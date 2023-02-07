Read full article on original website
New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
Tuscumbia 17-year-old indicted for capital murder
Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments in 2021.
WAFF
3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
FOUND: Madison County Sheriff searching for elderly man they say has memory issues
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating an elderly man who suffers fro severe memory loss and possible Alzheimer's.
Police officers buy Florence man new bike after his was stolen
Devon Keith told News 19 that biking has been his main method of transportation for more than two years.
WAFF
Man hit, killed by truck on I-65 in Limestone Co.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man getting out of his car after a previous crash was hit and killed on I-65 in Limestone County on Tuesday night. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, the man was walking across northbound lanes of the interstate shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 7 when he was struck by a semi-truck.
Tuscumbia man charged with fentanyl possession
A man in Tuscumbia was charged with possessing fentanyl Wednesday, according to local law enforcement officials.
Trial set for one of three men in 2019 Ardmore murder
Khalib Holden, Adrian Miguel Lopez and Quintin Sincere Courtney were all charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery for the death of 72-year-old Diane Ferguson Ballard.
wcbi.com
Three arrested in Decatur, accused of using stolen identities to make fake copies for immigrants
Three people were charged with trafficking stolen identities that authorities said they were using to make fake copies for undocumented immigrants.
Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office suspends search for missing man
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it has suspended the search for a missing man after three-and-a-half days.
WAFF
Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.
Shoals man indicted for murder by Lauderdale County Grand Jury in father’s death
Deputies then went inside the house, where they found 66-year-old Donald Edward Goode on the living room floor with an "apparent" knife wound to his neck. He was already dead, according to authorities.
WHNT-TV
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
Mississippi man arrested for stealing money, prescription drugs from elderly woman, police say
A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly stealing over $1,000 and prescription medicine from an elderly woman. The Corinth Police report that on Saturday, Feb. 4, an officer responded to a residence on W. 5th Street regarding an elderly lady wanting to report money and medication being stolen. The...
WAFF
A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers with the Moulton Police...
