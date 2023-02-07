LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO