Comments / 16

Holidays
2d ago

Well his stint was short lived. They should of kept the other Nicholas if he was really going to die. We’ll see what happens the remainder of this week if it is revealed. These crazy storylines

Reply(2)
4
Mary Pestalozzi
2d ago

If the other Nicholas was here keep him alive but his replacement needed to go

Reply(1)
8
Teresa Brooks
2d ago

It would not surprise me for that stall to be opened and Nik be long gone from it. Then after all the fuss dies down and Victor is out of the way he can come back for revenge

Reply
2
