning County, but some people who live in Poland looking to pay in advance, were shocked to see their properties listed as delinquent. A Poland resident--who did not want to be identified--discovered the status of her property...
WFMJ.com
Valley leaders and first responders review safety plans to prepare for derailments
Since the East Palestine train derailment, there's a new fear in the minds of city leaders, as they count the number of railroad crossings and acknowledge Norfolk Southern train routes running through neighborhoods across the Mahoning Valley. Several surrounding communities said it's an "eye-opener," as Norfolk Southern's train route runs...
WFMJ.com
Community Action Agency offers vouchers to East Palestine derailment victims
The Community Action Agency of Columbiana County has announced that it is distributing $25 vouchers to those from households affected by the train derailment in East Palestine. The vouchers can be redeemed at the Columbiana, Lisbon and Rogers Save A Lot stores in the county, according to Thomas Andrews, CAACC’s...
WFMJ.com
Columbiana EMA East Palestine 'Safe Re-entry Plan'
East Palestine officials announced at Wednesday's news conference that people returning to their homes must follow the below plan posted by the Columbiana County EMA:. INCLUDES TAGGART, ALICE, E. MAIN, WOOD, GARFIELD, & OAK ST. ALL SIDE STREETS BETWEEN THOSE MENTIONED ABOVE INCLIUDING PLEASANT DR. IF ENTERING FROM NORTH ON...
ellwoodcity.org
Northeast Candle Company Moving Retail Location
According to its social media post, The Northeast Candle Company is moving to a new storefront on 5th Street. The Northeast Candle Co. retail store will now be located at 233 Fifth Street, next to Shop at the Underpass. The post advises that more details are to come as they...
East Palestine residents face concerns upon return following train derailment
People in East Palestine, Ohio, still have a lot of concerns after the evacuation order was lifted -- the food, the water and their animals.
'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
Residents, staff of East Palestine nursing home staying at Monaca hotel after train derailment
They are making the most out of the situation.
WFMJ.com
Joint statement on end of East Palestine evacuation
NOTE: Below is a media statement issued by Ohio and Pennsylvania:. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, East Palestine Fire Chief and Incident Commander Keith Drabick, and local, state, and federal officials representing both states announced today that evacuated residents in and around East Palestine can now safely return home.
Ohio train derailment: Lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as East Palestine plaintiffs seek damages
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A lawsuit has now been filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as plaintiffs in the case seek damages connected to the East Palestine train derailment in Columbiana County. The lawsuit says the derailment “was caused by the negligence of defendants in the operation of the subject...
WFMJ.com
Evacuation order lifted for East Palestine residents after train derailment
The evacuation order for East Palestine residents has officially been lifted. During a press conference Wednesday evening, East Palestine Fire Chief, Keith Drabick announced that after air monitoring throughout Tuesday night, it has been determined safe for residents to return home. "With the full support of Governor DeWine, I am...
WFMJ.com
Farm owner concerned about contamination of well and nearby creek
Leslie Run Creek gently babbles its way south out of East Palestine into nearby Negley, eventually into the Ohio River. "You jump on a kayak and there's a bald eagle, they'll follow you down through there," says Russell Murphy, who lives less than a mile away. Murphy knows it well.
Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees
Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine derailment: Wednesday morning update
As the sun rises over the village of East Palestine on Wednesday, there is still no answer to resident’s question: “When can I go back to my home or business?”. Investigators looking into the chemical train crash and fire of last Friday said at a press briefing late Tuesday that they are still monitoring air quality and are evaluating that data before ordering an end to the mandatory evacuation zone around the crash site.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine updates air quality info
EPA officials unveiled updates Tuesday on the air quality in East Palestine and throughout the Mahoning Valley. In the past 24 hours, 21 News received dozens of complaints about the smell of chemicals in the air. The EPA tells us they're continuing to pay close attention to those air levels in and around the area.
WTOV 9
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
Local school district collecting water for Ohio town affected by train derailment
SALINEVILLE, Ohio -Southern Local School District and supporters are pitching in to aid the village of East Palestine by collecting water for displaced residents. Southern Local High School Athletic Director Robert Shansky said the school’s Varsity Club is organizing the effort, and cases of bottled water are being gathered at the high school and elementary […]
Mingo Junction Fire Dept. assisting after Ohio train derailment disaster
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Mingo Junction Fire Department in Jefferson County is lending a hand to neighboring Columbiana County following the massive train derailment that happened in East Palestine over the weekend, according to their Facebook page. The department is offering mutual aid through the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Emergency Response Plan. Firefighters and […]
WFMJ.com
Update on air testing after being told folks in the former no go zone are safe to go home, East Palestine
Although people were told it's safe to go home, some residents are still worried about how safe their homes really are. Ohio's Governor gathered experts to answer residents questions. They talked about tests of air in the former no go zone and long term monitoring. WFMJ News has requested the...
WFMJ.com
Officials hold final press briefing (for now) on East Palestine aftermath
"It's been a long five days," said East Palestine mayor Trent Conaway with a sigh. For many folks in his village, life is being marked in two halves. Before the train disaster and after. "I have to make them go home at this point to make sure they get enough...
Comments / 0