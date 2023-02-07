BELOIT—The Beloit Club and Ironworks Golf Academy has announced that both Mike Tabbert, director of instruction and Pamela Saladino, LPGA certified instructor, have been recognized for their work, dedication and leadership in youth instruction and player development. Mike Tabbert is the recipient of the 2023 Wisconsin PGA Youth Player Development Award. The award recognizes a WPGA professional who has displayed extraordinary contributions and achievements in youth player development, shown growth...

