Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Record
Cañon City Council Seeks Members to Complete Cañon City Water Committee
Letters of Interest are being accepted for the following positions: one (1) Fremont County ditch or agriculture representative, one (1) water recreation/conservation representative, one (1) development representative, and three (3) Fremont County residents at least one of which must be a Cañon City resident. The current City Council seeks individuals who are willing to contribute the necessary time, expertise, and energy to assist the current Council review, evaluate, and make recommendations concerning all legislative water issues including, but not limited to development, regulations, water quality and quantity, and conservation.
KKTV
New construction plan for apartments in Colorado Springs moves forward
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two neighborhoods on the west side of Colorado Springs may have a new view soon. A section of land between The Mountain Shadows and The Navigator neighborhoods could soon be filled with more than 300 new townhouses, businesses, and two-story buildings. This was the center...
Controversial Garden of the Gods project could disturb bighorn sheep herd
The Colorado Springs Planning Commission is scheduled to review Wednesday slightly tweaked plans to build high-density housing and commercial space along Garden of the Gods Road — this after the City Council denied the controversial project in September 2021. The city's rejection of the proposed redevelopment of a partially vacant 125-acre office complex at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road was upheld by a district judge last May 20, but Nevada-based developer 2424 GOTG LLC appealed, a process that is ongoing with the Colorado Court...
Daily Record
Cañon City Council continues to mull proposed trespass penalty ordinance
The Cañon City Council has heard the outcry of citizens who want action taken against those who trespass on their property. Now, officials are looking at an option that could send repeat offenders to jail. City council members on Wednesday discussed a proposed trespass penalty ordinance during their regular...
Latest designs released of Pueblo Amtrak Station
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Amtrak Station is making headway in its development process. The latest designs and concept plans were presented at Monday night’s City Council meeting. The rail station’s project manager presented a timeline to describe where in the process this design is and he said they are still in the early phases. […]
fremontcountycrusader.com
More Haggling Takes Place in Florence City Council Meeting
From a complaint over police procedure in an arrest to alley access to spending taxpayer money for birthday cards and gift cards, several disgruntled citizens started the Florence City Council meeting with a bang on Monday, Feb. 6, followed by one organization asking for funds to keep their business open until the end of the month when it is scheduled to close because of the lack of funds.
Daily Record
Junior Fossil Program/PaleoZONE Workshops announced at the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center
The Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History, in partnership with the Western Interior. Paleontological Society, is excited to present PaleoZONE workshops for children ages 10-14 years old on Feb. 18. The registration fee is $5 per child (cash or check only). Space is limited so registration is required and will need to be done in-person at the museum.
coloradosun.com
Colorado libraries keep closing for meth contamination. Is it their problem to solve?
Librarians will tell you the role of public libraries hasn’t changed — they’ve always been a community space open to all, with a mission to educate and serve. What changes is the world outside, and whatever is going on in society, will go on in the library. The rise in homelessness, untreated mental illness and drug use have forced libraries to adapt, from extensive staff training in how to de-escalate outbursts to hiring social workers and security guards.
solarindustrymag.com
293 MW Sun Mountain Solar Comes Online in Pueblo
Lightsource bp, Xcel Energy and McCarthy Building Companies have completed the 293 MW Sun Mountain solar project in Pueblo, Colo. The project, which is Lightsource bp’s second in the city with power sales to Xcel, represents a cumulative half billion-dollar private investment in Colorado’s clean power infrastructure. Sun Mountain was part of Xcel Energy’s 2018 resource plan and supports the company’s current Colorado Energy Plan, which is expected to provide electricity from approximately 80% renewable sources and reduce carbon emissions 85% by 2030, while maintaining affordable and reliable service for customers.
KKTV
84 people displaced after water main break in apartments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -84 people have to find another place to live for at least the next few months. Skyview Apartment residents were given 72 hours notice to leave their building after a water main break. Residents told 11News they are upset with how the apartment management has handled...
84 families still displaced in Pueblo following water main breaks
According to the property manager, several water main breaks occurred under the back of the building
Pueblo Police receive grant for behavioral health
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has received a grant award from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) for Peace Officers Behavioral Health Support Funds. According to PPD, the total grant is $99,464 to provide behavioral health services to peace officers and co-responder community response services. Currently, PPD has 23 sworn and civilian […]
City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, the City of Pueblo will be under a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency. According to the Office of the Mayor, this order is due to the National Weather Service predicting low temperatures this week. The National Weather Service said a weather system will spread snow across the The post City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7 appeared first on KRDO.
10 Colorado Springs Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Colorado Springs, CO. - While the Springs is the second-largest city in Colorado, it doesn't take a backseat to the state's capital and largest city, Denver, when it comes to career opportunities.
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard
A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there. Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.
Shelter in place lifted north of Cripple Creek, CR1 open
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 2/8/2023 10:47 p.m. (CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The shelter in place north of Cripple Creek has been lifted, according to TCSO, and County Road 1 is now back open in both directions. The shelter in place order was put into effect to keep locals off the limited number of routes that emergency crews […]
Local VA battles staffing challenges, spends millions on outside services
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nine years ago, reports of veterans dying while waiting for care led to a big shake-up within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or VA. That crisis was largely resolved, but today the VA faces other serious challenges, like a shortage of staff in Southern Colorado where the veteran population The post Local VA battles staffing challenges, spends millions on outside services appeared first on KRDO.
Big delays on SB I-25 into downtown Denver due to police activity Wednesday
Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said drivers in the express lane cannot get into downtown and are having to transition onto SB I-25, which is gridlocked as of 9:15 a.m.
Daily Record
Program offers Fremont County parents tips for raising gifted children
The Cañon City Gifted and Talented Education program partnered with the regional parent advocacy affiliate group Lower Arkansas River Affiliate of the Colorado Association of Gifted and Talented to bring resources for raising a gifted child to Fremont County parents. The resources were presented on Tuesday night by Tracy...
Comments / 1