Bakersfield Now
Heated debate on student gender identity takes place in KHSD board meeting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Gender identity was a topic teachers, students, and parents discussed in the latest Kern High School Board meeting. Most of it centered around the question: Do teachers need to inform parents about their child's gender identity?. This topic has made national headlines, recently in the...
Bakersfield Now
Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services hosts Crisis Intervention meeting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff's Office, and health members all participated in a meeting to work together with health advocates and better the mental health crisis in the community. This has risen to become a very important topic here in Kern County. The program...
Bakersfield Now
Hands-on learning, sports, and many other programs for students at Kern Resource Center
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Despite being open for less than six months, a not-for-profit resource center prides itself as an alternative Christian education with values that coincide with the biblical community to train up the next generation of students; while paving the way for families to take back control of their children's education.
Bakersfield Now
Team SOKCS: Local high school leaders to hold sock toss to benefit the Open Door Network
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — A group of high school leaders will be holding a halftime sock toss on Thursday night's California State University Bakersfield men's basketball game. The group calls themselves Team SOKCS, pronounced socks, which stands for "Socks on Kern County Soles," represent Dignity Health and are among...
Bakersfield Now
Celebrating National Pizza Day in Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Have you been craving pizza? Well there's no better day than today to indulge because it is National Pizza Day. There are approximately 61,269 pizzerias in the United States alone, and dozens of those are here in Kern County. Here are a list of pizzerias...
Bakersfield Now
Tuesday's with Kern County Public Health Services
Every other Tuesday, Eyewitness News Mornings speaks with Kern County Public Health Services on important topics people all across Kern County need to know about to stay happy and healthy. 2023 is the year to be grounded in health and that is the message Public Health Services is pushing to...
Bakersfield Now
Girl Scouts taking over streets of Kern County selling cookies
It's one of the best seasons of the year... we're talking about Girl Scout Cookie season. Girl Scout Troops all across the county are hitting the streets, grocery stores, and wherever they can to get you to buy a box of the latest flavors and old favorites. The most popular...
Bakersfield Now
CalFresh Emergency Allotments end, food bank demands expected to increase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — If you receive CalFresh benefits, you are going to notice a decrease in the amount you are receiving soon. CalFresh Emergency Allotments are coming to an end this February, so those who rely on those benefits might have to start looking elsewhere for assistance. Emergency allotments...
Bakersfield Now
4 teens arrested for organized retail crime, accused of stealing over $250,000 of alcohol
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Four teenagers were arrested in Kern County after being accused of stealing over $250,000 worth of alcohol from Rite Aids throughout California. CHP said on February 8, 2023, at around 10:15 a.m., a CHP officer saw a blue Chevrolet Equinox that matched the description of...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield native Rylee Price commits to CSUB Softball
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield College (BC) softball infielder, Rylee Price, has committed to play for Cal State Bakersfield (CSUB) for the 2023-2024 season. Price graduated from Independence High School in 2021, and finished as an All-American in her freshman year at BC, leading the Renegades to the CCCAA Championship Tournament. In her first season at BC she recorded 58 hits and 11 home runs.
Bakersfield Now
Eagle Mountain Casino job fair set for Feb. 22 in Porterville, over 100 positions open
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Get those resumes ready because in two weeks, Eagle Mountain Casino will hold a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Porterville, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Applicants should dress to impress and they are asked to bring resumes with past work history. It...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County residents have mixed reviews on Hulu docuseries 'Killing County'
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “They're supposed to be people who protect us and it doesn’t seem that way," said Laisah Loaisiga. These are just some of Loaisiga’s thoughts after watching Hulu’s new docuseries, "Killing County." The series highlights a handful of Kern County families whose...
Bakersfield Now
Teen arrested in Tulare County following school shooting threat
OROSI, Calif. (FOX26) — A teenager is now behind bars after the Tulare County Sheriff's Office says he threatened to shoot up El Monte Middle School in Orosi. Deputies say the 13-year-old boy sent an e-mail threatening to shoot staff members and students. Deputies contacted the boy at his...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Search for 2 alleged suspects for Plaza Motel shooting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police said they are looking for two people, accused of shooting a man at the Plaza Motel early Tuesday morning. According to Bakersfield police, on February 7th, 2023, at around 2:04 a.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Union Avenue, at the Plaza Motel.
Bakersfield Now
Edwards Air Force Base bringing more energy to state with historic solar farm
Edwards Air Force Base has made history by collaborating with a private industry to create a new solar facility sitting over 4,000 acres. The multimillion-dollar project will be able to produce up to 1,300 megawatts of power for the state. This is enough to power 238,000 homes across the state all while displacing 320,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.
Bakersfield Now
Human skeletal remains found under Chester Avenue bridge
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Human skeletal remains were found under the Chester Avenue bridge Wednesday night. Bakersfield police said on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, officers were called to the riverbed near the 4200 block of Chester Avenue regarding a report of located human skeletal remains. Police said officers found...
Bakersfield Now
UPDATE: Missing Bakersfield elderly man found safe near Mojave
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (FEB. 7 2:30 P.M.):. CHP Mojave told Eyewitness News that last night, the CHP-Bakersfield Communications Center was notified Mr. William Phillips, of Bakersfield was missing. CHP said Phillips was believed to be in the area of Mojave. Officials said at around 11:53 p.m., Mojave...
Bakersfield Now
Residents say local construction site is causing a safety hazard in community
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two separate construction sites, located between Stockdale Hwy and South Real Road, are raising safety concerns with nearby residents. Residents say both sites have no fencing blocking the area off from trespassers. Nearly every day, homeless people and children on their way to school pass...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Man found shot in front yard in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield police is looking for the person responsible for shooting and hurting a man in east Bakersfield Monday night. According to police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 7:41 p.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, south of California Avenue.
Bakersfield Now
Kern firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire in Taft Wednesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County firefighter crews were called Wednesday night to a reinforced structure fire at a large strip mall in Taft and prevented further damages to businesses in the area, according to fire officials. Around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to the 400 block...
