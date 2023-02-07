Read full article on original website
CNBC
Used vehicle prices swing higher amid unseasonably strong demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
marketscreener.com
Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations
(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
Uber stock rises after earnings show profit progress
Shares of Uber were heading 7% higher in premarket trading Wednesday after the ride-hailing company delivered an upbeat outlook for the current quarter
NASDAQ
PepsiCo forecasts weak annual profit as price hikes, inflation weigh on demand
Feb 9 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc PEP.O on Thursday forecast annual profit below analysts' estimates, signaling that multiple price hikes were beginning to dampen demand for its sodas and snacks amid a cost-of-living crisis. There has been a shift in consumer spending with rising inflation forcing consumers to turn to...
GM Posts Record Earnings In 2022, Plans $2B In Cost Cuts By 2024
GM had record earnings of $14.5 billion in 2022 and total revenue of $156.7 billion, according to its newly released full-year financial statement. The automaker also announced a plan to cut $2 billion in costs over the next two years. It intends to make 30 to 50 percent of those reductions in 2023.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks for 2023
January’s robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
Dell is latest tech company to slash jobs, cutting about 6,600
The tech industry started the year with a wave of job cuts, around 50,000 in January alone, and there doesn’t appear to be any let up this month
Siemens stock takes off on guidance upgrade, earnings beat
ZURICH, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) shares surged on Thursday after the engineering company upped its full year sales and profit guidance and said it had made a "flying start" to its new business year.
Stocks Firmly Higher, Disney, PepsiCo, Mattel, Twitter - Five Things To Know
Stock futures higher, dollar retreats, as inflation fears recede; Disney shares surge as Iger cleans house at House of Mouse; PepsiCo earnings on deck as consumer demand fades; Mattel shares plunge after earnings miss, grim toy sector outlook and Twitter grinds back to normal after late Thursday outage.
Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook
Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies
AbbVie says international sales of Humira in the fourth quarter fell 26.5% from a year earlier.
Dell Set to Slash Around 6,650 Jobs in Latest Tech Layoffs: Report
Dell has become the latest tech giant to announce thousands of job cuts, according to a report. Around 6,650 jobs, or roughly 5 percent of the company’s workforce, are set to be wiped from Dell’s payroll, according to Bloomberg, as major American employers navigate challenging economic trends in 2023. “What we know is market conditions continue to erode with an uncertain future,” co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees. The job cuts come after Dell had already paused external hiring, limited travel, and reduced outside services spending—cost-saving measures that Clarke said were “no longer enough.” The layoffs come after the likes of Meta, Amazon, and Goldman Sachs announced major cuts of their own in recent weeks.Read it at Reuters
Natural gas prices hit lowest since April 2021 and have crashed 70% from highs as demand weakens
US natural gas prices slumped 8% Thursday to hit the lowest level in nearly two years. At $2.80 per million British thermal units, the latest price represents a plunge of more than 70% from highs reached in August. US exports to Europe have also been limited by a longer-than-expected shutdown...
U.S. demand boosts L'Oreal fourth-quarter sales, China weighs
PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - L'Oreal posted 8.1% sales growth in the fourth quarter, a touch slower than in the previous three months, with firm demand in the United States and Europe helping to offset the dent from coronavirus disruptions in China.
Tesla shares rebound from January bottom
Shares of billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla are rallying above $200 marker in 2023 after underperforming last year and early January.
Recycling Today
US Steel profits narrow in 2022
Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corp. closed 2022 with net earnings of $226 million in the fourth quarter. While remaining profitable, the steelmaker’s quarterly net earnings fell by 84 percent compared with the $1.43 billion net earnings level in the final quarter of 2021. For the full year, U.S. steel...
