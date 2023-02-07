Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Labcorp to pay $19M settlement for allegations under False Claims Act
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Justice says Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings will pay the U.S. $19 million to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act. Labcorp is one of the largest providers for clinical laboratory services. The USDOJ says Labcorp allegedly submitted false...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Medical real estate company purchases Columbia treatment center for $31M
A Nashville-based medical real estate company has purchased a Columbia cancer treatment center for $31 million. First Citizens Bank recently announced that its Healthcare Finance group provided $31.2 million to Montecito Medical Real Estate to finance its purchase of a treatment center leased to South Carolina Oncology Associates, according to a news release.
abccolumbia.com
Mortgage rates rising in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Mortgage rates are on the rise again in the United States. The average 30 year mortgage rate jumped to 6.12% for the week which is only up 3/100 of a percent from the previous week. That rise marks a reversal of the downward trend mortgage rates...
WYFF4.com
Caregiver in South Carolina sentenced for putting patient in headlock, hitting patient in head, AG says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Aformer caregiver at a Clinton, South Carolina, facility has been sent to prison after investigators say she put a patient in a headlock and hit the victim in the head, according to the South Carolina Attorney General. Ursula M. Davis, 54, pleaded guilty to one...
abccolumbia.com
AAA: Increase in jobs may lead to higher gas prices
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— While gas prices have remained steady in the past week, experts are concerned that could change with recent job news. The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, which means the unemployment rate fell to 3.4% hitting a level not seen since 1969. Experts from AAA...
abccolumbia.com
Support from Meals on Wheels is increasing in the Midlands; Currently a waitlist
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The number of seniors in the Midlands needing support from Meals on Wheels is increasing. There is currently a long waitlist for Meals on Wheels, according to Senior Resources. Senior Resources says its Meals on Wheels program is currently serving over 600 clients a day with...
Soda City Biz WIRE
LRADAC’s Jeremy Martin becomes a member of the National Institute on Drug Abuse’s Clinical Trials Network Community Representative Council
Jeremy Martin, LRADAC’s Vice President of Treatment and Intervention, has been selected as one of 16 inaugural members of the National Institute on Drug Abuse’s Clinical Trials Network Community Representative Council (CIRCL). As a new entity of the CIRCL, Martin, along with other national representatives, will work with a diverse group of agencies, organizations, and individuals/families with lived experiences to inform the research agenda of the 16 Clinical Trials Network (CTN) nodes and discuss the state of drug addiction, treatment, and prevention across the nation.
abccolumbia.com
Developers discuss Phase 1 of Richland Mall property
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Economic Report breakfast began with a review of the 2022 Richland County Economic Development Report. County leaders say it shows a successful industrial year. Many in attendance were eager to hear from Southeastern Development, owners of the Richland Mall location in Forest Acres, who closed on the mall around a month ago.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Administrator reports on safety, upgrades at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — After growing concerns of safety and staffing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown reports that changes are on the way. Brown held a press conference to discuss safety, staffing, retention, and upgrades at the center. Recently, five detainees at...
abccolumbia.com
Newberry Sheriff’s Office warns public about bond payment scam
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay alert to scams that have circulated recently. Authorities say official looking texts are being sent from an alleged bond company using the address of the Sheriff’s Office to pay bonds for offenses. The scammers...
South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID mix-ups
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Edgefield County woman is having problems with medication mix-ups and misdiagnoses because she shares the same information as another woman. “So, what happens if something should happen to me out there in that street and my children are not there, or my family members are not there, and they […]
abccolumbia.com
Richland Mall development plans announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Plans to update the Richland County Mall property are in the works. The site in Forest Acres was purchased by Southeastern Developers about a month ago. During a community breakfast yesterday, developers said phase one could take a few years, but will start within the next...
abccolumbia.com
Honda recalls thousands of vehicles due to faulty backup cameras
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Honda is recalling more than 114,000 2018 to 2020 Fit Hatchbacks and 2019 to 2022 HRV SUV’s. According to the company, the vehicles backup camera display may not work when it’s in reverse. The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit...
abccolumbia.com
Americans to spend $26 billion for Valentine’s Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and Americans plan to spend nearly $26 billion on the holiday. That’s according to a survey from the National Retail Federation. On average, most people said they will spend about $192. That’s up from $175 last year....
wach.com
Dangerous drugs resembling children's vitamins circulating through Newberry County
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Dangerous drugs that look like children's vitamins are now being sold on the streets in Newberry according to the Newberry County Sheriff's office. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office colorful vitamin sized fentanyl were confiscated during a traffic stop on Tuesday. During the same...
abccolumbia.com
Irmo Mayor Barry Walker elected President of the Lexington County Municipal Association
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)—Irmo Mayor Barry Walker was unanimously elected President of the Lexington County Municipal Association (LCMA) on Jan. 26. He previously served as President of the organization. The LCMA serves as the collective voice to the County Council and SC State Legislature and represents 16 municipalities in Lexington...
WIS-TV
FBI warns of scams ahead of Valentine’s Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI Columbia field office is warning people of potential romantic scams ahead of Valentine’s Day. FBI specialist Kevin M. Wheeler stated scammers will try to swindle people online who are looking for companionship this time of year. According to annual data collected by the...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Jewish Federation to raise emergency relief funds for Turkey and Syria
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Jewish Federation has partnered with Jewish Federations of North America to launch an earthquake relief fund to support recovery efforts in Turkey and Syria. The partnership comes after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake impacted southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria earlier this week. More than 12,000...
abccolumbia.com
Richland leaders to discuss detention center after inmate killed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County leaders are discussing the issues at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center today after an inmate was killed last month. County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright will speak at the Community Center on Hampton Street at 1 p.m. Deputies say five inmates...
abccolumbia.com
City of Cayce passes new alarm ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce passed a new alarm ordinance during their monthly council meeting on Jan. 25. The ordinance has been enacted to reduce false alarms and direct law enforcement towards more crucial efforts such as patrols to reduce burglaries, traffic collisions, driving under the influence (DUI) incidents and other initiatives.
