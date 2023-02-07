ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtva.com

New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
FULTON, MS
WAFF

3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Man hit, killed by truck on I-65 in Limestone Co.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man getting out of his car after a previous crash was hit and killed on I-65 in Limestone County on Tuesday night. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, the man was walking across northbound lanes of the interstate shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 7 when he was struck by a semi-truck.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wcbi.com

Itawamba County deputies respond to attempted kidnapping call

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s department is investigating an attempted kidnapping. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Facebook page, it was around 5:45 Monday evening when deputies responded to a call about an attempted child abduction. The release said the attempted abduction happened...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts

Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
WAFF

Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers with the Moulton Police...
